From humble beginnings to historical chart-topping wins, Fuerza Regida has always taken their success into their own hands. They didn’t wait for the music industry to open the doors; they kicked them down, speakers blasting.

Now, their viral anthems and controversial lyrics have led them to be one of the most trailblazing icons of música Mexicana, with a clear message to the world: they don’t ask for forgiveness, and they sure don’t wait for permission.

“Ni Perdón, Ni Permiso” has become a celebration of unapologetic self-expression through music, art, and fashion. And Fuerza Regida embodies that energy in everything they do.

Before teaming up with Dos Equis to put “Ni Perdón, Ni Permiso” on full blast, they were already living loud, fearless, and unfiltered. Here are 11 moments that prove Fuerza Regida has always done it their way.

1. Dropping the unfiltered hit “Radicamos en South Central”

This track wasn’t just a local banger; it was an identity marker. “Radicamos en South Central” wasn’t about chasing radio play or cleaning up lyrics for mass appeal; it was a proud anthem for the streets of L.A. The tune was rooted in Fuerza Regida’s experience as Mexican-Americans navigating culture, survival, and pride. It was real, unedited, and unapologetic.

2. Always showing love to the streets even when they caught heat for it

Fuerza Regida has never shied away from telling complex, sometimes controversial stories. Their lyrics often reflect the realities of working-class barrios, the hustle, struggle, and pain of the cultura. While some have criticized the rawness of their content, FR stood firm in representing the unfiltered side of their art.

3. Mixing Corridos with Trap and Urban Music Before it Was Trending

Way before the current genre-fusion wave, Fuerza Regida was already blurring lines. They mashed up traditional corridos with hard-hitting trap beats, urbano flow, and Spanglish swag. They didn’t chase trends, they made them. And now, the music industry is following suit, with regional Mexican artists collaborating across genres like never before.

4. From Street Gigs to Making Music Chart History

On the subject of not asking for forgiveness or permission, Fuerza Regida has been making history on the music charts. In 2024, “Pa Las Baby’s y Belikeada” ascended to No.1 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums Chart as the group’s first chart-topping album.

Now, their latest album, “111XPANTIA,” recently became the highest-ranking Spanish-language album by a duo or group on the Billboard 200, debuting at No. 2 and soon rising to No.1 on the Top Latin Albums chart days later. Even more, they debuted at No.1 on both the Apple Music All-Genre and Latin Albums charts.

5. Creating “Jersey Corridos”: a New Musical Sub-Genre

Last year, FR released their album “Pero No Te Enamores” with tunes that spanned the musical spectrum like no other album had before. And even created a new musical sub-genre now known as “Jersey Corridos.” We’re talking Reggaetón, música Mexicana, and EDM meets dance music. The album featured collaborations with EDM artists such as Major Lazer and Afrojack, as well as urban music legends like Maluma. Some of the most notable Jersey Corridos include “SOFIA,” “FVCK,” and “VALERIA.”

6. Partnering with Dos Equis to Bring the Movement Into Your Closet

Their latest collaboration with Dos Equis isn’t just a partnership; it’s a movement rooted in bold creativity. The Ni Perdón, Ni Permiso campaign celebrates unapologetic self-expression, and now, it’s showing up in fashion.

Fuerza Regida worked with Mexican-American designers to co-create a limited-edition merch drop that blends Fuerza Regida’s bold fashion style with Dos Equis’ iconic identity, proving that cultural pride isn’t just something you hear. It’s something you wear.

Even better? All proceeds go to the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF), supporting the very communities that raised them.

7. Leveraging Social Media for Viral Success

Fuerza Regida didn’t just kill it with their disruptive tunes; they also showed the world their marketing genius with how they’ve used social media to reach their audiences. For one, their self-produced visual content reaches fans through Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, reaching millions of views within hours.

For one, “Bebé Dame,” in collaboration with Grupo Frontera, not only topped the Latin music charts but also ranked No. 2 on TikTok in the U.S. If that’s not influence, then we don’t know what is. Then they achieve global chart virality again with “Me Jalo” this year.

8. Speaking Spanglish in Songs and Interviews

These vatos aren’t hiding their origins or their cultura, especially when it comes to using Spanglish in their songs. While other artists polish their accents or switch to English to be more “marketable,” FR proudly blends Spanglish into everything from lyrics to interviews. They resonate with the cultura because they are la cultura. Something many bilingual kids know all too well.

9. Collaborating with Mexican-American fashion designers Jose “IMAGINE” Trasviña and Bryan Escareño for a limited-edition merchandise line

Beyond the campaign, the partnership between Dos Equis and Fuerza Regida includes a unique fashion collaboration with acclaimed fashion designers Jose “IMAGINE” Trasviña and Bryan Escareño, launching a limited-edition merchandise line that embodies the meaning of not asking for permission or forgiveness to be yourself.

10. JOP’s Founding of Street Mob Records

Like the true trailblazers they are, Fuerza Regida is also furthering musical talent. Frontman Jesús Ortiz Paz “JOP,” founded the indie label Street Mob Records to discover, promote, and support musical talent within música Mexicana. Their roster includes artists like Chino Pacas, Calle 24, Clave Especial, and Miguel Armenta.

From street gigs to Grammy stages, Fuerza Regida has never waited for permission to take up space. Now, they’re teaming up with Dos Equis to celebrate the power of unapologetic self-expression through Ni Perdón, Ni Permiso, and you can wear the movement.

