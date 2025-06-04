How DARUMAS Built a Band—and a Sisterhood—Across Borders, Beats, and Broken Hearts

Before they ever played a stadium, the three members of DARUMAS had already lived many lives. Aldana Aguirre had shared stages with Karol G and Luis Fonsi, playing bass around the world. Ceci Leon, a Cuban American guitarist and vocalist from Miami, grew up on R&B and rock riffs. Vedala Vilmond, born in Haiti and raised in Chile, was the voice that could stop time.
Together, they are DARUMAS—a name inspired by the Japanese luck charm that symbolizes perseverance. According to Sony Music Latin, the trio burst onto the alt-Latin scene with a Latin GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist and a sound described as Latin funk meets bubblegum disco with a shot of resistance. With their new project DARUMAS+, they’re stepping even further into their story.
1Unlike their debut, the second half of DARUMAS+ reflects the collective vision of all three members. “We were all involved in the lyric writing. All three of us were involved in the instrumental, in the arrangement, in the production,” Ceci Leon said in an interview with CREMA. “It was nice to be able to be as collaborative with the story of each song as possible. Because we’re all telling the story.”
It shows. The eight new tracks are a multilingual swirl of emotional textures and genre experiments, anchored by personal truths and the group’s sonic chemistry.
When asked what they’ve had to resist to make room for joy, Aldana Aguirre didn’t hesitate.“Sometimes… voices come to you saying, ‘No, you should do this instead. Why don’t you take it in this direction? It fits better.” She spoke about the pressure to conform to market trends—to sound like what’s selling, not what’s true.
That resistance, she explained, is about honoring the vision they have for themselves and their music. “It’s like resisting a little bit all those millions of directions they want to take you in, to stay true to who you are and to the clear idea of what you want to show about yourself.”
2If DARUMAS+ had a thesis statement, it might be their new single “Ex-Cusas.” The song flips the heartbreak narrative on its head, reclaiming agency and identity in the aftermath of disappointment.
“Don’t we all have one of those? That guy?” Ceci laughed. “Someone who tells you, ‘You’re perfect, you’re the best, I’m gonna give you this, do that’… and then never follows through.”
Instead of giving that person the dignity of being called an ex, Ceci says, “You’re not even an ex. You’re an excuse. You’re an excuse of a person.”
It’s savage. It’s relatable. It’s therapeutic. And it’s set to a track that somehow makes heartbreak sound like a celebration.
With members from three different continents and cultures, disagreements are inevitable. But the solution is simple.
“Something that really brings us all together is voting,” Ceci explained. “There’s three of us. One of us is gonna win.”
If that sounds too efficient, Aldana added context. “When we reach the point where we can’t move forward because we’re stuck on something, voting is useful. But I actually think that’s what enriches… what makes DARUMAS different.”
3The band has had a whirlwind year, including performances at Rock in Rio and Lollapalooza Argentina, as well as a Latin GRAMMY appearance. But the moments that stick aren’t the ones you’d expect.
“Festivals are funny,” Ceci said. “Nobody’s there just for you. You have to earn them. But when you start playing, and people stop to really listen? That’s insane.”
She remembers locking eyes with Camilo during their Latin GRAMMY set. “He was up in front, and he was like… yes. We did it. Oh my God.”
4And that vibe is joy with teeth. Funk with feeling. Resistance with rhythm. They make music for the ones who stay soft even when it’s hard. Those who refuse to fold. Who dance through the doubt.
As Ceci put it, “Anybody in front of the stage? That’s insane. People are here to listen to us. How did we do that?”
With DARUMAS+, they just did.