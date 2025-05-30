Ryan Castro’s SENDÉ Is a Caribbean Love Letter to His Roots

From Curaçao to the world, Ryan Castro blends global rhythm with personal storytelling in his latest sophomore album, SENDÉ. This album is more than just a collection of tracks; it’s him returning to his roots. Inspired by his time living in Curaçao, the 19-track album weaves Caribbean rhythms and dancehall energy with emotional depth and personal growth. Written and recorded on the island, SENDÉ includes collaborations with Shaggy, Tribal Kush, Konshens, Jombriel, Blaiz Fayah, Dongo, Peso Pluma, and more.
For Ryan, returning to Curaçao shaped this album, both creatively and personally. He had previously lived on the island with his mother, and this time around, he reconnected with her after years apart.
“Going back with my team, with more comfort and resources, allowed me to enjoy the island in a different way,” he tells CREMA.
You can feel the emotional resonance of that reunion throughout the album. There are even references in Papiamento that further reinforce the cultural fusion of being in Curaçao. Caribbean energy, such as dancehall, reggae, and afrobeat, not only influenced the sound but also nourished his spirit and grounded SENDÉ in authenticity.
This album marks a return to Ryan's emotional and artistic core. "Many songs were born from personal moments—of sadness, joy, and reflection. It was a process of returning to my roots, not just musically, but emotionally as well. Sendé reminded me why I started doing this and how much I enjoy sharing my story," Ryan shares. Through the songs in the album, the lyrics demonstrate Ryan's more mature stage, in which he's emotionally honest and not afraid to show his vulnerability.
Ryan has always been passionate about reggae and dancehall throughout his musical journey. He shows this love through SENDÉ, which showcases dream collaborations with artists who define the genre. "I didn't just want to sound like the Caribbean—I wanted to live it, to share it with those who truly represent it," he says. "Collaborating with legends like Shaggy was chimba—a dream come true. Working with Rvssian was also really special; he completely understood my flow and helped shape the sound of the album." Each song is a global experience, reflecting his goal to connect across cultures. There is perreo in the collaboration with Peso Pluma, while the Caribbean vibe is evident in "SANKA." Alongside Caribbean collaborations, Ryan also teams up with rising Ecuadorian talent, such as Jombriel, further uniting cultures through music. Ryan shares, "Music is universal, and this album reflects that. I'm sure it's going to connect with a lot of people."
Known for high-energy reggaeton and perreo, Ryan now opens up a softer side. Songs like "Ojalá" and "Ayome" invite fans to hear his more romantic, vulnerable self.
“I know it’s something my fans have been asking for for a while. It reflects that I’m in a more mature stage, one that’s emotionally honest, where I’m not afraid to show vulnerability.”
Finally, for Ryan, SENDÉ is the start of a new era. “I want to keep evolving—not just musically, but also visually, socially, and in business. And I want to keep inspiring the new generation, those who come from the ghetto like me, to believe in their dreams and in their own story.”
There will be upcoming shows featuring this new album, and with his newfound sense of purpose, this marks the beginning of a new era for Ryan Castro.