What makes a dish truly special? It’s more than just the ingredients. It’s the stories, memories, and people who bring them to life. That’s why V&V Supremo® Cheese is a favorite amongst families and chefs alike to create family dishes and innovative recipes.

From juicy carne asada to spicy street corn, these creators are showing us how they use V&V Supremo® signature cheeses to craft dishes that are both authentic and uniquely theirs. To help us get our cooking on, Sarah McCune, Ana Tovar Nelson, Esteban Castillo, and Alfredo Garcia have shared their favorite recipes with V&V Supremo®.

Hope you’re ready to have your tripas rumbling!

Elote Steak Quesadillas by Sarah McCune

Sarah McCune is the mastermind behind the recipes on @growingupsarita and knows a thing or two about bringing Mexican flavors to the table. This first-gen Latina is your favorite mom friend with the recipes, whipping up those classics that have puro sabor, but with a twist.

For this recipe, she’s got the perfect blend of juicy steak and a vibrant elote, all melted together with V&V Supremo® Chihuahua® Brand Quesadilla Cheese. You’ll feel like you’ve got the entire elote stand right in your kitchen.

Steak Marinade

3 lb skirt steak

2 Tbsp avocado oil

Juice of 2 limes

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 small bunch cilantro, chopped

1 Tbsp lemon pepper

1 Tbsp onion powder

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp paprika

2 tsp salt

1 pinch Mexican oregano

For Serving & Assembly

Flour tortillas

Guacamole

Avocado oil (for cooking)

Chipotle (to make chipotle crema, optional)

V&V Supremo® Chihuahua® Brand Quesadilla Cheese

V&V Supremo® Crema Supremo®

Mexican Street Corn Mix

3 ears of corn, grilled and kernels removed

1 jalapeño, diced

1 Roma tomato, diced

½ red onion, diced

Juice of ½ lime

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

1 tsp salt

¼ cup V&V Supremo® Sierra® Cotija Cheese

Directions

In an airtight container, combine marinade ingredients with skirt steak. Seal and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or overnight for maximum flavor. Preheat the grill to 400°F with the lid closed. Grill steak around 7 minutes per side, or until desired doneness, depending on its thickness. Let the steak rest for 15 minutes, then dice it into bite-sized pieces. While the steak rests, make fresh guacamole and salsa. On a baking sheet, lay out tortillas. Layer with Chihuahua® Brand Cheese, elote dip, chipotle crema, diced steak, and more cheese. Fold tortillas in half to close. Brush the tops with avocado oil for a golden finish. Bake at 400°F for about 10 minutes, flipping halfway if needed. Plate quesadillas with Salsa Taquera, V&V Supremo® Sierra® Cotija Cheese, Crema, and guacamole on the side.

Bell Pepper Chorizo Quesadilla by Ana Tovar Nelson

If you’re looking for recipes that bring innovation to the classics, @anatovarnelson is serving them up. Take this chorizo quesadilla, for example. She’s taking this staple of Mexican cooking and turning it into something special with the bold flavors of V&V Supremo® Chicken Chorizo and sweet bell peppers. It’s proof that you don’t need a million ingredients to make something that tastes like a weekend with the familia. This one’s for you when you’re craving something warm, fast, and packed with love.

Ingredients

4 large flour tortillas

1 bag V&V Supremo® Chihuahua® Brand Cheese, shredded

1 package V&V Supremo® Chicken Chorizo

2–3 bell peppers (any color), thinly sliced

Directions

Prepare the vegetables: Thinly slice the bell peppers and set aside. Cook the chorizo & peppers: In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the chorizo, breaking it apart with a spoon. Once the chorizo is halfway cooked, add the sliced bell peppers. Continue cooking until the peppers are tender and the chorizo is well-browned. Remove from heat. Warm tortillas & add cheese: Heat another skillet or griddle over medium heat. Place one tortilla in the pan, sprinkle generously with Chihuahua® Brand Cheese, and let it melt slightly. Fold & toast: Fold the tortilla in half over the cheese. Cook for 1–2 minutes per side, until golden and the cheese is melted. Fill with chorizo mixture: Carefully open the quesadilla and spoon in the chorizo-pepper mixture. Close, cut into wedges, and serve warm.

