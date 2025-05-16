From “Stand By Me” to Eterno — A Full Circle Moment for Prince Royce

Nostalgia Is In Its Bachata Era — And So Is Prince Royce

1Royce reflects on how people are gravitating back to old-school activities. “Nowadays, people are buying VHS cameras, digital cameras, and vinyls,” he shares. “They’re getting back into that nostalgia of back in the day when there were no auto-tuners, love songs, and raw music. So I think it’s a full circle moment with ‘Stand By Me,’ bringing that essence back to when I first started.”

Breathing Bachata Into Timeless Hits

Eterno consists of thirteen tracks, each reimagining some of the most memorable classics in music, but done through Royce’s signature Spanglish and bachata touch. Hit songs such as “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys, “Killing Me Softly” by Roberta Flack, and “Dancing in the Moonlight” by King Harvest are transformed into Royce’s style.

“I did a long playlist of songs. I just tried to see which one I just liked in general, and then I’d see which one fits in bachata,” Prince Royce explains. “I’d take the vocal, put it on bachata, and I think the ones that stayed are the ones that I felt were not forced, that the translation could be smooth, that I felt comfortable enough, that it flowed.” For Royce, being authentic was important in creating the album. “I also wanted to respect the original song and let it still have my essence. So really, I kept the ones I felt truly just flowed in bachata.”