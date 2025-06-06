Listen up, mi gente—this Pride Month, mitú and Audible are spotlighting audiobooks that go off. Whether you’re living between cultures, celebrating queer joy, or just vibing with a story that keeps your heart racing, this playlist has it all.

From LGBTQ+ classics and memoirs to dramatic thrillers and true crime sagas, we’ve curated a mix of Spanish and English audiobooks that’ll have you pressing play again and again.

Some titles, like Me lo llevo a la tumba and No todos los chicos son azules center queer identity and community. Others, like Secuestros en San Miguel and El impenetrable, bring the suspense and high-key drama – Latin American style. But all of them share one thing: powerful storytelling that makes you feel.

Secuestros en San Miguel by Erik Galindo & Roger Vela

Our editorial room is buzzing about this incredible thriller based on true events. Secuestros en San Miguel pulls you right into the heart of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, where a series of sophisticated kidnappings has a seemingly idyllic community on edge for nearly a decade.

When the cops finally make an arrest, the whole town is surprised to find out it’s Ramón, everyone’s favorite neighbor. Think Mister Rogers meets PTA President. When they realize he’s not who they thought he was this entire time—jaws drop, drama rises, and a whole telenovela unfolds in your ears.

The Spanish-language audiodrama is narrated by actress Karla Souza (from How to Get Away with Murder) and will keep you on the edge of your seat the entire listen.

El impenetrable: muerte en el bosque by Simeon Tegel

Even in summer, there’s always time for a chilling true-crime podcast. El impenetrable takes listeners on a gripping, six-month investigation into a brutal murder in the Chaco Argentino.

With corruption, political power, and greed unraveling at every turn, this Audible Original is perfect for crime buffs.

Narrated by Mariano Pagella, and available in both Spanish and English.

Reina Roja – Origen, El Primer Caso by Alberto Caliani, Juan Gómez Jurado

Calling all Reina Roja fans! This is the prequel you’ve all been waiting for, and it’s a wild ride. This audiobook takes us all the way back to Antonia Scott’s origin story. The brilliant but broken woman we know from the original trilogy returns to her younger, brighter self. This prequel also brings back beloved characters like Raúl Covas, her first partner in crime-solving.

Of course, in good Reina Roja fashion, there’s a crime to solve. Or in this case, their first crime, where a brutally murdered millionaire throws them headfirst into a world of extremism, terrorism, and nuclear threats.

With a full cast of incredible narrators, including award-winning Spanish actors like Paco Tous from hits like Money Heist and Victoria Luengo, who plays Antonia Scott herself in the hit Amazon Prime show based on the book.

Los chicos del cementerio by Aiden Thomas

When considering our June book selection, this title became a beloved favorite among our editors. Not only does it speak to our ancestral ties and navigating identity within family, but it also brings touches of magical realism that make this a Latino tale that will resonate for generations to come.

Yadriel is a young Latino nahualo struggling with his traditional family accepting his true gender, and takes matters into his own hands to prove he’s the real deal. With the help of his cousin, Maritza, he performs a quinceañera ritual, accidentally summoning the spirit of Julian Diaz, the school’s resident “bad boy,” who refuses to cross over to the other side. In an attempt to help, Yadriel agrees to aid Julian in tying up loose ends, but as they spend more time together, Yadriel grows fonder of Julian and doesn’t want to let go.

This is the perfect audiobook to share with your friends and kick off your LGBTQ+ audiobook playlist. It is available in Spanish and English.

Me lo llevo a la tumba by Tómas Balmaceda, Franco Torchia and more LGBTQ+ Authors

Get ready to have your heartstrings tugged at with this beautiful collection of stories by ten incredible Latin American LGBTQ+ authors. Featuring the stories of writers like Tómas Balmaceda, Franco Torchia, Liliana Viola, Camila Sosa Villada, María Moreno, Yolanda Segura, and more, with stories told by the same authors, you’ll be captivated by their humanity as they share their experiences.

