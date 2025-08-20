How Emilia Turned Perfectionism Into Empowerment With “perfectas”

Emilia has the stage presence of a superstar, but behind the lights and sold-out arenas, she wrestles with the same pressures and doubts many of us do. With her latest EP, perfectas, the Argentine pop sensation strips away the glamour to reveal a vulnerable, unfiltered side.
Through raw lyrics and bold sounds, Emilia opens up about criticism, perfectionism, and the heavy expectations that come with being a woman at the top of the music industry.
Over the past few years, Emilia has hit milestone after milestone, achievements that many spend a lifetime chasing. She cemented her popstar status last year by selling out 10 consecutive shows at Argentina’s iconic Movistar Arena in under 10 hours and becoming the first Argentine female artist to sell out four nights at Estadio Vélez Sarsfield.
Similarly, Emilia has climbed various Billboard charts with hits like “Los Del Espacio” (with Lit Killah, Tiago PZK, María Becerra, Duki, and Rusherking) and “Una Foto Remix” (with Mesita, Nicki Nicole, and Tiago PZK), while drawing over half a million fans during her massive .mp3 Tour.
In an exclusive interview with Crema, Emilia reflected on her journey so far: “The release of .mp3 was a real before and after in my career. That album led to so many shows across Argentina and the world, and it’s helped me connect with my audience in a really special way.”
For the singer, that authentic connection between herself, her fans, and the music is what it’s all about. perfectas is a testament to that intimacy. It’s one of her most personal projects to date, where she opens up about facing hate, handling impossible expectations, and the emotional toll of it all.
Emilia is clear that perfectas isn’t about preaching or offering solutions, it’s about expression. She’s not trying to tell anyone how to feel; she simply wanted to share her truth.
The emotional depth of the EP is palpable. Like any creative journey, it came with waves of excitement, frustration, and radical honesty. Through it all, Emilia realized she had often been far too hard on herself, pushing for perfection, making decisions to please others, and losing sight of who she really is.
“Making perfectas was also a way of coming back to myself,” she says.
Musically, perfectas is a bold, eclectic mix of reggaeton, electro-pop, and Brazilian funk. It tells a powerful story while still delivering tracks that fit any vibe.
The EP shines even brighter thanks to the star power of collaborators Luísa Sonza, Nicki Nicole, TINI, and Six Sex.
Emilia handpicked each for their talent, authenticity, and inspiration. They brought a sense of fun and freedom to the over-the-top video productions, helping the project flow with creativity and ease.
At its core, perfectas is dedicated to everyone who has ever felt like they weren’t enough or like they were falling short of expectations, whether their own or others’. For Emilia, the process of making the EP was healing.
“Making perfectas helped me be braver, and to understand that it’s impossible to please everyone,” she shares. “I want my fans to know that it’s okay to mess up, to have doubts, to change your mind. I hope they laugh, feel seen, and a little less alone.”
“I want them to understand that I’m simply sharing my experience, and if somewhere in the EP they find relief or a reason to stop being so hard on themselves, then I’ve done my job,” she concludes.