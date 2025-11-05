Golden: The Colombian Producer Redefining Afrobeats for a Global Stage

“Saoko Vol 1”: Golden Steps Into the Spotlight

This summer, Golden dropped his debut project, “Saoko Vol. 1,” via Global 7 Entertainment and Platoon with collaborations with Venesti, Kevin Florez, ¿Teo?, Slow Mike, Jesda, and more. After years of producing for others, he knew it was time to step into the spotlight himself.

He reflects on working with so many of his peers and how much unreleased music they’ve created together. He came to a point where he kept reminding them to turn down the music, and he wanted people to hear how he produced. One day, he shared with his colleagues, “I’m going to make my own album, and you’ll see that it can be done.” This album took two years to make. “I released volume one, and honestly, my plan was never to be an artist. But now that I’m in it, I’m really enjoying it,” he admits.

Through endless hours in the studio, Golden found his signature sound: a blend that mirrors both his roots and global influences. “The love I poured into it, along with the artists and people who were part of the process and contributed in their own way, helped me reach the sound I was aiming for,” he says. In the lyrics and in the album’s production, listeners can find the unique sound of Golden, taking them on a journey to his roots.