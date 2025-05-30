Ryan Castro’s SENDÉ Is a Caribbean Love Letter to His Roots

A Personal and Musical Rebirth

1For Ryan, returning to Curaçao shaped this album, both creatively and personally. He had previously lived on the island with his mother, and this time around, he reconnected with her after years apart.

“Going back with my team, with more comfort and resources, allowed me to enjoy the island in a different way,” he tells CREMA.

You can feel the emotional resonance of that reunion throughout the album. There are even references in Papiamento that further reinforce the cultural fusion of being in Curaçao. Caribbean energy, such as dancehall, reggae, and afrobeat, not only influenced the sound but also nourished his spirit and grounded SENDÉ in authenticity.