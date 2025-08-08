Zodiac Signs As Dorm Vibes The stars don’t lie—and neither does your vibe. Whether you’re a cozy Cancer or a bossy Capricorn, your dorm deserves the same energy you bring to every group chat. Let’s find out your perfect dorm setup based on your zodiac sign, sponsored by IKEA. Start

What's Your Sign? Aries Taurus Gemini Cancer Leo Virgo Libra Scorpio Sagittarius Capricorn Aquarius Pisces

Aries The Bold Starter Pack - Your dorm says "get it done," but with

main character flair. IKEA match MICKE desk (built for long sessions) Main character energy: Productive but make it aesthetic. ELDBERGET chair (ergonomic and sturdy, ready for every late-night

grind session)

Vibe: Fast-moving, goal-chasing, and always two steps ahead

Taurus The Cozy Royalty - Your dorm? A sanctuary of vibes, snacks,

and zero stress allowed IKEA match MALM

bed frame (clean lines and hidden drawers

= cozy and functional) VITMOSSA throw (soft, versatile, and

ready for naps, snacks,

or streaming

marathons) Vibe: All about comfort, slow mornings, and maximum chill

Gemini The Two-Mood Room - Your dorm? A mood swing masterpiece. IKEA match KALLAX

shelving (perfect for

showing off one

side… and hiding

the other) FLOTTILJ lamp (sleek design with just

enough drama to

match your energy) Vibe: Study sesh one day, karaoke party the next

Cancer The Sentimental Maximalist - Your bed is basically your personality:

soft, safe, and full of meaning. IKEA match ALEX

drawer unit (to store love notes

& crystals) BJÖRKGRÅMAL duvet cover (soft, reversible, cozy) Your bed is

basically your personality. Vibe: Sentimental clutter and Pinterest-core

Leo The Dormfluencer - Yes, your dorm has a theme—and it's

"main character." IKEA match FLOTTILJ lamp (a bold shape that

earns its spotlight) MICKE desk (sleek = productivity + aesthetic) Vibe: Must be stylish, curated, and IG-ready

Virgo The Chaos Organizer - If you need it, Virgo has it—neatly labeled

and alphabetized. IKEA match ALEX

drawer unit (sleek, practical, and

basically built for

spreadsheet energy) PÄRKLA

storage

case (a foldable catch-all for chargers,

planners, and backup throw pillows) Vibe: Hyper-organized, effortlessly put-together, and secretly judging your side of the room

Libra The Balance Aesthetic - Your side of the dorm? Curated, calm,

and giving cozy museum energy. IKEA match MALM

bed frame (sleek and minimalist, just like your

aesthetic mood board) BJÖRKGRÅMAL duvet cover (reversible softness that suits every

vibe shift) Vibe: Equal parts chill and chic, with a deep love for symmetry and scented candles

Scorpio The Moody Muse - Your dorm is a vibe, and you definitely

have a "do not disturb" playlist. IKEA match FLOTTILJ lamp (sharp angles and

spotlight vibes for

your main

character moments) VITMOSSA throw (soft, moody, and always

ready for a dramatic

midnight scroll) Vibe: Mysterious playlists, late-night journaling, and an aura that says "don't text."

Sagittarius The Chill Explorer - Your dorm's always halfway packed, and

somehow still vibing. IKEA match FYLLEN

laundry

basket (aka the surprise

room-check saver:

lightweight,

breathable, and easy

to grab on the go) KALLAX

shelving (versatile enough

to display travel

souvenirs and

stash late-night

snacks) Vibe: Knows where you're headed next… even if your laundry doesn't

Capricorn The Desk CEO - Your dorm? Less dorm, more launchpad.

Vision board included. IKEA match MICKE desk (sleek, space-smart, and built to keep

cables, and chaos, under control) ALEX

drawer unit (clean lines + max

storage = peak

productivity) Vibe: Has a five-year plan, a backup plan, and a color-coded planner to match

Aquarius The Dorm Innovator - You didn't hack the setup. You improved

it. Innovation is your love language. IKEA match FLOTTILJ lamp (sleek, adjustable,

and secretly

multi-talented, just

like them) ELDBERGET chair (ergonomic and

forward-thinking,

with a swivel that

keeps ideas flowing) Vibe: The first to bring a projector, a plant wall, and a 3D-printed mug into the dorm