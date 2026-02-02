¡Feliz 2026, familia! If your New Year’s resolution involves trading that “rent due” notification for a mortgage statement and a backyard for the carne asada, we got you with these amazing tips, sponsored by Chase Bank.

Building wealth isn’t just about the hustle—it’s about where you lay your head and what you can offer your family for generations to come. According to the State of Hispanic Wealth 2025 report, Latinos who own a home have, on average, 26 times more wealth than those who rent.

Read that again.

Homeownership is the ultimate power move for your financial security. With Millennials and Gen Z now making up nearly 29% of the housing market, younger generations are officially taking over the neighborhood. According to HousingWire (12.5.25), older Millennials (ages 34–43) make up 17% of homebuyers, while younger Millennials and Gen Z (ages 25–33) account for 12%.

Ready to join them?

We’re sharing the most valuable insights from Chase and giving you the guide to getting those llaves this year.

Get your dinero in order

Before you start scrolling through real estate apps at 2 a.m., you need to get your financial state in order. Start by checking your credit score. Having a solid number can increase your chances of snagging better loan terms and lower interest rates.

Beyond the score, you’ll need to create a realistic budget that covers both the upfront “ouch” costs of buying a home—like your down payment and closing fees—and the ongoing costs like property taxes, insurance, and maintenance.

A good way to signal you’re serious about homeownership is to consider getting a mortgage preapproval. This provides a conditional loan commitment and a letter that strengthens your offer, helps set a clear budget, and signals seriousness to sellers.

The math can be daunting, but you don’t have to do it on your own. Use technology to your advantage by checking out different tools. Chase’s Affordability Calculator is a great one. This free tool helps prospective buyers estimate how much they can comfortably spend, helping you plan your finances without the guesswork.

Another great tool is the Homebuyer Assistance Finder, which helps you identify programs that can help save you thousands of dollars. For example, the Chase Homebuyer Grant provides up to $5,000 to help lower the interest rate and/or reduce closing costs and the down payment in select areas nationwide, if you qualify.

If you’re looking for even more tools to help you on your journey, they’ve got you covered at chase.com/afford.

Do your research on homes and review mortgage options

Now for the fun part: defining what your first casita actually looks like. Decide on your priorities—whether that’s a single-family home with a yard, a trendy condo, or a townhouse. Think about the “non-negotiables” like the number of bedrooms, HOA fees, and proximity to your job or the best food in town.

While you’re at it, keep a close eye on market trends. Researching local pricing helps set realistic expectations, and sometimes expanding your search area just a few miles can lead to much better value.

Finally, make sure to compare mortgage types, such as fixed-rate versus adjustable-rate, to ensure your loan aligns with your long-term financial goals.

Work with los pros

Buying a home is a team sport, and you want the best players on your side. Real estate agents are your primary guides, offering personalized advice, finding homes that match your vibe, and representing your interests during tough negotiations. They also handle the mountain of paperwork that comes with the territory and help keep the process moving smoothly.

Alongside your agent, Chase Home Lending Advisors are there to guide you through the financing maze. They can clarify confusing homebuying terms and help you navigate the big financial decisions you’ll face on the journey toward homeownership—so you feel informed at every step.

Make an offer they can’t refuse

When you find the perfect place, it’s time to make a purchase offer—a legally binding document that states what you’re willing to pay and under what conditions. To make your offer stand out in the competitive 2026 marketplace, there are a few things you can do:

Try to increase your down payment if possible.

Consider adding an escalation clause, which shows the seller you’re willing to outbid other offers by a set amount.

Limit contingencies by reducing demands for minor repairs or closing cost credits, which can make the deal smoother for a seller.

If they accept, you’ll officially start the loan application with the lender of your choice—plus submit the required information and documentation to keep everything moving.

Make sure you go through inspections and appraisals

Once your offer is accepted, the “due diligence” phase starts. This usually involves a home inspection and appraisal conducted around the same time. The home inspection is a must you shouldn’t skip out on, as it identifies potential issues with the structure or major systems—then documents the findings in a report—so you can make informed decisions.

Meanwhile, an appraisal is a formal evaluation of the home’s market value. Lenders require this to ensure the house is actually worth the amount of the loan. Appraisals typically factor in the home’s condition, location, and comparable local sales. Both steps provide peace of mind to you and your lender that the investment is sound.

The big day: el cierre

Closing is the final hurdle where property ownership is formally transferred to you—and the closing date is typically set once your offer is accepted. Before this day arrives, you’ll finalize your financing terms and arrange the payment for your down payment and closing costs.

Your real estate agent will be by your side to ensure everything is in order and goes smoothly. These days, digital closing options can even streamline the process to get you through the paperwork faster. Once the documents are signed and the funds are transferred, your home is officially yours.

Take a deep breath, grab your family, and take those keys—you’ve officially turned your dream into a reality!

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

All home lending products except IRRRL (Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan) are subject to credit and property approval. Rates, program terms and conditions are subject to change without notice. Not all products are available in all states or for all amounts. Other restrictions and limitations apply.

For informational/educational purposes only: Views and strategies described in this article or provided via links may not be appropriate for everyone and are not intended as specific advice/recommendation for any business. Information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but JPMorgan Chase & Co. or its affiliates and/or subsidiaries do not warrant its completeness or accuracy. The material is not intended to provide legal, tax, or financial advice or to indicate the availability or suitability of any JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. product or service. You should carefully consider your needs and objectives before making any decisions and consult the appropriate professional(s). Outlooks and past performance are not guarantees of future results. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates are not responsible for, and do not provide or endorse third party products, services, or other content. See full disclosures at Chase.com/afford.

Home lending products provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.