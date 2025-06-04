How DARUMAS Built a Band—and a Sisterhood—Across Borders, Beats, and Broken Hearts

With DARUMAS+, the Band Finally Found Their Voice—Together

1Unlike their debut, the second half of DARUMAS+ reflects the collective vision of all three members. “We were all involved in the lyric writing. All three of us were involved in the instrumental, in the arrangement, in the production,” Ceci Leon said in an interview with CREMA. “It was nice to be able to be as collaborative with the story of each song as possible. Because we’re all telling the story.”

It shows. The eight new tracks are a multilingual swirl of emotional textures and genre experiments, anchored by personal truths and the group’s sonic chemistry.

Grooving Through Resistance

When asked what they’ve had to resist to make room for joy, Aldana Aguirre didn’t hesitate.“Sometimes… voices come to you saying, ‘No, you should do this instead. Why don’t you take it in this direction? It fits better.” She spoke about the pressure to conform to market trends—to sound like what’s selling, not what’s true.

That resistance, she explained, is about honoring the vision they have for themselves and their music. “It’s like resisting a little bit all those millions of directions they want to take you in, to stay true to who you are and to the clear idea of what you want to show about yourself.”