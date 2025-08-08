Zodiac Signs As Dorm Vibes
The stars don’t lie—and neither does your vibe. Whether you’re a cozy Cancer or a bossy Capricorn, your dorm deserves the same energy you bring to every group chat. Let’s find out your perfect dorm setup based on your zodiac sign, sponsored by IKEA.
What's Your Sign?
Aries
Your dorm says “get it done,” but with
main character flair.
IKEA match
MICKE desk
(built for long sessions) Main character energy: Productive but make it aesthetic.
ELDBERGET chair
(ergonomic and sturdy,
ready for every late-night
grind session)
Vibe
Taurus
Your dorm? A sanctuary of vibes, snacks,
and zero stress allowed
IKEA match
MALM
bed frame
(clean lines and hidden drawers
= cozy and functional)
VITMOSSA throw
(soft, versatile, and
ready for naps, snacks,
or streaming
marathons)
Vibe
Gemini
Your dorm? A mood swing masterpiece.
IKEA match
KALLAX
shelving
(perfect for
showing off one
side… and hiding
the other)
FLOTTILJ lamp
(sleek design with just
enough drama to
match your energy)
Vibe
Cancer
Your bed is basically your personality:
soft, safe, and full of meaning.
IKEA match
ALEX
drawer unit
(to store love notes
& crystals)
BJÖRKGRÅMAL duvet cover
(soft, reversible, cozy) Your bed is
basically your personality.
Vibe
Leo
Yes, your dorm has a theme—and it’s
“main character.”
IKEA match
FLOTTILJ lamp
(a bold shape that
earns its spotlight)
MICKE desk
(sleek = productivity + aesthetic)
Vibe
Virgo
If you need it, Virgo has it—neatly labeled
and alphabetized.
IKEA match
ALEX
drawer unit
(sleek, practical, and
basically built for
spreadsheet energy)
PÄRKLA
storage
case
(a foldable catch-all for chargers,
planners, and backup throw pillows)
Vibe
Libra
Your side of the dorm? Curated, calm,
and giving cozy museum energy.
IKEA match
MALM
bed frame
(sleek and minimalist, just like your
aesthetic mood board)
BJÖRKGRÅMAL duvet cover
(reversible softness that suits every
vibe shift)
Vibe
Scorpio
Your dorm is a vibe, and you definitely
have a “do not disturb” playlist.
IKEA match
FLOTTILJ lamp
(sharp angles and
spotlight vibes for
your main
character moments)
VITMOSSA throw
(soft, moody, and always
ready for a dramatic
midnight scroll)
Vibe
Sagittarius
Your dorm’s always halfway packed, and
somehow still vibing.
IKEA match
FYLLEN
laundry
basket
(aka the surprise
room-check saver:
lightweight,
breathable, and easy
to grab on the go)
KALLAX
shelving
(versatile enough
to display travel
souvenirs and
stash late-night
snacks)
Vibe
Capricorn
Your dorm? Less dorm, more launchpad.
Vision board included.
IKEA match
MICKE desk
(sleek, space-smart, and built to keep
cables, and chaos, under control)
ALEX
drawer unit
(clean lines + max
storage = peak
productivity)
Vibe
Aquarius
You didn’t hack the setup. You improved
it. Innovation is your love language.
IKEA match
FLOTTILJ lamp
(sleek, adjustable,
and secretly
multi-talented, just
like them)
ELDBERGET chair
(ergonomic and
forward-thinking,
with a swivel that
keeps ideas flowing)
Vibe
Pisces
Your dorm is less room, more portal to
another realm. And yes, you will nap
through your group chat chaos.
IKEA match
MALM
bed frame
(high headboard = cozy reading nook or
soft cry zone, no judgment)
VITMOSSA throw
(dreamy fleece blanket that goes from dorm
bed to beach day to emotional breakdown)
Vibe
