The holiday season can feel like a blur of shopping lists and perfect decorations. Pero for Latino families, the real magic happens when the whole familia connects.

Whether in person or on the family group chat, the true feeling of home comes topped with your tía’s best stickers, the chaotic thread on who’s bringing the pernil, and the late-night video calls catching up with your abuela far away. All leading up to the moments where everyone is gathered.

This year, T-Mobile is celebrating that chaotic—yet heartfelt—connection that is essential for Latino families with the best holiday deals. Because what truly matters is sharing those moments that make us feel close, wherever we are.

Seamless Plans for the Whole Family

The best way to kick off las fiestas is with the gift of staying connected, glitch-free. We can’t be having connectivity issues when we’re trying to replicate abuela’s tamales recipe while she’s on a video call. T-Mobile knows that staying connected is the most meaningful gift you can give, making it simple to keep in touch with our gente anytime, anywhere.

From reliable coverage to fast, consistent internet for virtual family gatherings, you’ll never miss a chisme on the family group call. Even more, this year, T-Mobile is bringing the perks of experience, so the family will never have to worry about creating long-lasting memories.

By switching to T-Mobile’s Experience Beyond, Experience More, and Essential plans, families can save up to 20% compared to the other big guys, by getting built-in benefits they leave out—check the math at T-Mobile.com/switch. Plus, getting the whole family connected is easier than ever. You can get four lines on Essentials for just $100 a month, with Autopay, plus taxes & fees, and even get a Samsung Galaxy S25 on them with 24 monthly bill credits when you switch. And now, T-Mobile is making it easier to switch. New customers can join in as little as 15 minutes, so you don’t miss a thing in the group chat.

Perks That Travel With You

Who doesn’t love a good parranda? Especially when it comes as a perk to your phone plan. From the moment you join the T-Mobile family, you gain access to a unique set of benefits designed to enhance your travel, entertainment, and everyday life. Porque te lo mereces. This is the Magenta Status. With it, you can focus on living your best life with your familia, making memories, and knowing your connection is strong and you have major perks by your side.

For those coordinating holiday travel, Magenta Status helps you save up to 40% on hotels and Pay Now rental cars. It also provides free AAA assistance for one year on T-Mobile when you join one of their best plans. And if you’ve got the travel bug, you can enjoy all the travel perks, like in–flight Wi-Fi on major airlines like Alaska Airlines, American, Southwest, and United. Yes, that means you don’t have to disconnect while you’re in the air.

At home, you can keep enjoying the benefits of Magenta Status. With the Experience Beyond plan, you get the best streaming bundle in wireless, including free Netflix, Hulu, and MLB.TV. On top of all that, you can add some love to your Taco Tuesday with T-Mobile Tuesdays, that’s weekly offers and freebies exclusively for T-Mobile customers. A little extra cariñito just for you.

The latest tech regalito for sharing the joy

La familia deserves the best regalitos to stay connected. There’s something for everyone, from the best smartphones to accessories that will make every primo jump with joy. T-Mobile has major deals on the latest devices made to capture and share all the holiday action—and later share it on the group chat.

You can get the Samsung Galaxy S25+ for free or up to $1,000 off when trading in an eligible device on the Experience Beyond plan. For those who love a stylish flip like your prima, get the Motorola Razr Ultra for free or save up to $1,100 when adding a line or trading in an eligible device, including the exclusive Swarovski Bundle. Both of these offers are via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax.

Para el fotógrafo de la familia, the Google Pixel 10 is the best choice, plus you can get it for free when you trade in an eligible device or get up to $1,000 off, with a new line activation on Experience More or Experience Beyond plans, also with 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax

Want to surprise abuela with the latest technology? The brand new Revvl 8 Pro is the regalito she never knew she needed. It comes with built-in Gemini AI and an enhanced camera for those high-quality family foticos.

Say chao to shopping chaos with these accessories

If the familia is all set up with their phones, there are tons of other accessories you can gift them this year. Say adios to the chaos of the Christmas list and sip on your coquito without worries. T-Mobile has deals on everything you need to keep the voice notes and mensajitos flowing seamlessly.

A great start is the Google Pixel Watch 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8. Both are great accessories, and you can get the Pixel for free or up to $450 off or get the Samsung for $400 off when you add a watch line. You can also get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for just $99. All with 36 monthly bill credits, plus tax. This makes an excellent gift for papis and tios who are trying to stay connected without putting in too much effort.

For the kids, T-Mobile offers the SyncUp KIDS watch 2. And for those who love a tablet moment, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G, or the T-Mobile Revvl Tab 2.

Finally, we can’t forget the music for the fiesta. Get the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 9 for only $179.99, perfect for pumping up the music and keeping the familia active throughout the holidays.

At the end of the day, the holidays aren’t about perfect gifts or perfect plans. It’s the voice notes, the chisme threads, the surprise calls from mamá, the selfies your primos send from the airport, and the moments that make us feel close even when we’re far.

This season, staying connected is the real regalo. And with T-Mobile keeping the signals strong, the memories only get sweeter.