Golden: The Colombian Producer Redefining Afrobeats for a Global Stage

While the mainstream often forgets, there’s a powerful and deeply ingrained tradition of Afro-Caribbean music in Colombia. From instruments like the marimba de chonta, el guasá, and el cununo to genres like cumbia, bullerengue, and champeta, this tradition has become a sort of cultural resistance.
But now, it seems that the industry is catching up, spotlighting artists from the region, and among them is two-time GRAMMY-nominated Colombian producer Golden, known for his work on Coco Jones’ “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)” and Shenseea’s “Never Gets Late Here.”
Through his friendship with London On Da Track, Golden has been carving his own lane across both the Anglo and Latino industries, blending dancehall, Afrobeats, R&B, and Latino rhythms into a sound that feels borderless. Now, he is back with a Deluxe version of his debut album, Saoko Vol. 1.
Golden’s journey into music began at church. Growing up in a Christian household, he fell in love with live music early on and, by 16, was already producing his own beats. He tells CREMA, “When I began producing music, I remember always listening to a lot of music in English. I didn’t understand any of it. Honestly, I still barely do, but I feel like that really influenced my sound and made it something that both American and Latin audiences can connect with.” Golden has proven that, regardless of understanding English, music is a universal language that draws people together and invites creativity through his work.
Golden’s musical influences reflect his Colombian roots, such as salsa, Afro-Caribbean music, reggaetón, merengue, and vallenato, but his goals have always reached far beyond his country. When asked which industry he enjoys more, he replies, “Honestly, both. But I really enjoy making music in English. That was always my dream, to create in English, and it’s opened a lot of amazing doors for me.”
This summer, Golden dropped his debut project, “Saoko Vol. 1,” via Global 7 Entertainment and Platoon with collaborations with Venesti, Kevin Florez, ¿Teo?, Slow Mike, Jesda, and more. After years of producing for others, he knew it was time to step into the spotlight himself.
He reflects on working with so many of his peers and how much unreleased music they’ve created together. He came to a point where he kept reminding them to turn down the music, and he wanted people to hear how he produced. One day, he shared with his colleagues, “I’m going to make my own album, and you’ll see that it can be done.” This album took two years to make. “I released volume one, and honestly, my plan was never to be an artist. But now that I’m in it, I’m really enjoying it,” he admits.
Through endless hours in the studio, Golden found his signature sound: a blend that mirrors both his roots and global influences. “The love I poured into it, along with the artists and people who were part of the process and contributed in their own way, helped me reach the sound I was aiming for,” he says. In the lyrics and in the album’s production, listeners can find the unique sound of Golden, taking them on a journey to his roots.
A frequent collaborator of Golden’s is fellow Colombian producer Hamilton. The two spend long hours in the studio, always joking and vibing as they shape new sounds. “There’s a lot of Afrobeats coming from Colombia and Puerto Rico right now, but I personally love the Afrobeats coming out of Colombia,” he says. “We grew up listening to a lot of African music. So that’s why we already understand where the sound is headed.”
Golden’s reach has expanded beyond his native Colombia. One of his most significant milestones was producing for Shenseea’s “Never Gets Late Here,” which earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Reggae Album. “It was a dream come true to work with Shenseea,” he says. “It’s one of the biggest achievements of my career thus far.”
That opportunity came through his connection with London On Da Track. “The process started kind of casually through Instagram; he posted something like, ‘I’m working on a new album, send me beats.’ So I sent him one that I had originally made for an artist named Izzy La Reina,” Golden recalls. That message led to a direct reply from London On Da Track himself. From there, the two began collaborating, leading to the Coco Jones project and Golden’s first GRAMMY nomination, with Golden standing out as one of the few Latino producers involved.
Upcoming collaborations with Hamilton and Zaider are already in the works, along with more projects alongside DJs, creatives, and fellow producers. And when it comes to dream collabs? He shares his ultimate goals, “On the Latin side, it’s Daddy Yankee and J Balvin,” he says. “J Balvin and I follow each other on social media, but I hope there’s something in the works between us.” Golden is a producer and artist to watch as he continues shaping the Afrobeats scene across Latin America and beyond.