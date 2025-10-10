Venezuelan Duo Maiah & Gabriel Build a Monument to Love in “Blanco & Negro”

Inside “Blanco & Negro”

The single is a contrarian premise turned into sound. A modern electronic chassis carrying melodrama and cinephile grain. “It probably sounds like a thousand things you know, and yet like nothing else,” they say in the project notes. The video lives on their channel. No crew. No studio system. “We filmed, directed, and produced it ourselves,” they state. The form mirrors the thesis: Collage as composition—reference as authorship. Feeling is the glue.

Maiah & Gabriel against the algorithm

Maiah & Gabriel do not design for virality. They refuse demographic decks. “We did not think about the audience,” Maiah says. Then she clarifies the hope. “I want to connect with people who are like us.” This way, curiosity becomes the filter. Cinema. Philosophy. Rhythm. If those coordinates are a match, welcome.

However, the response has surprised them. “Young people are finding this,” Gabriel says. “They read references the way the internet taught them to read. They love a lot of things at once with compassion.” The project treats that breadth as literacy rather than noise.

The long fight for autonomy

Their vigilance comes from scars. Maiah’s major label debut never got a real release cycle. Then came the freeze. “The label stopped the record and halted her career for five years,” Gabriel recalls. “She could not record anything.” Then, they turned from musicians to engineers.

“My role has been to propel whatever she wanted to do. She delivers when she is where she should be,” Gabriel says. They passed through Hollywood and learned what they would not trade. “We want absolute control of our narrative,” Maiah says. Offers that asked for their lives went in the drawer. They built their own support instead. A Patreon that kept faith through silence funded the first triptych: song, video, documentary. “They bet on two crazy people and the work paid off,” Gabriel says.