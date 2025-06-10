If you think basic is a vibe, then you’ve never celebrated a party thrown by Latinos. We’re no strangers to throwing an unforgettable pachanga. In fact, we’re always down to celebrate the bold, the vibrant, and the extraordinary.

From carne asada celebrations to quinceañeras, we know parties and the best themes. Inspired by the explosive flavors of the Modelo Chelada, we’re doing you one better with seven party ideas that’ll make your guests say, “Orale!”

Get ready to party into the next day.

1. Limón y Sal Sparkle Glow Up

Imagine this: citrus explosion meets disco ball. Now that’s a vibe your guests can get on board with. Glow parties are all the rage, but we’re giving this a Latino twist. Create a DIY “Sparkle Station” where guests can rim their Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal cans with salt flavors like chili-lime, hibiscus, or even edible glitter. Garnish with neon-colored lemon wedges to make it extra. Give it a twist with a lime-themed photo booth featuring oversized sunglasses to show off your saltiness—and sassiness. Tell your guests to dress up with their best glittery outfits, wear glittery eye shadow, and glow sticks. For an added touch, you can hand out sparklers and have a ”sparkling cheers” where you all hold up your Chelada cans and ignite sparklers.

2. Chelada Especial Backyard Bash: Cantina Style

Colorful cantina meets summer chill in this backyard bash. Think papel picado-inspired decor, citrus-filled mason jars, and string lights that keep the energy glowing after sundown. Create a DIY Modelo Chelada Especial bar with everything you need to rim and garnish—chili-lime salt, and fresh lime wedges on deck. Fire up the grill with carne asada, fresh tortillas, and a taquito + mini taco bar. Add a build-your-own elote loco station with toppings like chicharrones, guac, and pico de gallo. Want a fun twist? Encourage guests to show up in bold, summery colors inspired by their favorite Chelada flavor. It’s all about flavor, color, and comunidad.

3. A Mexican Beach-Themed Party With Mango y Chile

Turn this get-together into a tropical paradise with a dash of spice. Inspired by Modelo Chelada Mango y Chile, this party screams salsa picante and sweetness. Create a Mexican beach-themed party that screams Cancún with bags of mango-chile candies, spicy plantain chips, and mini bottles of hot sauce. Decorate the space with tropical flowers, string lights, and palm leaves if you can find them. Don’t forget to have your Cheladas served extra cold for that breezy beach vibe.

4. Mercado Nocturno: Sweet & Spicy Night Market

Take your guests on a flavor-filled adventure inspired by the vibrant energy of Mexican night markets, where sweetness and spice go hand in hand. Set the mood with warm-toned string lights, papel picado, and vendor-style food stations. Make Modelo Chelada Piña Picante the star of the night by serving it with garnishes like grilled pineapple spears dipped in chamoy and chile powder. For bites, recreate the night market experience with street food favorites like tacos al pastor, mini quesabirrias with consommé shots, spicy esquites, and tostadas de tinga. Add a sweet surprise with a DIY dulces table featuring tamarindo candies, spicy gummy bears, and paletas de piña. It’s a sweet-meets-heat kind of night—con puro sabor.

5. Sing Your Heart Out: A Karaoke Night to Remember

Set the stage—literally—for an unforgettable karaoke night that brings the fun, the laughs, and all the vocal power. Whether you’re channeling your inner ranchera singer or going full perreo, this party is all about letting loose and singing your heart out. Deck out your space with a mini stage setup, colored lights, fog machine, and a big screen for lyrics. Between mic drops and pasos prohibidos, your crew will definitely need a break to cool down. That’s when Modelo Chelada Sandía Picante comes in clutch—a bold and unique way to keep the party going.The sandía flavor offers that refreshing taste and fun vibes that make you want to sing all night long. Ice-cold, slightly sweet, with just the right amount of heat.

6. Brunch it up a la Mexicana

Who needs pancakes and hollandaise sauce when you can have chilaquiles and Cheladas? Throw a bold brunch with mini tacos, huevos rancheros, and strawberry waffles. Forget the mimosas and create your own Chelada bar featuring the fanciest of them all: Modelo Chelada Fresa Picante. Add a variety of garnishes like fresh strawberries, vibrant limes, and an array of chile powders. Think of a vibrant symphony of flavors that awakens the senses. It’s a little bit extra—pero that’s what we’re all about.

7. 90s and 2000s Greatest Hits Fiesta Under the Stars

For Latinos, a party is never just a party—it’s a celebration of sabor, música, and memories. Bring the romantics and dance lovers together for a night that throws it way back, Y2K style. Think disco balls, bright lights, and a playlist full of reggaetón classics and pop hits that defined an era. Invite your guests to dress in their best 90s and early 2000s looks—ripped jeans, crop tops, oversized hoops, and all the colorful vibes. And what better way to toast to the turn-of-the-century energy than with a cold Modelo Chelada Naranja Picosa? The orange flavor is a perfect classic that gives a citrus feel while also tuning in to the memories of our youth in the early 2000s. Bold, bright, and unforgettable—just like your playlist.

So, whether you’re throwing a karaoke banger, a brunch con sazón, or a glow-up backyard bash, make sure the vibes are bold—and the drinks are bolder. No matter the flavor or the celebration, there’s a Modelo Chelada to match. Ready to turn up the sabor and keep it far from basic? Grab your favorite Chelada and salud to the good times!

