Dominican Duo Martox Pushes Boundaries With Caracol, a New Chapter in Pop Caribeño

A Story in Two Parts

Caracol is more than a sonic experience. The duo blended traditional Caribbean sounds with futuristic beats and production, creating a seamless bridge between past and future.

“The idea of dividing Caracol into two parts didn’t exist from the beginning,” the artists told CREMA. “What was always present was that duality, both in the sound and in the narrative of the songs. Once we had the entire album in front of us, we realized that this division wasn’t just evident—it could also give more strength to the story we wanted to tell and the way we would share the music with people.”

As they explain, this approach leaned into tradition while exploring innovation: “We’ve always been interested in exploring new sounds without putting limits on genres or styles. Caracol reflects exactly that: on one hand, our Caribbean roots, and on the other, that curiosity to look forward.”

By releasing the first part of this new chapter, Martox invites listeners to experience the project like a series, allowing them to enjoy each chapter at their own pace before diving into the continuation.

Memory, Prophecy, and Desire

Lyrically, Caracol explores themes of memory, prophecy, and desire. It all began with “La Profecía,” a track composed three years ago and revived for this project. “From there, we composed new songs that would develop that story, incorporating themes like memory and desire,” the artists share.

Their hometown of Santiago, in the Dominican Republic, also shaped the storytelling at the heart of their new project. “The way we tell stories, how we feel music, and how we interpret instruments comes from our city. That influence is present in Caracol, and it makes us proud to share a piece of Santiago with anyone listening to our album.”

Each lyric and melody feels intentional, connecting the past, present, and future through the emotions that drive the human experience.