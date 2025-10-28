October is here, and that means it’s time to get spooky. This year, mitú and Audible are bringing you a collection of audiobooks that dive deep into the world of magic, mystery, and power. We’re talking stories that celebrate the brujas in all of us, from ancient folklore to modern-day witchcraft.

As Latinos, our culture is rich with tales of spirits, curses, and powerful women who hold our tradition close. These audiobooks capture that spirit perfectly. Whether you’re into the legendary La casa de los espiritus, the modern magic of Salt Bones, or a guide to help you tap into your inner power with Cómo ser una bruja moderna, you’ll be accompanied by the perfect listening companion for a cozy, creepy night.

So, grab your headphones and prepare to be enchanted.

Cómo ser una bruja moderna by Gabriela Herstik

If you’ve been searching for a way to infuse magic into your everyday life, then you’re going to want to set this on your queue ASAP. Gabriela Herstik has given us this guide to using witchcraft for self-discovery and empowerment, reminding us that we are all made of magic and it’s time to discover who we really are.

This Audible Original explores the ancient art of witchcraft and helps you find the kind of magic that works for you. You’ll learn about working with crystals, tarot, and astrology, as well as understanding sexual magic, solstices, and full moons. By the time you’re done listening to Herstik’s wisdom, you will know how to tap into your energy, unleash your inner bruja, and reconnect with the natural world.

Listen in Spanish

El clan de la loba by Maite Carranza

If you live for a good prophecy and a magical adventure, press play on this one right now. The first in the La guerra de las brujas series, this audiobook will have you on the edge of your seat. Anaíd, a teen with no idea about her family’s secrets, is forced to face a terrifying truth when her mother disappears.

The audiobook is an epic journey of discovery, where Anaíd must step into her destiny to save her community from a looming war. The story is a thrilling ride full of dangers and revelations that will keep you guessing. It’s got all the thrills, danger, and witchy power we could ask for.

Listen in Spanish

American Brujería: Modern Mexican American Folk Magic by J. Allen Cross

You won’t find a more unique or fascinating look at Mexican American folk magic than this one. J. Allen Cross guides us through “American brujería,” with its own unique saints and spirits, including the legendary Santa Muerte. Tune in to this cultural deep dive full of stories, rituals, and even a whole section on the magical uses of Vicks VapoRub.

Seriously, our editors were floored by how much practical wisdom this audiobook offers, from spell casting to rituals. It’s the essential guide for anyone who wants to connect with their ancestral magic.

Listen in English

La casa de los espíritus by Isabel Allende

Our editorial team is all in agreement that Isabel Allende’s first novel is still a classic that belongs on every audiobook playlist. La casa de los espíritus is a masterpiece available in both, Spanish and English, telling the epic tale of the Trueba family. Listeners are quickly enchanted by the powerful and often tragic family dynamics, as well as how the story weaves in love, revolution, and politics.

Get ready to be captivated by this audiobook that blends the everyday with the miraculous in a genius way only Allende can achieve. This is a must-listen for anyone who appreciates rich, historical storytelling with a touch of milagro.

Listen in Spanish

Listen in English

Cómo agua para chocolate by Laura Esquivel

We can’t think of another way to describe this book than a feast for the senses. This magical realism classic will tug at your heartstrings—and your stomach—all at the same time. Tita de la Garza expresses her fiery spirit and forbidden love through her cooking, with each recipe sparking an extraordinary event.

This allegorical audiobook serves as a poignant reminder of the power of our emotions and traditions. It’s a love story unlike any other, where the kitchen becomes the stage for both rebellion and healing, and we can’t recommend it enough.

Listen in Spanish

Listen in English

El cementerio de los cuentos sin contar by Julia Alvarez

Julia Alvarez has done it again with this inventive and emotional audiobook. Set in the Dominican Republic, writer Alma Cruz decides to bury her unfinished manuscripts. She thinks it’s the end of her stories. What she doesn’t know is that the characters are just getting started.

This moving tribute to the power of storytelling and silenced voices will have your heart beaming and your eyes welling up with tears. Our editors found it to be a powerful and thought-provoking listen that will stay with you long after the final chapter.

Listen in Spanish

Listen in English

Pedro Páramo by Juan Rulfo

Things are about to get spooky, so hold on to your bravery. This is the kind of audiobook that will stay with you long after you’ve finished listening. It’s an influential masterpiece that will take you on a surreal journey to a haunted town where the lines between the living and the dead are completely blurred. The plot follows the story of a man searching for his father, but the journey is crazier than we could ever imagine.

This audiobook is a seminal text for a reason and a must-listen for anyone who wants to understand the roots of magical realism in Latin American literature. It’s an otherworldly tale that will haunt you in the best way possible. Did we also mention it comes with a foreword by Gabriel García Marquez himself?

Listen in Spanish

Listen in English

Anita de Monte Laughs Last by Xochitl Gonzalez

We’ve been buzzing about this one in our editorial team. Xochitl Gonzalez delivers a clever, witty, and powerful novel about art, power, and what it means to be remembered. Inspired by Cuban artist Ana Mendieta, this story, told from two different perspectives, will have you questioning who gets to tell their story and who gets left behind.

Set in 1985, Anita de Monte is a rising star found dead in New York City. By 1998, her name had nearly been forgotten when Raquel, a third-year art history student, stumbled across her story, realizing the similarities between them. This novel is a Reese’s Book Club Pick, named one of the most anticipated books of 2024 by TIME, The Washington Post, Refinery 29, and more. Plus, the full-cast narration, including Jessica Pimentel from Orange is the New Black, makes it an unforgettable listen. This is a cry for justice, and we’re here for it. Trust us; you’ll be hooked until the very end.

Listen in English

Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas

A supernatural Western? Yes, please. This USA Today instant best-seller will not let you go. It’s a thrilling ride that combines vampires, vaqueros, and star-crossed lovers on the Texas-Mexico border. Nena, a curandera, and Néstor, a vaquero, must put aside their painful past to fight a nightmare made of flesh and blood.

This audiobook is the perfect blend of historical fiction, romance, and bone-chilling horror. It’s one of those listens you won’t be able to turn off, as the characters navigate both the very real threat of war and the terrifying monsters that lurk in the night.

Listen in English

Salt Bones by Jennifer Givhan

Get ready for a mystery that blends brujería, ancestral magic, and a whole lot of heart. Set in the US-Mexico borderlands, this story follows three women as they uncover the truth about missing girls in their community. Jennifer Givhan masterfully combines family drama, magical realism, and mystery.

This haunting audiobook lays bare the power of a mother’s love and the unbreakable bonds between generations. The way the novel weaves in indigenous and Latina culture makes it a truly unique and spellbinding experience.

Listen in English

From whispered prophecies to kitchens that conjure revolutions, these audiobooks channel the brujas, storytellers, and spirits that shaped our cultura. This spooky season, visit the worlds where mystery, magia, and power collide. Press play and embrace your inner bruja.