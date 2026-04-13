We knew winter was officially over when we hit the desert last weekend, and our skins knew it. In fact, when you step into the Coachella heat, something shifts inside. The same skin that has been living on and off under sweaters and fluorescent office lighting suddenly screams: “Freedom!”

And this year, the “defrost” felt even louder, because Karol G made history as the first Latina headliner in the festival’s history, and changed our whole emotional weather.

For us, it was a whole adventure. Thanks to Neutrogena, our Coachella experience was unique. They pampered us the whole weekend, stocked us with products, and basically said, “go dance in the desert, but do it protected.”

Credit: Jennifer Arias.

Let’s take you through each step of our desert journey.

Defrost Season Starts With Prep

If you ask Latinas how we “defrost” for spring, nobody answers with a one-size-fits-all solution. We hit the desert and asked them all what this moment meant for them, and the answers were as we expected: practical and a little chaotic.

Women told us they’re defrosting by tanning, but with real protection. They’re getting back in the gym. They’re building a good soundtrack that makes the treadmill feel less personal, but also reaching for tequila. They’re choosing perreo as cardio, therapy, and, honestly? Spiritual alignment.

Credit: mitú.

Of course, before you even get to glow, you have to face the desert’s reality: the climate negotiates with your skin immediately.

Listen, The “Glow” Was Never Just About Makeup

Every single Latina we met on the grounds had their makeup on point. Period. But you know how hard it is to keep the look while sweating under the scorching sun?

We learned new things this year, however, and we are taking them with us to every single festival from now on.

For a quick, natural flush that’s portable and fuss-free, use Neutrogena Healthy Glow Blush Stick. Just swipe and blend—no mirror required.

Similarly, if you want a base that feels more even than masked, Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup SPF 20 gives you coverage with sunscreen built in, which matters when you are outside all day.

And if you want a glossy, sunlit body moment after the dust settles, Neutrogena Body Oil can give you that soft glow without competing with the heat.

Credit: mitú.

This Year We Learned Sunscreen Is the Real Wristband

Coachella can sell whatever fantasy it wants, but the sun is the only headliner that never takes a break. Neutrogena is Coachella’s sunscreen partner, and their sunscreen stations across the grounds make it easy to reapply and stay protected all day.

Credit: mitú.

And in a year when Latina presence felt particularly visible, the basics mattered even more: you want your glow, you want your makeup to survive, and you want to walk out of the weekend looking like yourself.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Full Reach Sunscreen Spray SPF 45 made reapplying sunscreen easy, thanks to its design that covers hard-to-reach areas even while you’re on the move.

Credit: mitú.

The Desert Does Not Care About Your Plans, But You Must Still Plan Anyway

Once you hit the grounds, the day becomes a sequence of small decisions that all come back to the same thing: can your body handle this?

You are walking, standing, dancing. You are trying to stay cute without overheating while catching sets and holding onto your group, your phone, your water, your edges, and your sanity.

This is where the “defrost” answers started to make sense to us. The gym girls had stamina. The soundtrack girls had discipline. The tequila girls had courage. And the perreo girls had a mission.

And then there was Karol G, closing the weekend like a cultural thesis. When the first Latina headliner stands on that stage, it does something to the crowd. People move differently and look around, recognizing each other. It stops being about “being at Coachella” and starts being about witnessing Latino culture taking, literally, center stage.

Credit: Jennifer Arias.

After Coachella, The Dust Has to Come Off

Coachella nights end late, but your skin does not care what time it is. You get back, and you feel the desert on you. Sunscreen, sweat, dust, makeup, and whatever was floating through the air near the stage all show up in the mirror.

So we went straight into reset mode with a cleansing step and hydration, hoping our skin would forgive us for our wild decisions. Our fav hack? The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Face Mask became the post-festival “I am back in my body” step. You put it on, you sit still for a second, and you let hydration do what it does.

And because the desert doesn’t just hit your face, we also focused on body hydration. The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream with Hyaluronic Acid felt like the right kind of spring reset: light, comfortable, and designed for skin that needs to recover without feeling sticky.

Credit: Jennifer Arias.

Defrosting Is a Ritual, Not a Trend

The funny thing about “defrosting” is that it sounds like a joke until you realize it’s a real seasonal shift for a lot of us. Winter can make you feel stuck in survival mode. Spring pulls you back into your body, and a festival weekend turns that into a full reset button, especially in a year where Karol G’s headline slot made the cultural temperature rise.

Neutrogena brought us into the festival world, then helped us handle the part that never makes it into the Instagram carousel: the sun, the dust, the sweat, the recovery, and the need to take care of your skin while you still live your life loudly.

That is the defrost.

And honestly, it looks good on us.