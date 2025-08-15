Latinos know a thing or two about breaking the mold. You can’t tell us to tone it down, stay in our lanes, or play it safe. For us, the vibe is never about fitting in, but standing loud and proud. That’s why Fuerza Regida and Dos Equis’ new collab “Ni Perdón, Ni Permiso” resonates so deeply with us. It’s a campaign that celebrates the power of unapologetic self-expression through music, art, and fashion.

The new campaign isn’t just a phrase; it’s a full-blown attitude that has turned into a cultural anthem all about showing up unapologetically in every aspect of our lives, while still embracing our roots. In a world that often demands apologies for existing boldly, here’s how Fuerza Regida is telling us to live loud, proud, and without asking for permission.

No forgiveness. No permission. Just Vibes.

“Ni Perdón, Ni Permiso” goes beyond just a phrase. It’s the heartbeat of a campaign celebrating unapologetic self-expression through music, art, and fashion. Meaning “neither forgiveness nor permission,” it’s all about being real. We’re not talking reckless; we mean real about your culture, sound, and grind.

It’s a phrase that hits especially hard for young Latinos who’ve had to pave their own way to be seen, heard, and understood. The phrase also talks about representing your roots fearlessly and being bold in the pursuit of showing them off. That’s why Dos Equis and Fuerza Regida have adopted it as they encourage individuals to unleash their authenticity and vibe.

“Working with Dos Equis to build this movement has been so inspiring, and we’re excited to show our fans the next chapter of our partnership through these unique pieces that really embody the unapologetic spirit of the ‘Ni Perdón, Ni Permiso’ campaign,” said JOP of Fuerza Regida.

The Southern California band has reshaped the music industry with their unique blends of corridos and trap, as well as regional and urbano styles, creating space for Spanglish stories that resonate. Their sound is raw, fearless, and most definitely unique.

Fuerza Regida’s music is a statement of identity

Over the last few years, Fuerza Regida has made musical history. Not only have they collaborated with some of music’s hottest artists, such as Grupo Frontera, Shakira, and Anuel AA, but they have also achieved success on the Billboard charts.

The group debuted at No. 1 on the Spotify Global debuts and No. 1 Apple Music All-Genre and Latin charts, while ranking at No. 1 in Billboard Latin Album and overall No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and then rising to the Top Latin Albums chart shortly after. They now hold the record for the highest debut by a Spanish band overall and the highest ever regional Mexican album debut. These vatos literally embody the spirit of “Ni Perdón, Ni Permiso” as a statement of identity and a testament to how they show up for their cultura.

Their music speaks to growing up bicultural, dealing with struggles, chasing your dreams, and doing it all without losing your roots. Fuerza Regida isn’t asking for the music industry’s permission to exist; they’re carving up their own lane and inviting everyone to pull up.

“Ni Perdón, Ni Permiso,” now in your closet

The campaign isn’t stopping at the music. Dos Equis and Fuerza Regida are taking self-expression to the next level with a limited-edition fashion collab designed in partnership with Mexican-American creatives Bryan Escareño and Jose “IMAGINE” Trasviña, Fuerza Regida’s longtime stylist.

Each piece in the collection turns the unapologetic energy of Ni Perdón, Ni Permiso into bold, wearable art, including the custom vest designed by Jose “IMAGINE” Trasviña and worn by the band during one of their private shows. From collector tees to statement jackets, this drop celebrates cultura, individuality, and identity in every stitch. Even better? All proceeds benefit the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation.

And now, you can bid for a chance to own one of these exclusive pieces. Step into the movement and claim your spot in the culture by visiting https://www.dosequis.com/en-us/music/.

Unapologetically hitting different

“Ni Perdón, Ni Permiso” is the anthem we didn’t know we needed. It hits different because it doesn’t try to box in what embracing your uniqueness and cultura should sound or look like—it lets you define it. Whether you’re blasting música mexicana—corridos, banda, or norteño—dancing to reggaetón or house corridos, switching between English and Spanish mid-sentence, or creating your next artistic masterpiece, this is your reminder to stay loud, proud, and true to yourself.

And with Dos Equis repping Mexican flavor since day one, and Fuerza Regida bringing the soundtrack, this is the moment for our generation to step up and live loud.

From music to fashion, Ni Perdón, Ni Permiso is a movement. Explore the exclusive collab and rep the message loud: https://www.dosequis.com/en-us/music/