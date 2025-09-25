Our cultura has always been about the stories we carry, from those that make us laugh, cry, and feel that deep orgullo of being Latino. This Latino & Hispanic Heritage Month, mitú and Audible are serving up a playlist of audiobooks that celebrate nuestra gente, nuestra herencia, and nuestro orgullo.

Think of it like this: you’ve got Lila Downs opening her heart in El árbol de la vida, Héctor Tobar reclaiming our Latinidad in Nuestras almas inmigrantes, and John Leguizamo dropping serious knowledge of our shared history on Latin History for Morons with the same sabor he brought to Broadway. And that’s just the start. Add in powerful voices like Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Diane Guerrero, and Julia Alvarez, and you’ve got a lineup that will keep you hooked, inspired, and connected to your roots.

So whether you’re on your commute, cooking with la familia, or just vibing solo with your headphones, these stories are to remind you of where we come from, and all the places we’re going.

El árbol de la vida by Lila Downs

The queen of blending culturas and sounds, Mexican American singer-songwriter (and GRAMMY-winner!) Lila Downs has finally dropped her memoir. And she’s narrating it herself in such a vulnerable and real way that listening to it feels like an intimate conversation entre amigas. El árbol de la vida is raw, powerful, and the story of her evolution as a boundary-pushing musical artist, interwoven with the personal trials and triumphs of her life. She weaves her complex life’s story between Oaxaca and the U.S, giving us an audiobook that’s chef’s kiss.

In this Audible Original, she dives into identity, resilience, and the fight against misogyny, racism, and classism, all through the lens of family, community, and of course, her music. This one’s like sitting in the front row at the most personal Lila Downs concert ever, except it’s her life.

Nuestras almas migrantes by Héctor Tobar

When the New York Times, Kirkus Reviews, NPR, Time, and our editorial team all say this is one of the best audiobooks of the year, you’d better add it to your queue. Award-winning author Héctor Tobar is here to break down what it really means to be a Latino in the U.S. in a raw and powerful way. Inspired by James Baldwin and the voices of his own students, Tobar keeps it real about race, migration, and identity.

And did we mention this title also won the Kirkus Prize for non-fiction literature and was nominated for the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence? Well, now we did. Narrated in Spanish by Rafa Serrano, this audiobook is basically a masterclass on nuestra cultura that feels like a cafecito with a profe who gets you.

En el país que amamos by Diane Guerrero

If you thought you knew actress Diane Guerrero, this story is about to hit differently. At a time when our community faces the perils of deportation, in this touching and heartbreaking audiobook, Guerrero narrates how, at 14, her parents were deported while she was in school, leaving her to survive life in the U.S. on her own.

The Orange Is the New Black star had our editorial team in tears while listening to this memoir, filled with the honesty, grit, and heartbreak that turned her into the powerhouse she is today. Get ready to press play on an audiobook that is raw, emotional, and proof that resilience runs deep in our comunidad.

Así veo las cosas by Jorge Ramos

We’ve seen him grill politicians on TV for decades, but Jorge Ramos is getting personal in this audiobook, an Audible Best of 2024 winner. In this collection of columns, he opens up about family, love, migration, and even his beloved cat, Lola (we’re not complaining). Narrated in Spanish by Ramos himself, it’s like catching him off camera, reflecting on the moments that shaped him as a journalist, immigrant, and dad.

Let’s put it this way: if you want to shine with pride on Latino talent and get inspired, then this is the audiobook you need at the top of your list. Think less anchor, more compa spilling stories over a few chelas.

My Beloved World by Justice Sonia Sotomayor

From the Bronx projects to the Supreme Court, Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s journey is iconic. In this Audie Award finalist memoir, she shares how she pushed past childhood struggles, diabetes, and doubt to become the first Latina Supreme Court Justice.

If that wasn’t already a vibe, this audiobook is narrated by none other than Rita Moreno in English. Brace yourself for a story that’s part survival, motivation, and pure Latino pride because one thing we know for sure is that this country has Latinos in every fiber.

Shaky by Katherine Craft

Let’s shake things up with an audiobook that’s not only amazing but features an all-star cast that brings it all together. Imagine a wild Latina drummer diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 30, refusing to slow down. That’s Shaky. Funny, messy, and romantic, this story shows that even when life throws curve balls at you, familia, love, and music keep us grounded.

With a killer Latina cast featuring Roselyn Sanchez, Rosa Salazar, and Mayan Lopez, you’ll want to share this Audible Original with your family chat and all your primas who keep it real.

Dominicana by Angie Cruz

You didn’t think we’d leave you without a love story, right? Angie Cruz serves up a tale of love and duty in this heartfelt audiobook. At 15, Ana Canción never dreamed of leaving the Dominican countryside until she married Juan Ruiz, a man twice her age who promised to bring her and her family to the U.S. Suddenly, she finds herself trapped in a Washington Heights apartment in 1965, isolated from everything she knows.

It all takes a turn when Juan returns to DR to protect family assets during political turmoil, and leaves Ana with his younger brother, César, in New York. Not only is she getting a taste of freedom, but she blossoms. Starts learning English, exploring the city, and finding a whole new life for herself. Narrated by Kianny Antigua, this New York Times Notable Book and Good Morning America Book Club pick will tug at your heartstrings for sure.

Latin History for Morons by John Leguizamo

When John Leguizamo’s son came home with a history assignment on heroes, he realized Latin Americans were barely mentioned. So, he took matters into his own hands and created a crash course covering 3,000 years, from the Aztecs and Inkas to salsa and pop culture. Based on his hit Broadway show, Latin History for Morons is a hilarious, irreverent, and eye-opening experience. Narrated by Leguizamo himself, it’s packed with energy, cultura, and lots of orgullo. Think of it as the funniest, most unapologetic history class you’ll ever take.

Great Figures of Latino Heritage by Khristin Montes

Latino history is bigger than textbooks ever hinted at. In this lecture series, Dr. Khristin Montes introduces us to the emperors, revolutionaries, artists, and activists who shaped our world. From Montezuma and Bolívar to Frida Kahlo, César Chávez, and Dolores Huerta, they’re all there. Along the way, we see how Latino identity has been built by warriors, dreamers, and everyday people across centuries.

Dr. Montes narrates this essential audiobook herself, and we wholeheartedly agree that this is a must for anyone who wants to understand the depth, diversity, and pride of our cultura.

En el tiempo de las mariposas by Julia Alvarez

This is one of my personal favorites of all time. On November 25, 1960, the Mirabal Sisters, also known as Las Mariposas, were brutally murdered for their resistance to Trujillo’s dictatorship in the Dominican Republic. Decades later, Julia Alvarez brought the story to life through fiction, giving each sister a voice to share her hopes, fears, and bravery. This incredible audiobook has all you need to stay hooked: mystery, romance, thrill, and history. It’s all there.

From secret meetings and prison torture to family life and quiet joys, Alvarez shows the cost of speaking truth to power. Narrated with passion, this is an unforgettable tribute to those mujeres whose courage still echoes today.

From powerful testimonies to timeless fiction, these audiobooks honor the stories that built us and spark the ones still to come. This Latino & Hispanic Heritage Month, press play and celebrate nuestra cultura in every chapter.

