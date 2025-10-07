What’s up, familia? Ever stood in the cheese aisle looking at all the delicious options by V&V Supremo® and wondering which one would make the perfect dish for dinner?

With options like flautas, quesadillas, tacos, and nachos, there’s so much to pick from that it can get overwhelming. No te preocupes, because Chef Hugo Gamino is here to break it all down and teach you his queso ways.

Forget bland, we’re talking about elevating your dishes with the right queso for the right dish. Think of it as a flavor fiesta where every cheese is an unforgettable experience for your taste buds. You can thank us later.

Chihuahua® Brand Cheese: The Melty, Golden One

When you crave a dish with that satisfying cheese pull, V&V Supremo® Chihuahua® Brand Cheese is your bestie. It’s the MVP for anything that needs that gorgeous, golden, gooey stretch. Chef Hugo says this is his go-to for quesadillas, enchiladas, or even tortas when he wants that perfect pull.

“It melts smoothly, browns beautifully, and gives any dish that crave-worthy finish,” he says.

Yes, this is the cheese that makes you say “¡Ay, qué rico!” when you pull that quesadilla apart.

V&V Supremo® Mexican 3 Cheese: A Perfect Harmony

Say hello to the real deal. V&V Supremo® Mexican 3 Cheese blend brings together three iconic cheeses from across México: melty Chihuahua from the North, stretchy Oaxaca from the South, and bold Cotija from the heart of Central Mexico. Made right here in the U.S. with puro respeto for tradition, this blend is perfect for all your go-to cheesy eats—think quesadillas, enchiladas, or even next-level flatbreads. It’s got that classic stretch, rich milky flavor, and just the right kick of personality from each cheese. Not as buttery as straight-up Chihuahua® Brand Cheese, but trust—it still hits all the right notes.

Sierra® Cotija: The Bold One

If your dish needs a finishing touch with a lot of character, Sierra® Cotija is the answer. This dry, salty, and crumbly cheese doesn’t melt, but its powerful flavor makes it a fantastic seasoning. Sprinkle over elotes, beans, or soups to add a bold, zesty contrast that brightens up the entire dish. Chef Hugo says it’s “like finishing salt, but with personality.”

V&V Supremo® Queso Fresco: The Fresh One

If you’re looking for a light, mild, and refreshing flavor, reach for V&V Supremo® Queso Fresco. This cheese provides a wonderful, cooling balance to spicy foods. It’s great crumbled over tacos or arepas, and it even pairs beautifully with food like watermelon, adding a fresh, delicate creaminess.

Chef Hugo’s Pro Tip

And if all of the above hasn’t already made you super hungry and ready to hit the store to get every single one of those V&V Supremo® cheeses, we still have one more tip from Chef Hugo that’ll get your inner chef going.

“Don’t just think of cheese as a topping, think of it as seasoning. Each queso changes the texture, flavor, and mood of a dish.”