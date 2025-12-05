Santos Bravos is HYBE Latin America’s newest boy band, and they are definitely one to watch. Representing Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Puerto Rico, and the United States, the group’s multicultural energy signals a new era for what a Latin boy band can look, feel, and sound like.

HYBE is known for forming BTS, KATSEYE, SEVENTEEN, and has now formed their first Latin Boy Band. Back in July, Crema visited the HYBE Experience in Mexico City to learn about the project before the show aired and before the final members were announced. Now that the competition has wrapped, Crema met the final members in Miami: Alejandro Aramburú (Peru), Drew Venegas (USA), Gabi Bermúdez (Puerto Rico), Kenneth Lavíll (Mexico), and Kauê Penna (Brazil).

Training, Challenges, and Building a Dream

For months, they trained under a rigorous, K-pop-inspired development system as part of the competition. Everything was new for them, and with that came shyness, nerves, and a few fears, according to Drew.

Between constant evaluations and challenges, they pushed through and found motivation in the process. This growth is something they are proud of. Drew explains, “We’ve grown a lot of confidence, and I think all in all, we started becoming the artists that we always knew we’d become, but that came with a lot of hard work, trial and error, and making a lot of mistakes, but all of those helped us grow, and I think now we can say that we’re still growing.” He also notes that teamwork is one of the main things holding them together.

Dance played a huge role in that training. Marcelo Esquivel, Kenny Ortega, Charles “Chucky” Klapow, and Cultura all worked with the boys, each bringing a different style and approach. Kaue shares, “With Chucky, we learned a lot about how to connect with the public when you’re doing a show. And it was so important to us that we were doing a show for 10,000 people later.” Cultura taught them more Latin styles, while Marcelo emphasized strong movement. All of these teachings helped shape their performances and technique.

Culture, Family, and Representing Their Flags

The group represents a wide range of Latin American cultures, something they carry with pride. Kenneth says it is a big responsibility, but one they are honored to take on. They bonded quickly, learned from each other, and embraced family values as part of their dynamic. Drew reflects, “I think we all can relate to each other and resonate with family and love, and that’s also one of the things that keeps us trying together.”

With members speaking Spanish, English, and Portuguese, Kaue also teases that they are learning Korean. He adds, “That’s the key. Respecting, listening, and learning. First of all, I can talk about myself like the spicy food in Mexico City. When I saw it, I was like, ‘wow.’ We don’t have a lot of these in Brazil. But when I tried, I [thought] ‘this is s

Their openness to learning and embracing their differences proves that this dynamic, respectful exchange is the foundation on which Santos Bravos is building its unique global future.

Their First Stadium Momeno good.’ So it’s like having respect in trying things.” t

The group’s final showcase took place at the Auditorio Nacional, bringing months of emotions, discipline, and effort full circle. Ten thousand fans filled the venue, creating a once-in-a-lifetime moment for them. Gabi shares, “We’re still processing it, because it was such a special moment for us. A lot of us cried like that day. A lot of us saw our families in the front row, crying, happy for us. So it was a special moment, without a doubt, and it’s going to be a special memory for the rest of our lives.” Their weekly live performances leading up to the show helped prepare them for the scale of that stage and audience.

Behind-the-Scenes Moments You Didn’t See

The series captured their preparation, training, and brotherhood, but there was so much the audience never saw. When asked about behind-the-scenes moments, the group immediately starts laughing as Alejandro shares, “I think a lot of things you guys didn’t get to see. Especially the part of the house where we hung out, we talked, and we did a lot of chisme.”

He continues, “I loved every day after training, after being exhausted. And, you know, hours and hours of training, we got in the van to go home, and someone was always blasting music, and we would just put our flashlights on.”

Drew and the 200 Percent Experience

Drew represents many U.S.-born Latinos who share multiple cultures at once. On the show, viewers watched him navigate language, heritage, and identity with honesty. He says he is grateful to have been welcomed by the group. “Being from the U.S. and not getting the chance to learn Spanish growing up as a kid, I’ve never felt disconnected from my roots because of the way I was brought up. I was raised in a Hispanic household.”

He reminds others that it is never too late to learn Spanish. He adds, “I think that’s also one of the things that people kind of get confused about, like, oh, they don’t speak Spanish, so, like, they’re not Latino. So for me, that’s never put me in a bad mindset or made me feel less than; if anything, it pushed me more to prove to them, like, I do deserve this, and I promise you, I’m going to work hard to make you feel like I can also be accepted into this culture, because that’s who I am.”

On the show, he is often seen practicing Spanish. He shares that singing in Spanish “means everything” and that the energy of Latin music feels unmatched.

What They Want This Generation To Know

When reflecting on what they hope people take away from their journey, the boys each offered something personal. Gabi says that discipline, hard work, and following your heart can take you anywhere. “Just put your mind to it, and you’re going to get it done. And that’s what I think this boy group is going to show the world.”

Alejandro adds that working together is what makes them stronger. “Drew said yesterday that we’re Power Rangers. We’re all strong, but when we get together, we’re like boom, unstoppable. It’s a little metaphor of the world; if we all get together, we can achieve so much.”

For his part, Kaue shares that one of the biggest lessons is to keep dreaming without limits. “One thing that I think we’re showing is to never stop dreaming. Dream as far as you can, as big as you can, because everything can happen.” He emphasizes that dreams take time, but with effort and belief, anything is possible.

Santos Bravos Is Just Getting Started

Through hard work, perseverance, and intense training, Santos Bravos has shown that dreams can become reality. The next chapter for this new generation of a boy band is just beginning, and we are ready for what comes next. They have already released their debut single, “0%,” in both Spanish and Portuguese, and there is more to come.