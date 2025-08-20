How Emilia Turned Perfectionism Into Empowerment With “perfectas”

A turning point in her career

In an exclusive interview with Crema, Emilia reflected on her journey so far: “The release of .mp3 was a real before and after in my career. That album led to so many shows across Argentina and the world, and it’s helped me connect with my audience in a really special way.”

For the singer, that authentic connection between herself, her fans, and the music is what it’s all about. perfectas is a testament to that intimacy. It’s one of her most personal projects to date, where she opens up about facing hate, handling impossible expectations, and the emotional toll of it all.

How Emilia opens up in perfectas

Emilia is clear that perfectas isn’t about preaching or offering solutions, it’s about expression. She’s not trying to tell anyone how to feel; she simply wanted to share her truth.

The emotional depth of the EP is palpable. Like any creative journey, it came with waves of excitement, frustration, and radical honesty. Through it all, Emilia realized she had often been far too hard on herself, pushing for perfection, making decisions to please others, and losing sight of who she really is.

“Making perfectas was also a way of coming back to myself,” she says.