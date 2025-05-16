Mother’s Day might be behind us, but the bond with Mami—and all the mujeres who raised us—deserves to be celebrated all month long. That’s why Audible and mitú are teaming up with recommendations for May’s Audiobook Club, a curated blend of audiobooks in Spanish and English that everyone can vibe with— so you can enjoy audiobooks that speak to either your relationships, your roots, or your healing. Whether you’re in the Audiobook Club with your mom, abuela, tía, or the prima who practically raised you, this is your sign to pick a title, press play together (even from afar), and start a convo that goes deeper than the group chat.

This playlist is perfect for you and the women in your familia to listen to while you’re either preparing dinner for the family, traveling, or if you’re all across the country because these titles can strengthen your bond every time you listen. Not sure where to start? We recommend diving into mother-daughter feels with Las Madres, unraveling Diego Boneta’s debut (and suspenseful!) crime thriller El misterio de Alejandro Velasco together, or getting hyped on A Tech Heist, featuring a crew of badass chingonas.

El misterio de Alejandro Velasco by Diego Boneta

Diego Boneta’s (Luis Miguel, Father of the Bride) debut novel is one all mamis are going to want to put their ear to. This gripping mystery mixes murder, tennis, and an inside look into upper-echelon Mexican society. It kicks off when Alejandro Velasco is found dead, and the mysterious Julian Villareal shows up to pay his respects. However, things get spicy when Julian finds himself drawn to Alejandro’s sister — all while a huge secret drops: Alejandro’s death wasn’t an accident.

Written and narrated by Boneta himself in español and English, you’ll be completely hooked by both the story and his voice. Trust us, you won’t want to hit pause on this perfect blend of intrigue, romance, and secrets, making it a fantastic pick for your audiobook club with Mom.

Las Madres by Esmeralda Santiago

When we asked our editor, Yamily Habib, for a top audiobook recommendation for Mother’s Day, she said Las Madres lives rent-free in her heart. Another masterpiece by the award-winning author of When I Was Puerto Rican, this audiobook is a must for navigating those trauma topics we rarely know how to broach with our madres but deserve to be heard.

The story is all too relatable if you grew up with tías and primas you’re technically not related to but recognize and love as your chosen family. This audiobook follows “las madres,” a close-knit group of women who, with their daughters, have created a family based on friendship and blood ties. The story begins in Puerto Rico in 1975 and takes us again to the island in 2017, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Santiago narrates the Spanish audiobook herself, and it makes you feel like you’re in Puerto Rico with the mind behind each carefully crafted character. This title can be shared with all the madres in your life, whether they are blood relatives or not.

Olga Muere Soñando by Xochitl Gonzalez

This literary phenomenon is our writers’ favorite, not only because it gives life to the struggles and successes of children of Latinos, but also reflects how not all mother-daughter relationships are color de rosa. The fact that this debut novel is loosely based on the author’s life makes it feel even closer to home.

Narrated by an all-star cast of Puerto Rican stars — Armando Riesco, Almarie Guerra, and Jennyvette Vega — the story follows the lives of two Nuyorican siblings, Olga and Prieto, who were raised by their abuela after their mother abandoned them to join The Young Lords, a revolutionary organization.

As adults, Olga is hustling hard as a top wedding planner for Manhattan’s elite, while Prieto is making moves as a popular congressman trying to hold it down for their changing Brooklyn neighborhood. But family ties — and old wounds — aren’t easy to outrun. Between the drama, the politics, and a little romance along the way, Olga Muere Soñando dives deep into identity, colonialism, and what it really means to rebuild after heartbreak.

Available in both Spanish and English, you won’t want to take your headphones off.

Break the Cycle by Dr. Muriel Buqué

Our team can’t stop talking about how Break the Cycle has inspired them to understand their mothers while working on themselves. Dominican American trauma psychologist Dr. Muriel Buqué guides us through transforming intergenerational pain into intergenerational abundance.

Narrated by the Instagram-famous author herself in English and Ana Laura Santana in Spanish, the audiobook doesn’t just drop hard facts that heal our generational wounds; it provides practical exercises and real-life stories to help us move forward. Think of this as that therapy session you’ve always wanted to have with your mom or abuela but weren’t able to.

There’s a reason why this title became an instant national bestseller and a Next Big Idea Club must-read title last year — and why it will become one of your mother-daughter Audiobook Club favorites.

The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Story by John Mankiewicz

Our friends can’t stop talking about The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Mystery — and not just because it stars Ana de la Reguera, Jon Hamm, Taylor Zakhar Perez, and Omar Epps. The second installment of the gritty Jack Bergin Audible Original Series is perfect for mother-daughter duos who love a good thriller with a Latino storyline.

This time, Bergin (Hamm) is pulled out of retirement by an old flame (de la Reguera) and finds himself tangled in a brutal murder investigation set against the real-life fight to move the Brooklyn Dodgers to Los Angeles. As the case unfolds, Bergin uncovers a deadly conspiracy targeting a Mexican American community — and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Written and produced by John Mankiewicz, one of the masterminds behind House of Cards, this is the kind of edge-of-your-seat listen you’ll be texting your group chat about.

Pesos: The Rise and Fall of a Border Family by Pietro La Greca Jr., Rebecca Paley

For those prima powerhouse duos who live for a pulse-pounding story, Pesos is it. Get ready to get hooked by this wild ride along the U.S.-Mexico border, narrated by the one and only Tony Dalton. (Yes, the same one you swooned over in Sense8, Better Call Saul, and Colombiana.)

