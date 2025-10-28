Together with VisitOrlando.com, we’re celebrating the magic that happens when Latinas get away—from the primas who know your secrets to the besties who always bring the drama and the drinks. Orlando is calling, and the girls’ trip of your dreams is just a click away.

There’s nothing like a girls’ trip to remind you how magical time with the mujeres in your life really is. Whether it’s your primas from back home, your ride-or-die hermanas, or the besties who have seen you through every heartbreak and glow-up, a few days away together is the reset we all deserve.

When it comes to destinations that know how to bring all the thrill and chill, Orlando delivers big time. With vibrant nightlife, unforgettable eats, and enough photo ops to fill up your photo roll, get ready to have a blast with all your chicas.

1. Start with artsy and aesthetic energy

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

Kick off the trip by channeling your inner art girls at the Orlando Museum of Art, the city’s flagship museum and creative gem. From bold contemporary exhibitions to inspiring classics, the OM°A is the perfect spot to wander, reflect, and snap some seriously aesthetic pics.

Bonus: their events calendar is packed with gallery tours, art talks, and community celebrations. So check what’s on while you’re in town. Nothing like a little culture to balance out the cocktails.

2. Get sky-high views and amazing pics at the Orlando Eye

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

Ready for the ultimate photo op? Hop on The Orlando Eye, a 400-foot-tall observation wheel that gives you 360° views of the city, including all three of Orlando’s world-famous theme parks at once. Whether it’s golden hour or after dark, the skyline, lights, and magic below make for the perfect backdrop.

Pro tip: grab a drink from the Sky Bar before boarding and toast to the views (and the vibes).

3. Paddle through paradise at Rock Springs

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

Ready to switch it up and get the group into nature? Head just outside the city for a clear kayak tour at Rock Springs with Get Up and Go Kayaking. This experience is pure magic. Think crystal-clear waters, lush surroundings, and your crew gliding through the stunning Emerald Cut starting from Kings Landing.

You’ll paddle upstream (yes, it’s a bit of a workout), but the float back is pure relaxation. Along the way, take breaks to snap pics, soak up the scenery, and even hop in for a quick swim in 70-degree spring water. With wildlife like turtles, otters, and even a few small gators (don’t worry, they’re chill), this is the kind of nature therapy that hits different.

4. Dine with flavour and flair

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

Let’s be real, it’s not an amazing girls’ trip without the best eats. In Orlando, you’ll find flavors from all over the world and have the best time dressing up with your friends as you head out to brunch, lunch, or dinner. Among our favorites is Frontera Cocina, located at Disney Springs, bringing gorgeous design elements and authentic Mexican fare. And of course, JALEO by José Andrés with irresistible flavors from the James Beard Foundation honoree.

6. Turn up the volume after dark

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

Time to unleash the loba energy of the group chat. Orlando has some amazing speakeasy bars that deserve all your girl power. First, Jewel is a piano bar where live music meets casino games and handcrafted cocktails. Request a song, raise your glass, and maybe even join in on the fun, dancing queen style.

For more intimate vibes, The Courtesy Bar is perfect for pre-dinner drinks or an after-hours wind-down with the girls. However, if you’re more into late-night laughs and unexpected adventures, then head to Roka Hula at Voodoo Bayou. This moody tiki bar is located right behind a Cajun eatery and promises to bring all the fun to the night.

7. Make room for the theme park thrill

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

If your group loves theme parks, then Universal’s new Epic Universe has to be on your list. With five immersive worlds, there’s a dreamscape for every personality in your crew, and plenty of spots to get that perfect matching-outfit photo.

And don’t sleep on EPCOT, where you can take your girls on a trip around the world in just one day. From shopping to dining to drinks across 11 global pavilions, it’s the ultimate passport-free adventure. Plus, the photo ops and memories? Chef’s kiss.

8. Don’t forget to recharge

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

Finally, find a place where all your crew can recharge after a long day. Stay at a spot like Evermore Orlando Resort, Orlando’s first true beachfront retreat. This spot offers an 8-acre, crystal-clear lagoon, sandy beaches, and access to comfortable accommodations for everyone, ranging from villas, houses, and apartments to suit every size.

From speakeasy cocktails to kayaking, Orlando has everything your girls’ crew needs to reconnect, recharge, and make memories that last long after the group chat goes quiet. Whether you’re chasing thrills, laughing over brunch, or simply soaking up the vibes, this city delivers.

Start planning your next girls’ getaway at VisitOrlando.com and let the adventures begin.