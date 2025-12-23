The year is almost over, and with the holidays upon us, there’s no better time to curl up with a chocolate caliente and immerse yourself in an incredible audiobook. This year, mitú and Audible brought you some of the best stories, and now, we’ve got a sleigh-full of audiobooks that will make you not want to hit pause until the new year.

Whether you’re wrapping gifts, making buñuelos, traveling to see the familia, or simply need a cozy escape, these titles deliver romance, magic, and mystery for every moment. Let’s dive into this month’s audiobook playlist and feel the spirit of the season.

Amor Actually by Adriana Herrera, Zoey Castile, Alexis Daria, Diana Muñoz Stewart, Priscilla Oliveras, Sabrina Sol, Mia Sosa

Picture this: it’s Christmas Eve in NYC, when anything is possible. For several couples and singles, it’s the season to find true love. This audiobook doesn’t just deliver one holiday romance; it has nine of them, so you can enjoy that holiday love. From second chances, big leaps, missed connections, and reconnections, this charming collection celebrates the spirit of the holidays and the magic of happy endings. It’s the quintessential holiday romance binge that’s better than your telenovela.

Listen in English

Navidad muy fun, fun, fun by Megan Maxwell

We all love a magical love story during Christmas, and Megan Maxwell knows how to deliver just that. You’ll want to jingle all the way with sound technician Adriana Peña as she devotes herself to Latin Pop star Deacon Black. When she joins his Asia tour, their relationship is strictly business, that’s until an unexpected chat at the hotel spa changes everything. Then, a heartbroken Deacon, who also hates Christmas, agrees to spend the holidays at Adriana’s home in Navacerrada. Little do they know that the real Christmas spirit awaits. It’s holiday love that will have you gushing and wishing to buy your own mistletoe.

Listen in Spanish

Only Santas in the Building by Alexis Daria

If you’re looking for a story you can relate to this Christmas, this is it. This Audible Original is as sweet as coquito. Comic book illustrator Evie Cruz is exhausted this Christmas, wishing for something as simple as a nap and maybe her gorgeous upstairs neighbor. She gets her shot when the building’s Santa-themed party and a strategically placed mistletoe give her the perfect opportunity to make those wishes come true. Part of the Under the Mistletoe collection, this humorous and spicy Audible Original is perfect for a quick, fun listen while you shop for the holidays.

Listen in English

Cómo perder a un chico antes de Navidad by A.J. Pine

The holidays can get stressful, especially if family drama comes into the picture, but this Audible Original is sure to lighten up the mood. A funny and spirited romantic comedy, this is the unexpected favorite of many of our editors. When a snowstorm cancels Lucy’s flight home, she desperately tries to use a rideshare app to make it to her Christmas celebrations. What she doesn’t know is she’s about to end up trapped in a cross-country road trip with the guy she stood up months ago. Yup, el drama. As things between them get chilly (and not just with the weather), the road trip might be their opportunity to thaw things out.

Listen in Spanish

Listen in English

Imperfectas Navidades by Cherry Chic

Cherry Chic’s romantic comedy brilliance is the queen of Navidad with this hilarious audiobook. If you’ve ever hated your boss (or your assistant), this is a romantic comedy that brings the workplace romance to your ears. Olivia Rivera hates Christmas, and she also can’t stand her boss, Noah Merry. Turns out, he hates her too. But when the owners of the hotel they both work at make a plan to ease tensions, things start to change. They have 25 days and 25 challenges to complete and stream on TikTok. Get ready to press play on drama, deceit, and a sprinkle of romance.

Listen in Spanish

El amor es un bono navideño by Alma Delia Murillo

Our editors are still laughing out loud after tuning in to this audiobook about the legendary (and often dramatic) world of the office Christmas gift exchange. Set in a 1995 call center, Selene, a young intern, is assigned to organize the holiday swap. But instead of turning into Santa, she goes full-on modern-day cupid, inadvertently causing an unexpected romantic entanglement among coworkers. Let’s just say this is not your average Secret Santa.

Listen in Spanish

Navidades trágicas by Agatha Christie

You didn’t think this Christmas was going to be only comedies and romances, did you? We are also bringing you the queen of suspense, Agatha Christine, with this classic Christmas mystery. If you thought your familia’s Navidad was suspenseful, think again. The Lee family gathering on Christmas Eve is interrupted by a crash and scream as their tyrannical patriarch, Simon Lee, is found dead. When detective Hercule Poirot arrives at the scene, he sifts through a web of suspicion as he discovers that every family member had a strong motive for murdering Simon. Press play at your own risk for this one.

Listen in Spanish

Canción de Navidad by Charles Dickens

A timeless classic, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is here in Spanish for your listening pleasure. This is the definitive Christmas story, conveying a timeless message of amor y paz. Follow the journey of the cascarrabias Ebenezer Scrooge as he is forced to confront his past, present, and grim future that awaits him when Christmas Spirits and a specter of his former partner visit him. This beautiful audiobook is a jolly addition to your holiday playlist and especially perfect if you’ve got kids in the house who can join in the holiday storytelling.

Listen in Spanish

Listen in English

Una Navidad diferente by Josh Grisham

Considering skipping Christmas? After listening to this audiobook, we might be considering it too. This modern holiday classic is a comedy that explores the intensity of Christmas traditions and the joy of creating your own kind of holiday. Luther and Nora Krank decided to skip the chaos, tree, parties, and shopping. Instead, they went on a Caribbean cruise. But things get weird when they discover that skipping out on Navidad has massive, unexpected consequences in their community.

Listen in Spanish

Listen in English

Cuentos victorianos de fantasmas para Navidad by diverse authors

Fans of classic ghost stories can take their love of spookiness into Christmas with these Cuentos victorianos de fantasmas. This audiobook collects 13 classic stories from the Victorian era and brings them to your favorite listening device. Turn up the volume for works by authors like Conan Doyle, and more than 12 hours of stories that you can share with your family or enjoy on your own.

Listen in Spanish

El cerdito de Navidad by J.K. Rowling

Get the tissues ready for this one. J.K. Rowling’s Christmas audiobook is a heartfelt and exciting fantasy adventure that tells the story of Jack and his beloved toy, Dito, who gets tragically lost on Christmas Eve. In an attempt to replace Dito, Jack receives the Christmas Pig as a gift, but they don’t share the same bond. To ease things up, the pig devised a plan to bring back Dito from the Land of the Lost and cheer Jack up. This is an audiobook that the entire family will fall in love with and stick with forever.

Listen in Spanish

Listen in English

Una historia de Navidad by Zoe Collart

This Audible Original is bringing Christmas joy to all our homes with a tale about one of the most important people in all our lives—abuela. When a huge snowstorm leaves the whole world paralyzed, Gabi, a young girl, is determined to go see her abuela and enlists the help of Santa’s reindeer and Noé, an elf. Together, they risk it all to make sure Gabi can fulfill her greatest Christmas wish: to hug her grandmother.

Listen in Spanish

From magical mysteries to heartwarming romance, there’s an audiobook waiting for every holiday tradition. Keep the spirit alive this holiday season by discovering even more powerful Spanish titles and a full collection of audiobooks by Latino creators on Audible Voces. We can’t wait to hear where these stories take you!