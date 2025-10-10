Venezuelan Duo Maiah & Gabriel Build a Monument to Love in “Blanco & Negro”

The first thing you notice is the seriousness. Two artists who speak about love and work as a single idea. Then comes the play. “We are two kids who never stop playing,” Maiah says. The Venezuelan duo Maiah & Gabriel has spent twenty years creating culture in every available format. Now they are making an album, the old way and the new way at once. One song at a time. One scene at a time. No label. No team. Complete control. “Forever Indie,” as they put it. Their opening track, “Blanco & Negro,” is a maximalist study in reference and feeling, a love story built from memory and from the future.
They resist résumés. “We are two people in love making our first album together,” Gabriel says. They met in Caracas two decades ago and started talking about a record and a film on night one. That conversation never ended. “This project is the culmination of something that began in that first conversation,” Gabriel adds. The definition stays present tense. The work defines them. The work changes, and they change with it.
Creation equals intimacy. Exposure equals risk. “We have done so many things together, but we had never exposed ourselves as artists in a vulnerable way,” Maiah says. “It felt urgent. It is now or never. Leave the soul in this or do not do it.” Their romance sets the terms of the studio. “Our romance manifests in making things,” Gabriel says. “I just want to make songs with the artist I admire most in the world. I am lucky she happens to be in love with me.”
They do not chase the feed. They collect. They study. They build. “We never left that music,” Maiah says of the sixties through the nineties. “There is so much to explore in the past that was made with passion. Distancing myself keeps me a little purer in what I want to create.”
Museums are their habit. Cities are read through paintings and rooms. “We collect songs, films, books, ideas, museum visits, photographs of special instants,” Gabriel says. Their sources are diverse, ranging from Isabel Pantoja and Camilo Sesto to Rocío Dúrcal and Mecano. French chanson. New York indie. Italo disco. They treat the internet’s endless mood board like an analog library.
The single is a contrarian premise turned into sound. A modern electronic chassis carrying melodrama and cinephile grain. “It probably sounds like a thousand things you know, and yet like nothing else,” they say in the project notes. The video lives on their channel. No crew. No studio system. “We filmed, directed, and produced it ourselves,” they state. The form mirrors the thesis: Collage as composition—reference as authorship. Feeling is the glue.
Maiah & Gabriel do not design for virality. They refuse demographic decks. “We did not think about the audience,” Maiah says. Then she clarifies the hope. “I want to connect with people who are like us.” This way, curiosity becomes the filter. Cinema. Philosophy. Rhythm. If those coordinates are a match, welcome.
However, the response has surprised them. “Young people are finding this,” Gabriel says. “They read references the way the internet taught them to read. They love a lot of things at once with compassion.” The project treats that breadth as literacy rather than noise.
Their vigilance comes from scars. Maiah’s major label debut never got a real release cycle. Then came the freeze. “The label stopped the record and halted her career for five years,” Gabriel recalls. “She could not record anything.” Then, they turned from musicians to engineers.
“My role has been to propel whatever she wanted to do. She delivers when she is where she should be,” Gabriel says. They passed through Hollywood and learned what they would not trade. “We want absolute control of our narrative,” Maiah says. Offers that asked for their lives went in the drawer. They built their own support instead. A Patreon that kept faith through silence funded the first triptych: song, video, documentary. “They bet on two crazy people and the work paid off,” Gabriel says.
In Maiah & Gabriel, restlessness is the brand. Constancy is the act of change. “Freedom is my love language,” Maiah says. “Do what you feel like doing.” This way, they refuse the cult of optimization. They refuse the theater of perfection. “I want to build an altar to human error,” she says. The weekly process posts show mess, learning, and the joy of getting it wrong on the way to getting it right. It is pedagogy through transparency. It is permission for whoever needs it.
The monument they are making is first for each other. “This is a love letter amplified as culture,” Gabriel says. The form shifted from a single film to a series of scenes carried by songs. Ultimately, the ambition remained unchanged. “This is the longest and most complicated wedding I have imagined,” Maiah jokes, then turns tender. “For our twentieth anniversary, we decided to celebrate by making a monument to this relationship.” And the monument has a use. It speaks to family, to friends who met earlier versions and lost track. “We are leaving this as a testament so they can recognize us again,” she says.
The new record is also a reply to a culture that treats love like a search filter. “I think the world is dominated by hate and separation,” Maiah says. “Love has a terrible reputation right now.” She refers to a reality where apps gamify and courage erodes. “People lost the bravery to approach someone,” she adds. So they chose to model rather than lecture. “We have twenty years together. We are super in love.” The thesis lands with a sentence that reads like an oath: “Love saves you,” Gabriel says. “If you are in love, everything you do is worth it again.”
“Blanco & Negro” is the first chapter of an album that behaves like cinema. Each track is a scene, and each video is a frame in a story. The palette can swing from American pop grammar to French modernism to Caribbean drama in a single breath. That range, however, is not a mood hop. It is a method.
“There are no limitations,” Gabriel says. “One song can sound American and the next like something else entirely.” The constant is the couple at the center: Two kids who kept playing. Two artists who made their process the point. Two people who insist that love is a structure for work and that work is a way of staying in love.