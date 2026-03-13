Jorge Drexler Comes Home Through the Drum on Taracá

Some artists make good records, artists who define an era, and then there is Jorge Drexler, who somehow manages to do both while still in the quest for self-discovery. That may be part of what has made him endure with such unusual grace.

Fifteen albums in, with 17 Latin Grammys, an Oscar, and a Goya to his name, Drexler remains one of the most important singer-songwriters in Latin American music because he has never confused prestige with stillness. He moves, experiments, and even risks embarrassment. Yet his northern star has remained fixed for decades: Uruguay.

That pull runs through Taracá, his latest album, a record born from mourning, migration, rhythm, and return. The title itself comes loaded with meaning. Taracá is the onomatopoeia for the sound of the small drum. The other possible translation is more symbolic and means “to be here,” or, in Rio de la Plata terms, “tar’ acá.” In Drexler’s hands, that double meaning becomes the album’s thesis. The drum is sound, yes, but it is also a matter of location, of planting the body back into history.

When CREMA spoke with Drexler, that idea surfaced almost immediately. Even before the conversation turned to candombe, producers, or Puerto Rico, grief was already in the room. He spoke openly about the death of his father, and about the contradiction at the heart of this album. “It’s an album of mourning, but it’s also a celebratory album, which is a contradiction that I still can’t explain,” he said.

Then he explained it anyway, with the clarity of someone who has spent a lifetime turning feeling into the most beautiful structures: “My father had a wonderful life, even though it started very badly. He took full advantage of his life.”