Whether you’re vibing in Spanish or English, you’ll be obsessed with this crazy true story about a real-life Don Corleone, a la mexicana, and his son’s mission to take him down. Think mansions, Vegas VIPs, and a whole lot of family drama that’ll make your tía’s carne asada chisme look like child’s play.

Step aside, abuela’s telenovela — this new thriller is perfect for your next listening sesh.

Tías and Primas by Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodríguez

Recommended by everyone and their mother, get ready for all the feels with an audiobook that celebrates all the strong, kind, funny, messy, judgmental, and beautiful women who make Latino families so special. Yes, we are talking about your tías and primas.

As the follow-up to her acclaimed debut For Brown Girls with Sharp Edges and Tender Hearts, listening to Nicaraguan American Dorcas Mojica Rodríguez narrate her most recent audiobook will have you thinking about the archetypes that make up your hilarious tías, fierce primas, and the wise matriarchs who hold it all together. Get ready to bond with the mujeres in your life against the backdrop of Dorcas Mojica Rodríguez’s deeply woven love letter to family, community, and Latinas everywhere.

A Tech Heist by Gabriela Lugo, Bettina López Mendoza, Monisa Hinrichs, Rodrigo Bravo, Sonoro

Not only did this pick win the 2024 Ambie Award for Best Fiction Podcast — but it’s also narrated by the iconic Alan Cumming (Traitors) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

Get ready to break away from the traditional heist as Claudia, a total brainiac who invents mind-blowing tech to help Alzheimer’s patients, has her idea stolen by a shady billionaire. She puts together a team of chingonas to rescue her invention and tackle some of the most powerful men in the world.

This is a great listen for all the mujeres in your familia — and it’s available in both Spanish and English.

Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-García

Another highly recommended thriller from our team is Silver Nitrate. If you and your Mami, tías, or primas are looking for your next must-listen Audiobook Club pick, this is it. Silvia Moreno-García, the brilliant mind behind Mexican Gothic, brings us a story that mixes the spooky vibes of Mexican horror movies with the creepy history of Nazi occultism. Yep, this one’s wild.

Throw a little road trip with the chicas and press play on this story about a mexicana trying to make her way into the film world of 1990s Mexico City. Oh, and did we mention she’s been in love with her best friend, Tristán, since she was a kid? When they discover that his new neighbor is actually a cult horror film director cursed to never finish his movie, they have to help him lift it.

Narrated by Brazilian actor Gisela Chipe, the audiobook is available in English.

La Novia Gitana by Carmen Mola

This isn’t just any audiobook — it’s a full-blown telenovela.

This Spanish tale of mystery takes you to the streets of Spain to uncover the murder of Susana Macaya, who disappeared after her bachelorette party and was found tortured and dead — in exactly the same way her sister was murdered seven years earlier. This means there’s either a copycat killer or an innocent man behind bars. Suspenseful and dramatic — talk about a perfect listen.

The Spanish title is an Audible Original, perfect for a chisme session with your mom on who you both think the real murderer could be.

Una corte de rosas y espinas – Pt 1 by Saraah J Maas

If you haven’t gotten lost in A Court of Thorns and Roses yet, this is your official invitation. This global best-seller — and the first book in Sarah J. Maas’ beloved five-part romantasy series — has everyone talking for a reason.

The story follows Feyre Archeron, a 19-year-old huntress who’s just trying to survive — until she kills a wolf in the woods and finds herself dragged into the magical (and dangerously political) world of Prythian. What starts as survival soon spirals into love, betrayal, and a fight for more than just her freedom. Along the way, Feyre’s path toward becoming High Fae changes everything she thought she knew — about her enemies, her heart, and herself.

Inspired by classic fairytales like Beauty and the Beast and East of the Sun, West of the Moon, this high-fantasy series is packed with epic twists, dark magic, fiery passion, and characters you’ll obsess over. And trust: once you start, you’ll want to binge all five parts.

The full-cast dramatization in English — featuring Melody Muze, Henry W. Kramer, Gabriel Michael, and Natalie Van Sistine, among others— makes every moment even more cinematic (yes, even the steamy ones). And in Spanish, the story comes alive with a gorgeous performance by Cristina Puertas.

Whether you’re vibing solo or sending voice notes about Tamlin and Feyre to your prima, this is one story you won’t be able to put down.

Esperando al diluvio by Dolores Redondo

Another amazing telenovela-esque drama, the audio version of Dolores Redondo’s Esperando al diluvio has kept our editors on the edge of their seats. Starting in late 1960s Glasgow with the unsolved murders of three women by the infamous John Biblia, this audiobook follows a decades-long chase that will have you riveted.

Years later, Scottish police investigator Noah Scott Sherrington comes close to catching him while racing against the rage of a flood. A full cast of talented narrators brings this atmospheric thriller to life — and trust us, you won’t want to press pause.

Looking for stories that bring you closer to the women who raised you? With audiobooks available in both Spanish and English, Audible lets you share powerful narratives, heartfelt moments, and dramatic twists with the mujeres in your life — wherever they are. Whether you’re bonding over a mystery, healing through shared experience, or reliving family stories in a whole new way, there’s something here for every generation.

