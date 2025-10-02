Dominican Duo Martox Pushes Boundaries With Caracol, a New Chapter in Pop Caribeño

Dominican duo Martox—comprising Eduardo Baldera (producer) and Juan Miguel Martínez (vocalist) —has just released Caracol, a kaleidoscope of sounds that blends Dominican roots with futuristic elements. The project offers listeners an experimental yet refreshing experience, staying true to its roots while pushing into unexplored sonic territory.
The first chapter of Caracol comprises seven songs, with future singles on the way to complete the story in its second part. For Martox, the release is more than just music; it’s a statement about the evolving sounds of the Caribbean and how they can complement each other’s global pop and futuristic production.
Caracol is more than a sonic experience. The duo blended traditional Caribbean sounds with futuristic beats and production, creating a seamless bridge between past and future.
“The idea of dividing Caracol into two parts didn’t exist from the beginning,” the artists told CREMA. “What was always present was that duality, both in the sound and in the narrative of the songs. Once we had the entire album in front of us, we realized that this division wasn’t just evident—it could also give more strength to the story we wanted to tell and the way we would share the music with people.”
As they explain, this approach leaned into tradition while exploring innovation: “We’ve always been interested in exploring new sounds without putting limits on genres or styles. Caracol reflects exactly that: on one hand, our Caribbean roots, and on the other, that curiosity to look forward.”
By releasing the first part of this new chapter, Martox invites listeners to experience the project like a series, allowing them to enjoy each chapter at their own pace before diving into the continuation.
Lyrically, Caracol explores themes of memory, prophecy, and desire. It all began with “La Profecía,” a track composed three years ago and revived for this project. “From there, we composed new songs that would develop that story, incorporating themes like memory and desire,” the artists share.
Their hometown of Santiago, in the Dominican Republic, also shaped the storytelling at the heart of their new project. “The way we tell stories, how we feel music, and how we interpret instruments comes from our city. That influence is present in Caracol, and it makes us proud to share a piece of Santiago with anyone listening to our album.”
Each lyric and melody feels intentional, connecting the past, present, and future through the emotions that drive the human experience.
Martox isn’t alone in reimagining Caribbean sounds for a new generation. Across the region, artists are experimenting with bachata, merengue, dembow, and salsa by blending them with electronic and global influences.
However, what makes Martox stand out is their commitment to storytelling, turning their albums into sonic journeys rather than collections of singles.
By naming and representing “Pop Caribeño,” they’re also carving out a lane for other artists who don’t want to be boxed into one genre but still want to honor the rhythms and traditions that raised them.
Martox first broke out with singles like “Y Qué” and “Un Pambiche,” landing spots on major playlists and putting their sound on the map. For many listeners, those tracks were an invitation into a reimagined Caribbean world.
Now, with Caracol, the duo reflects on their artistic journey. “Caracol reflects everything we’ve been exploring since our EP Qué Bien Te Queda el Caribe, which was our first approach to the tropical sound that now defines us,” they say.
From those early experiments to this full-length vision, Martox has refined its craft. The album is a culmination of years spent experimenting with instruments, rhythms, and narratives, demonstrating their evolution in both production and songwriting.
The album closes with “Contando Ovejas,” a track that teases what’s to come in Caracol’s second chapter. “This song opens an intimate and magical space: a dream you don’t want to wake up from, full of longing and moments that only exist in that state,” Martox explains. The track symbolizes the turning point of the story, ending the first chapter with a dreamlike cliffhanger while opening the door to the next phase of their sonic universe. Listeners are left with anticipation, waiting to see how Martox will expand the story in the next installment.
With Caracol, the duo behind Martox cements itself as innovators of Caribbean sound. By balancing futurism with their roots, they’re not just making music; they’re telling a story in real time, one that feels deeply tied to identity while pushing forward into the unknown. And if this first chapter is any indication, the next one will only take listeners deeper into the world of “Pop Caribeño.”