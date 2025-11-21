Rora Wilde Is Rewriting Borderland Pop From The Inside Out

How Rora Wilde learned to build a life on stage

Wilde does not remember a time before music. “I don’t think I remember a time when I was not performing, not making music,” she says. There is a family video that proves the point. She stands in a trailer kitchen, four years old, shooting a music video with her mother.

Her father played guitar. He tried to pass the instrument on to Wilde and her brother. “He taught me and my brother guitar, more so my brother,” she says. She remembers sitting in on her brother’s lessons after she “ended up spotting on their guitar lessons ’cause I was kind of kicked out of the boys club.” She finished the job herself and taught her own hands how to move.

School opened a different door. Wilde picked up the cello in middle school and stayed with it for years. “I’m a classically trained cellist,” she says. “I was first chair, no big deal.” She laughs, then adds that she “used to get ones on all of my solos” in competitions. She joined chamber groups, played events outside school, and even remembers performing at the airport.

“It was like, you know, all I had was my cello for a little bit,” she says. “I was very, very into it.”

The stage became home. Wilde did theatre. She sang. She learned what it felt like to treat “being on stage, being an entertainer” as “priority number one.”

By her teens, she was already inside studios in the Valley. “I was in the studio by 14, 15,” she says. She recorded with producer Charlie Villa, who later made a documentary about the punk and hardcore history of the Rio Grande Valley.

Wilde remembers opening shows for local metal bands. She describes herself as “the anomaly, like doing pop music in a place where everybody had a hardcore band.”

Inside “VIXEN,”the album where Rora Wilde met herself

VIXEN did not appear overnight. Wilde spent years grinding through Austin’s dive bar circuit before she moved to Los Angeles in 2020. Those eight years in Austin turned her into “a live powerhouse” who now leads a five-piece band that bends genres across heartbreak, protest, sex, and survival.

By the time she sat down to write VIXEN, she wanted to move past straight heartbreak songs. “I’ve written so much from the place of heartbreak and from, you know, oh, this happened to me or this person, this, that, and everything,” she says. Therapy helped her look at situations from the other side. She began to imagine songs from the perspective of the person who hurt her.

“I just was writing all of these different experiences I had and writing from their perspective,” she says. She sketched motifs and hooks in her apartment two summers ago. Some songs arrived fully formed. Wilde keeps a voice memo for “Not Your Girl” where she says, it sounds “exactly the way it does on the record, plus all the strings.” Others began as a capella lines that her producers later wrapped in drums and bass.

Throughout the process, she tried to understand what kind of woman sat inside these songs. “I guess I’ve reclaimed a person that I really got to know while I was writing it,” she says. “I guess I reclaimed her even though I’m not sure I ever really discovered her. I kind of met myself through this album, if that makes sense.”

The theme that runs through VIXEN is confidence. Wilde talks about years of constructive criticism from family, bandmates, acting coaches, and industry people who told her how to stand, move, and deliver a line. “I’m used to being told,” she says. “I, I’m good at seeking direction.” The album comes from a different place. She wanted to write from a woman who knows what she wants.