Meet Javiera Electra, The Chilean Artist Turning Queer Melancholy Into Mythic Pop

From the Metro to Rolling Stone: How Javiera Electra Got Noticed

2Before the festivals and the accolades, Javiera was performing in the Santiago metro with stilettos and nothing but her voice.

“I sang a cappella, using my heels for percussion. Just me, my voice, and people watching.” Sometimes she brought her guitar. Other days, she played instrumental tracks through a speaker. But it was always a show. And people noticed. “Eventually, people would recognize me. They’d say, ‘Why didn’t you sing today?’ or ‘I missed the performance you did last week.’”

According to Javiera, her career didn’t launch with a big break—it snowballed from the street. From DIY venues in Valparaíso to the massive Rec Festival in Chile (where she shared a stage with Los Bunkers and Usted Señalemelo), she earned her audience one set at a time. It was at Valdivia’s Fluvial Festival where Rolling Stone’s Richard Villegas spotted her.

Javiera Electra on Transitioning, Training Her Voice, and Rejecting the Gaze

When asked about her voice—powerful, textured, vulnerable—Javiera credits both nature and years of training. But she also points to her gender transition. “My voice has changed. Transitioning altered my anatomy and the way I express myself vocally,” she explained. Still, she doesn’t center her identity in her artistry.

“It’s part of me, but it doesn’t define everything. As long as it’s not the whole story, I’m fine talking about it.”

What matters more to her is how her voice connects. During the interview, she laughed when told her single didn’t sound overproduced. “It’s about filling spaces with words,” she explained.