5 Countries, 1 Sound: DND Is the Multinational Latino Boy Band to Watch

Repping Culture and Language

Although DND’s members represent different Latin American countries, there are 200 percenters in the mix, such as Danny Isaac and Danny Lacayo.

For Isaac, the experience has been deeply personal. “In the beginning, it was hard because you’re not just learning a language, you’re learning four different cultures and four different slangs,” he says.

He admits he felt left out sometimes, but the rest of the group always translated and helped him stay included. Now, he’s beginning to understand and speak Spanish more than he was able to before.

“I’m able to see the real her now, like, she doesn’t gotta hold back. I’m hearing all the chisme with her at Thanksgiving,” he says about reconnecting with his grandma through Spanish. “The process has been beautiful and learning the real side of my groupmates,” Danny Isaac reflects.

Bandmate Javi, who was a teacher and choreographer before joining DND, has also seen the alignment between his past and present roles. “It definitely aligns with what I was doing before; I was choreographing for different artists in the reggaeton scene,” he shares. From living with the boys to helping shape their visual stage presence, the artistic exchange is constantly flowing.

He recalls teaching mothers and children in dance classes and feeling very passionate about what he does. “It just helps me keep going on the same path I’ve always been trying to go,” he says about being in DND.