‘Empowerment Is Not a Hashtag’: Ivy Queen Gets Real on Legacy, Loyalty & the Industry

Ivy Queen is an artist whose legendary moves, personality, and influence on women have had a lasting impact across the globe. She broke barriers, proved that women can thrive in reggaeton, and has never stopped fighting for equality in music. In Miami, she sits gracefully in the chair as we begin our interview, greeting me with a warm hug and genuine thanks for coming.
1Crema had to give the Queen her flowers and thank her for her contributions to the music industry, especially as a pioneer for women to rise and feel empowered. When asked if young Ivy ever imagined she would have such a long-lasting effect on music and women worldwide, she reflects, “I feel like I have worked so hard not knowing that I was going to be so huge. When I started approaching my notebook as a teenager, I used it to ventilate. Then it becomes a habit, and then it becomes my job to play with words and at the same time put feelings into it. I didn’t know it was going to be so huge. I really wasn’t expecting anything. I think I went and fell for music like you fell for a man — madly in love with music.”
Ivy Queen rightfully owns her crown and continues to uplift other women. Everything you see in interviews — how she carries herself — is authentic Ivy. A true artist whose actions match her words. This year, she’s also stepping into a new role as a mentor through the Latin GRAMMY® Cultural Foundation’s Connect TogetHER initiative. Ivy is not only empowering through her music but also her mentorship. It’s important to her to share knowledge, especially with women. She emphasizes how crucial it is for women to understand contracts, hire lawyers, and protect their work. “Empowerment is not a hashtag on social media. It’s about action. It’s going to prove the point — it’s my action to go towards the academy and pour my knowledge into the students.”
2Her mentee, Precious Perez, is a blind Puerto Rican singer who Ivy says is incredibly talented with a bright future. The Queen acknowledges how much women endure simply by existing in the industry.
In fact, Ivy opens up about her personal experiences — from being bullied for her long nails, braids, clothes, and voice to facing criticism for supporting new artists. Still, she remains grounded. Real change, she says, starts from within. She recalls advising rising talents like Yailin, even in the face of online backlash. “They tried to blast me on social media, but that’s what a leader does. Empowerment means embracing anyone with a dream. Go for it. That’s the time we’re living in. Nothing truly shifts unless you work on your inner self.”
When it comes to musical inspirations, Ivy speaks honorably of Celia Cruz. “She carried herself with such grace and elegance. She was never in the middle of gossip or in the middle of a crisis. As an artist, she carried herself with such elegance.” Ivy adds that watching Celia perform in Africa inspired her to pursue a music career.
Another musical artist she looks up to is La Lupe — her strength and long nails left a lasting impression. Ivy smiles as she recalls growing up surrounded by music: “I am so happy and blessed that was the generation that raised Ivy Queen. You know, like my mother used to sing to my father and throw punch lines with salsa, and he used to throw back at her with cancioning la guitarra.” Those early influences shaped her artistry and character. “I’m so glad that I’m still standing and doing what I love the most, which is music. And having those role models in my life has built the character that I am. I need to carry my crown with elegance and grace.”
3Today’s generation of women in urban music continues to leave an impact on Ivy. Her collaboration with Bad Gyal on “Perdió Este Culo Remix” brought a moment of reflection. “It was amazing — the amount of respect when we were looking at each other, when we came and stood in front of the camera. I was like, Oh my god, it seems like you saw your child.” She also has words of admiration for Young Miko: “She’s so respectful towards my work.” María Becerra, who collaborated with Ivy on “Primer Aviso,” was a memorable experience for Ivy. “I feel proud and see similarities — either the nails or changing hair colors. I see you. I see what you’re doing. I feel honored when they give me my flowers.”
Despite her success, there are still misconceptions about Ivy. “Yo soy una charlatana, pero soy una mujer seria when it comes to my business,” she says, adding she’s been betrayed by people close to her — even ones she’s cooked for and welcomed into her home. “Music is a language, cooking is a language, and I love cooking. I have served people at my table who have betrayed me. And I think being a nice person — sometimes it’s so hard because you suffer so much for being nice.” In fact, she believes people confuse her character. “My character as Ivy Queen, como yo me cargo, is a different thing from what Martha Ivelisse is present, but still in the mix, I felt for everybody that has done something wrong to me. I pray for them,” she says.
4As for what’s next, Ivy Queen has her sights set on expanding beyond music — from launching a fashion line to opening a restaurant, and maybe even writing a book. She’s also working on a new album, and Crema got the inside scoop. Fans can expect a sonic blend of classic Ivy flow with the evolved artistry she brings today. She plans to honor the roots of reggaeton with intention. “I wouldn’t call it a masterpiece. I will call it a heart piece, because I’m going to pour my heart out.” When it comes to features, she’s not chasing numbers or follower counts. “If we go to the studio and we hit it well, we hit it well, and then we write something… I’m just not going to put pressure on myself. I’m just going to go with the flow.”