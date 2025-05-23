‘Empowerment Is Not a Hashtag’: Ivy Queen Gets Real on Legacy, Loyalty & the Industry

A Dream Bigger Than She Imagined

1Crema had to give the Queen her flowers and thank her for her contributions to the music industry, especially as a pioneer for women to rise and feel empowered. When asked if young Ivy ever imagined she would have such a long-lasting effect on music and women worldwide, she reflects, “I feel like I have worked so hard not knowing that I was going to be so huge. When I started approaching my notebook as a teenager, I used it to ventilate. Then it becomes a habit, and then it becomes my job to play with words and at the same time put feelings into it. I didn’t know it was going to be so huge. I really wasn’t expecting anything. I think I went and fell for music like you fell for a man — madly in love with music.”

For Ivy Queen, Women’s Empowerment Is More Than a Hashtag

Ivy Queen rightfully owns her crown and continues to uplift other women. Everything you see in interviews — how she carries herself — is authentic Ivy. A true artist whose actions match her words. This year, she’s also stepping into a new role as a mentor through the Latin GRAMMY® Cultural Foundation’s Connect TogetHER initiative. Ivy is not only empowering through her music but also her mentorship. It’s important to her to share knowledge, especially with women. She emphasizes how crucial it is for women to understand contracts, hire lawyers, and protect their work. “Empowerment is not a hashtag on social media. It’s about action. It’s going to prove the point — it’s my action to go towards the academy and pour my knowledge into the students.”