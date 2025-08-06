5 Countries, 1 Sound: DND Is the Multinational Latino Boy Band to Watch

Being part of a new boy band comes with a journey of growth and lessons when you’re bringing five people together from all over the world. That’s the case for DND, a rising boy group representing Puerto Rico, Venezuela, the United States, Chile, Nicaragua, and Guatemala.
The group has been under the mentorship of some of the most respected names in the industry, such as Pharrell Williams and Rebeca León, whose previous work includes global stars like J Balvin, Rosalía, and Anitta. For DND, the support from these industry veterans means a lot. “They teach us gratitude and to stay humble. That’s honestly, like their biggest thing, and it’s become our biggest thing, too,” Danny Lacayo says.
Living together and creating as a unit comes with its fair share of challenges and bonding moments. “You know somebody until you live with them,” Danny Isaac jokes. But the experience has only made them closer. Emilio adds, “It’s just creating a family, creating a nucleus, and we do everything together. And now, because of living together, we know that nothing is impossible.”
One of their most surreal moments so far was participating in Paris Fashion Week. This was a first-time experience for all of them. Danny Isaac reflects on the milestone, “I’ve wanted to go to Europe professionally. So the fact that I was going there as an artist, as a guest, styled by Pharrell, invited by Pharrell, gotta be one of the craziest sentences I’ve ever said.” Emiliano also shares how he felt: “Super blessed.”
Although DND’s members represent different Latin American countries, there are 200 percenters in the mix, such as Danny Isaac and Danny Lacayo.
For Isaac, the experience has been deeply personal. “In the beginning, it was hard because you’re not just learning a language, you’re learning four different cultures and four different slangs,” he says.
He admits he felt left out sometimes, but the rest of the group always translated and helped him stay included. Now, he’s beginning to understand and speak Spanish more than he was able to before.
“I’m able to see the real her now, like, she doesn’t gotta hold back. I’m hearing all the chisme with her at Thanksgiving,” he says about reconnecting with his grandma through Spanish. “The process has been beautiful and learning the real side of my groupmates,” Danny Isaac reflects.
Bandmate Javi, who was a teacher and choreographer before joining DND, has also seen the alignment between his past and present roles. “It definitely aligns with what I was doing before; I was choreographing for different artists in the reggaeton scene,” he shares. From living with the boys to helping shape their visual stage presence, the artistic exchange is constantly flowing.
He recalls teaching mothers and children in dance classes and feeling very passionate about what he does. “It just helps me keep going on the same path I’ve always been trying to go,” he says about being in DND.
R!CH YASHEL, formerly of CNCO, has been paving his lane as a solo artist and recently teamed up with DND for their track “TE ACUERDAS?” The collaboration felt organic from the beginning. He mentioned that he had seen their videos on social media and connected with the group when they came to support him at one of his performances.
R!CH also shares that they all vibed from there, exchanged numbers, and came up with the idea to collaborate on a song together. “I feel like everything just flows so cool and so genuine,” YASHEL shares, noting the R&B melodies and urbano-influenced lyrics helped shape the track’s vibe.
Before the collaboration, DND had already been fans. “The first time I heard this production, the vocals were crazy. Like, wow, inspiration. We’re working with someone that we respect,” Danny Isaac says, recalling a group trip where they had YASHEL’s latest EP in rotation.
Growth continues to be the essence of the DND story. Danny Isaac emphasizes, “It’s crazy because it took five people from five different parts of the world and brought them together. It forces you to grow like this is the expert right here in the group that’s singing, creating health and wealth right here.”
For R!CH YASHEL, joining forces with the group felt like coming full circle. “I’m just proud of these guys, because I feel like they’ve created something unique,” he says. “Seeing what we did with CNCO opened up doors for bands like this, for people—young dudes—that really want to achieve their dreams.”
He wishes the best for the group and wants to be a part of their journey. YASHEL notes the talent he sees within them, along with their hunger, and is genuinely supportive of their future.
“Now it’s their turn to do their part and open the doors for the next generation and the next,” he adds.
So far, “TE ACUERDAS?” has received love from fans who are hopping on the TikTok dance challenge and reposting the track nonstop. But for DND and R!CH YASHEL, this is just the beginning.
They tell CREMA they’re excited to push the single even further and tease that a secret will be coming soon.