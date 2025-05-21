Esteman and Daniela Spalla Are Telling Stories the Industry Forgot How To Tell

“Aeropuerto” is the long-distance love song that Esteman and Daniela Spalla were born to write

1From the first soft chords, “Aeropuerto” taps into the ache of loving someone who isn’t there. It’s the second single from Amorío, and according to Esteman, it’s one of the most vulnerable songs on the album.

“For me, as a male and a gay Latin singer, it is super important to show myself in my most authentic way,” Esteman tells CREMA. “I’m constantly exposing real fears, longing, and tenderness, and that feels radical itself.”

The song was born from those complicated feelings—when absence turns into uncertainty and tenderness teeters on heartbreak. “Love becomes uncertain, and separation complicates everything, and it hurts,” Esteman says. “But it feels good to express that pain without controlling your emotions.”

For Daniela, it also touches something deeply personal: “I feel very nostalgic when I listen to it. It reminds me of my life in Córdoba, the years I spent in Buenos Aires trying to make my way in music. It’s about missing family, missing moments.”