Me lo llevo a la tumba, offers a raw and deeply confessional look at the lives of each author. Their authentic and heartfelt personal essays feel like keeping secrets for a friend, as they delve into themes of violence, identity experiences, and queer fantasies.

This Pride Month, this audiobook in Spanish is a must-listen and share.

No todos los chicos son azules by George M. Johnson

If you haven’t listened to George M. Johnson’s powerful memoir yet, now is the time. This New York Times bestseller is a crucial read for allies and a vital testament for young queer men of color.

Each chapter navigates Johnson’s essays as the prominent journalist and LGBTQ+ activist shares their experiences growing up as a Black queer young adult in New Jersey and Virginia. From painful encounters with bullies to joyful moments with family and the complexities of first love, this honest exploration of identity resonates with everyone. Themes of toxic masculinity, brotherhood, and Black joy radiate with every chapter.

Want to share this with your broader circle? This amazing audiobook is available in Spanish and English.

La mansión Starling by Alex E. Harrow

Get ready for all the feels with this gorgeous and modern gothic fantasy – a Reese’s Book Club pick! This audiobook has it all: a cursed town, a haunted house, and unforgettable characters.

Opal, who’s obsessed with a mysterious author who vanished a century ago, enters the author’s long-abandoned house—and unleashes buried secrets, nightmares, and a reason to stay. Her journey with Jasper, a local boy with big dreams, makes for an emotionally rich, atmospheric listen.

Available in Spanish and English, this audiobook is impossible to pause.

La canción de Aquiles by Madeline Miller

Personally, this audiobook has been at the top of our writers’ list for a while. Prepare for a story that’ll stick with you long after you’ve finished listening, especially if you’re a fan of Greek mythology.

Written by Madeline Miller, the same author who brought us the masterpiece that is Circe, you can dive into this mythological saga in both Spanish and English.

The story centers on the deep connection between Patroclus, a young and kind-of-awkward prince, who ends up in the court of King Peleus, the father of the infamous Achilles. Achilles, the strongest and most beautiful warrior in Greece, takes Patroclus under his wing. Suddenly, their bromance turns into a romance that they carry all the way to Troy. Over the next ten years of war, they face violence, love, and destiny’s cruel hand.

Narrated in Spanish by Pedro M. Sánchez and in English by actor Frazer Douglas, you’ll feel the tension, the sexiness, and all the Greek drama right in your ears.

Our suggestion? Keep the tissues close for this one.

La casa en el mar más azul by TJ Klune

Our amigas are calling this a hug in audiobook form. It’s like 1984 meets The Umbrella Academy with a bit of hilarious chaos. This Lambda Literary Award winner tells the story of Linus Baker, a totally by-the-book guy who works for the Department in Charge of Magical Youth. His mission? Figure out if six kids are going to end the world. What he doesn’t expect is Arthur Parnassus, the orphanage’s master, who will do whatever it takes to protect them.

A phenomenally crafted, queer-centered story is among our favorites this Pride Month. Look no further for a listen that fosters a sense of belonging, showcases incredible gay characters, and allows the community to be seen.

Available in English with Daniel Henning’s narration and in español with Marc Gómez, get ready for secrets, found-family vibes, and a love story that proves family isn’t always what you expect.

Soy una tonta por quererte by Camila Sosa Villada

We asked our editor-in-chief, Yamily Habib, what her pick would be for best LGBTQ+ story, and Soy una tonta por quererte immediately topped the list. This collection of stories follows people living complicated lives in the ’90s.

A woman who pretends to be the girlfriend of gay men. A Latina crossdresser who’s close friends with Billie Holiday. Rugby players who get what’s coming after trying to haggle with sex workers. From nuns to dogs, this literary masterpiece leaves no soul untouched.

Narrated by the author herself in Spanish, this collection weaves life’s complexities while honoring Latino literary traditions like magical realism.

From queer joy to cinematic thrillers, this Cultura Out Loud playlist celebrates stories that don’t hold back. Whether you’re listening for healing, for hype, or just to hear something real, these LGBTQ+ and action audiobooks deliver.

