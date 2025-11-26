¡Qué año! If 2025 taught us anything, it’s that stories aren’t just told. They’re experienced, felt, and most importantly, heard. This November, mitú and Audible are closing out the year by celebrating Lo mejor del año in storytelling in all its forms and genres.

These are the titles that defined our 2025: the stories that made us laugh, cry, question, and grow. Whether it’s a groundbreaking feminist podcast redefining body liberation, a reimagined literary classic that found new life on Mars, or the year’s most gripping thrillers and historical dramas, each of these audiobooks reminds us why we keep listening.

From Miriam Lara-Mejía’s Gorda Libre, a fearless exploration of fat liberation and representation in Latin America, to Orgullo y Prejuicio, a lush, modern adaptation of Jane Austen’s masterpiece voiced by an all-star Spanish cast, this list highlights how diverse voices shaped a year of unforgettable listening. You’ll also find Punto Rojo, Punto Azul, one of this year’s biggest gems, taking us on an inter-galactic romance that’s a twist on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. And of course our audiolibro del año, Perreo: una revolución by none other than Argentine trap star Cazzu.

As we look back on 2025, these are the audiobooks that stayed with us long after the last word. So, get comfy, grab your cafecito, and put on your headphones because this is lo mejor del año.

Perreo, una revolución by Cazzu

Argentine rapper Cazzu is not called la jefa by accident. She is one of the most important traperas in Latin America and is delivering a powerful and necessary message with her audiobook Perreo, una revolución: she’s not going to stay quiet in the face of machismo. Her perrero is designed to bother the masses, challenge countless others, and leave no one indifferent.

Our audiolibro del año accompanies Cazzu as she faces powerful questions in her career and in being a woman in reggaetón. This groundbreaking audiobook is both her answer and exploration of the genre’s duality. Narrated in Spanish by the trapera herself, she fearlessly confronts the contradictions of her genre, how it simultaneously uplifts and objectifies women, ultimately empowering them to their own pleasure, power, and presence. Get ready for an unfiltered look at Cazzu’s hustle and personal journey.

Punto Rojo, Punto Azul by Julio Rojas (Audible Original)

Who said love was supposed to be easy? Forget the drama of the local chisme. Punto Rojo, Punto Azul takes the struggle of figuring out young love to a whole new galaxy. This is not your typical romance. Punto Rojo, Punto Azul is an epic, space-age love story that reimagines Romeo and Juliet for a new generation. She lives in a privileged colony on Mars. He’s a regular teen on Earth. Separated by 147 million miles, they fight to bridge the impossible divide, across planets, cultures, and expectations.

This Audible Original has quickly become a 2025 standout thanks to its emotionally rich narration, cinematic world-building, and sharp commentary on love, privilege, and possibility. Think star-crossed lovers (literally) and a whole lot of nostalgic corazón.

(Cómo ser una) Gorda Libre by Miriam Lara-Mejía (Audible Original)

Miriam Lara-Mejía, known as La Gorda Feminista, dropped this podcast series that is a must-listen for decolonizing our minds around body image. This series dives deep into demystifying and challenging all the toxic ideas we have around fatness, mapping out a path toward a world where everybody fits.

Across 18 episodes, Lara-Mejía answers common questions, bringing powerful voices in fat liberation and activism in Spanish. This audiobook series is also packed with personal stories, deep research, and mind-blowing revelations. Gorda Libre is the self-care you need to share.

Muere, cariño by Lily Chu

When two journalism rivals are forced to solve a mystery, you already know the tension is going to be high. Nadine Barbault, aka Lady Death, and her eternal rival, Wesley Chen, are locked up in a mansion full of secrets to uncover the truth about an enigmatic author. Can they stop bickering long enough to solve the mystery?

This Audible Original is a witty, sharp, and intriguing romantic mystery that proves love can absolutely happen in the most unexpected places (like when solving a crime).

Orgullo y prejuicio by Jane Austen

This is a classic reborn. Jane Austen’s beloved Pride & Prejudice comes to your ears like you’ve never heard before, and in Spanish. Featuring an all-star Spanish cast, including Elite’s Omar Ayuso as the utterly infuriating (and delicious) Mr. Darcy, this adaptation is lush and modern, with an original soundtrack that slaps.