Carne Asada Quesadillas by Esteban Castillo

When he’s not writing cookbooks, Esteban Castillo is creating deliciousness for all of us to enjoy. He’s keeping it real on @chicanoeats sin tanto rollo, showing us that a good recipe comes with tons of soul. This carne asada quesadilla packs in the V&V Supremo® Chihuahua® Brand Cheese to get that gooey, melty, perfect cheese pull that’s a whole mood.

Ingredients

1 ½ lb skirt steak

1 Tbsp steak seasoning

Flour tortillas

2 cups V&V Supremo® Chihuahua® Brand Quesadilla Cheese, shredded

To Serve

Salsa verde or salsa roja

Guacamole

Directions

Season the steak by sprinkling steak seasoning evenly over the skirt steak. Let the meat rest for at least 1 hour to allow it to absorb the flavor. Preheat the grill to high heat. Grill the steak 4–5 minutes per side, until it reaches the desired doneness. Let rest for 5 minutes, then dice into small pieces. Heat a skillet or comal over medium heat. Warm each tortilla for 1 minute per side. On half of a tortilla, sprinkle ¼ cup Chihuahua® Brand Cheese. Add ¼ cup diced steak, then top with another ¼ cup cheese. Fold tortilla in half to close. Cook for 3–4 minutes, then flip and cook for another 3–4 minutes, until golden and the cheese is melted. Repeat with the remaining tortillas. Slice quesadillas and serve hot with guacamole and salsa of your choice.

Chori-queso Chicken Tacos by Alfredo García

Pay attention because @freddsters is a flavor magician. His recipes are always puro fuego, and these chori-queso chicken tacos are no exception. He brings together juicy marinated chicken, savory V&V Supremo® Chicken Chorizo, and irresistible Chihuahua® Brand Cheese to create a taco that is lo máximo. Get ready to level up taco night with this one.

Ingredients:

2-3 lbs boneless skinless chicken breasts, thighs, or a combination of the two

1 cup mayo

½ cup diced chipotle peppers in adobo

¼ cup yellow mustard

1 tablespoon tomato bouillon

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon guajillo chile powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

14 oz V&V Supremo® Chicken Chorizo

2 cups Chihuahua® Brand Cheese

Corn Tortillas

V&V Supremo® Crema Supremo®, for serving

V&V Supremo® Sierra® Cotija Cheese, for serving

Salsa of your choice, for serving

Pickled red onions, for serving

Limes, for serving

Directions

To marinate the chicken, add the mayo, chipotle peppers in adobo, yellow mustard, and all of the seasonings to a large mixing bowl. Whisk until combined. Add in the chicken and mix to make sure it’s fully coated all over, refrigerate, and marinate for at least 30 minutes or up to 8 hours. Set your grill to medium-high heat(or indoor cast iron skillet). Once hot, place the chicken in an even layer; work in batches if you need to. Grill the chicken for around 5-6 minutes per side, flipping as needed until cooked through and charred bits are showing on the edges. While the chicken is grilling, using a safe to go on the grill(cast iron), add in the chorizo and cook for the same time as the chicken is cooking, breaking down into smaller pieces along the way. Once the chicken is ready, remove from the grill and set in a bowl or pan and cover with a lid, let rest 20-30 minutes before slicing. Chop up the chicken into bite-sized pieces. Set a large comal or non-stick skillet to medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, place about two tablespoons of chorizo directly in the pan, followed by a handful of the shredded Chihuahua® Brand Cheese. Once the cheese has mostly started melting, top it off with the corn tortilla. Flip over the chori-queso tortilla so the tortilla part is on the comal and heats through. To assemble, top off each chori-queso tortilla with some of the chopped up chicken, followed by some salsa, crema, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, and a fresh squeeze of lime juice if you’d like. Serve and enjoy!

