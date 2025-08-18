Tailgating in Texas is more than just parking lot burgers and folding chairs. It’s a pre-game ritual, a cookout celebration, and if you’re doing it right, a full-blown celebration. And what’s a tailgate without the drinks?

Whether you’re grilling burgers, brisket tacos, passing around the guac, or just surviving the triple-digit kickoff, the drinks better be cold, flavorful, and made to impress. But don’t worry, you don’t have to think up the recipes yourself; we’ve got you covered with five Latino drink classics that will up the ante on your next tailgate.

1. Texas Horchata with Smoked Cinnamon

Agua de Horchata. Also known as horchata de arroz, it is one of the traditional fresh waters (aguas frescas) in Mexico, it is made with fresh water, rice and cinnamon.

This creamy cinnamon-forward rice drink gets a Lone Star upgrade with a hint of smoked cinnamon and Ozarka Spring Water for a refreshing and delicious combination.

Ingredients:

1 cup long-grain white rice



2 cups Ozarka Texas Spring Water (for soaking)



2 cups Ozarka Texas Spring Water (for blending)



2 cups milk (or almond milk for dairy-free)



1/2 cup sugar (or to taste)



2 sticks of smoked cinnamon (or toast regular cinnamon lightly on the grill)



1 tsp vanilla extract



Ice to serve

Directions:

Soak the rice and one cinnamon stick in 2 cups of Ozarka Texas Spring Water overnight. Blend everything with the remaining water, milk, and sugar. Strain, pour over ice, and garnish with a pinch of fresh cinnamon. Cool, creamy, and just smokey enough to feel the Texas vibes in you.

2. Agua de Jamaica and Orange

Cup of hibiscus tea (karkade, red sorrel, Agua de flor de Jamaica) on a table. Drink made from magenta calyces (sepals) of roselle flowers.

We’re giving the traditional hibiscus tea refresher a twist with fresh orange slices to let the floral notes shine.

Ingredients:

2 cups dried hibiscus flowers (jamaica)



6 cups Ozarka Texas Spring Water



1/2 cup sugar (or agave)



Juice of 1 orange



Orange slices for garnish



Ice to serve

Directions:

Boil hibiscus in Ozarka Texas Spring Water for 10 minutes, strain, and stir in sugar and orange juice. Chill for at least an hour. Serve over ice with a bright orange wedge. It’s tart, sweet, and refreshing, thanks to Ozarka’s fresh spring water.

3. Cucumber Limeade

Refresh cucumber water

Inspired by Mexican aguas frescas, this one is ultra-refreshing thanks to crisp Ozarka Texas Spring Water and the power of cucumber.

Ingredients:

1 large cucumber, peeled



Juice of 4 limes



1/4 cup sugar (or to taste)



4 cups Ozarka Texas Spring Water



Mint for garnish



Ice to serve

Directions:

Blend cucumber, lime juice, sugar, and a cup of Ozarka Texas Spring Water until smooth. Strain, then mix with the remaining water. Serve on ice with mint. This is the kind of drink that disappears faster than a tray of carne asada tacos.

4. Texican Tamarindo Punch

Iced coffee soda drink topped with dried lemon slices on wooden table. Fresh cold drink during the day or summer.

If you’re into the tart taste of tamarindo, then this one is going to be one for your repertoire. A classic agua de tamarindo meets the bold spirit of Texas with a spicy chili-salt rim.

Ingredients:

1/2 lb tamarind pods (or 1/2 cup tamarind paste)



5 cups Ozarka Texas Spring Water



1/2 cup brown sugar or piloncillo



Dash of cayenne (optional)



Tajín or chili powder + salt for rimming



Ice to serve

Directions:

Simmer the tamarind in water until it is soft, then strain out the solids. Stir in sugar and chill. Then, rim the glasses with lime and chili-salt mix. Pour over ice and enjoy the sweet-sour-spicy love.

5. Cantaloupe Mint Sparkler

Lemonade or cocktail with melon and mint, cold refreshing drink or beverage with ice. Summer refreshing drink.

Now, let’s take it to the next level with a bubbly tailgate vibe. Inspired by agua de melón, this version adds fresh mint and a little Ozarka Sparkling Water for an extra touch.

Ingredients:

1/2 ripe cantaloupe, cubed



3 cups Ozarka Texas Spring Water



1 cup Ozarka Sparkling Water (optional, for fizz)



1 tbsp honey (or agave)



A handful of mint leaves



Ice to serve

Directions:

Blend the cantalope, honey, and water together. Strain and mix with mint. Then, add Ozarka Sparkling Water just before serving over ice. Enjoy!

Remember, every great drink starts with amazing water. Whether you’re brewing aguas frescas, using Ozarka water straight from Texas springs ensures your drinks are made with the freshest water that’s clean, crisp, and Lone Star approved.

So next time you’re packing the cooler for the game, skip the sugary sodas and serve these Latino favorites with a Texan twist.