Follow Elizabeth Bennet as she tries to stay true to herself while navigating the pressures of society, family, and her burning desire for Mr. Darcy. This is the perfect blend of chisme and romance, Downton Abbey style, but in our language.

Los juegos del hambre 5: Amanecer en la cosecha by Suzanne Collins

Suzanne Collins’ saga continues, taking us back to Panem just in time for the 50th Hunger Games. Yes, this is the one where Haymitch Abernathy enters the arena 24 years before Katniss and Peeta. Reaped for the games none other than on his birthday, he is determined to fight, not just for his life, but for the end of the games.

If you were obsessed with the original series, this fifth installment of The Hunger Games is the high-stakes, action-packed adventure that you have been waiting for.

Las que no duermen by Dolores Redondo

We would be remiss if we didn’t include some of our favorite dark audiobooks for this line-up. Dolores Redondo takes us to the ultimate chilling return to the Basque landscapes, where the Valles Tranquilos keep secrets best left untouched. This chilling tale takes us on a journey with forensic psychologist Nash Elizondo as they uncover the body of a girl missing for three years, forcing the reopening of a case. This audiobook has it all: science, psychology, and ancient mysteries.

If you’re looking for a mesmerizing thriller that will keep your heart pounding as you navigate a mythical, hostile territory led by a lineage of strong women, this is it.

La fiesta de Navidad by Kathryn Croft

Can the past ever truly leave us alone? For Sasha Hunt, a tragic Christmas Eve party twelve years ago still haunts her. When her friend Gabby decides to reunite all the attendees at a remote Scottish house, a snowstorm hits, and Sasha is forced to confront the dark gaps in her memory.

This Audible Original is a guaranteed suspenseful thriller where you won’t know who’s lying and what’s the truth. Perfect for a long, cold night (or day) of listening.

De mí para mí by Nacarid Portal

To truly heal, we must stop ignoring our wounds, something Nacarid Portal’s audiobook showed us. This meditative journey is the audio hug we all needed this year. It’s an intimate, reflective space built around self-forgiveness, healing, and the power, or starting over. Portal reminds us that even when things feel like a disaster, la tormental pasará.

If you need to hit the reset button on self-doubt and remember your own worth, this is the book that says, “I see you.”

Cadáver exquisito by Agustina Bazterrica

Warning: This one is intense. Cadáver exquisito is a chilling dystopian nightmare where cannibalism has become legitimized after a virus makes animal meat deadly to humans. If you thought 2025 wasn’t intense enough, this brutal, yet subtle, allegory forces us to confront the darkest questions about humanity. What is left of our morals when survival is everything?

This audiobook delivers a powerful, explosive piece of fiction that is both timely and utterly unforgettable.

Victoria by Paloma Sánchez-Garnica

For the history lovers, Paloma Sánchez-Garnica takes us on a transatlantic voyage. Set in a ravaged Berlin right after WWII, a singer with a genius mind for cryptography is blackmailed into traveling alone to the United States. There, she finds love but also confronts the ugly realities of racism and political injustice under the shadow of the Ku Klux Klan and Senator McCarthy.

This audiobook explores pain, loss, and the immense courage required to fiercely defend what you love most.

Shōgun by James Clavell

If you loved the huge series adaptation, you need to listen to James Clavell’s original epic. Shōgun is the classic historical masterpiece that plunges you into 17th-century feudal Japan. When English pilot John Blackthorne washes up on an unknown shore, he must navigate the strict rules and political turmoil of a society where the line between life and death is razor-thin.

This masterclass in historical fiction is intense, gripping, and so immersive you’re going to forget you’re not there.

An empowering year in listening

As we reflect on lo mejor de lo mejor in audiobooks of 2025, it’s clear this year was defined by bold voices and unforgettable audio experiences. From the stellar cast of Orgullo y Prejuicio, the intergalactic romance of Punto Rojo, Punto Azul, and our audiolibro del año, Perreo: una revolución by Cazzu, these titles prove that audio is where the most gripping and diverse stories are being told.

Ready to press play and relive the year’s greatest moments? Visit Audible’s Lo Mejor del Año collection and end 2025 listening to lo mejor de nosotros.