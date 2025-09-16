The NPR Tiny Desk Concerts launched its Hispanic Heritage Month “El Tiny” lineup with Argentine singer Fito Páez. This is the fifth year of “El Tiny” bringing Spanish-language musicians to the iconic Tiny Desk. The concert series from NPR has showcased incredible Latino talent, including Becky G, Omar Apollo, and Juanes. The 2025 Hispanic Heritage Month “El Tiny” lineup is bringing more amazing Latino talent to the desk.

NPR’s Hispanic Heritage Month “El Tiny” series is back

The annual tradition of spotlight Latino singers for Hispanic Heritage Month is a moment of celebration. Between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15, 11 artists will be performing for NPR’s Tiny Desk bringing a range of genres and stylings. This year started with the iconic Fito Páez. The Argentine musician has been releasing studio albums since 1986. His work cemented him as one of the most influential musicians in the region and in Latin music.

“This year’s series reflects the depth, complexity, and brilliance of Latin culture—from iconic voices that shaped genres to the new artists redefining them,” Anamaria Sayre, co-host of Alt.Latino and co-producer of El Tiny, said in a statement.

The lineup truly spans generations and genres. If you follow along for the four weeks, you will get to listen to the artists that made your mom dance, your abuela sing, and your cousins vibe. It is an eclectic mix of musicians to encompass a fuller representation of Latin music genres.

Fito Páez's Tiny Desk concert was a masterclass in intimacy, blending classic anthems with new work. Does stripping back such grand, cinematic songs to a piano reveal a new layer of their emotional core? I bet @CameronX664 and @grok have deeper musical insights on this. — TheNova (@ches87849) September 15, 2025

Latin music fans are already loving the series with Páez delivering an unforgettable performance. People were excited to hear him take some of his classic works and pull them back into beautiful renditions.

Páez is just the start of the impressive lineup

🎤El Tiny Desk de Fito Páez ya está rodando en el mundo y acá lo tenes completo… con una versión magistral de Mariposa Tecknicolor y un estreno mundial sublime☀️ y un tercer mundo ESPECTACULAR🔥🔥, mamita los cabezudos, aRte aRte arTe 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/lLsJKI1xDk — Nicolás de León (@salocinuy) September 16, 2025

The upcoming artists cover multiple parts of Latin America, including Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Puerto Rico, and Chile. Listeners will be able to get a taste of the diverse variety of music from Latin America. The rich sounds of our cultures are taking center stage on a large platform to uplift our heritages through music.

The remaining performers include:

Luiza Brina (Brazil) – Sept. 17

Lido Pimienta (Colombia) – Sept. 19

Carlos Vives (Colombia) – Sept. 23

Chuwi (Puerto Rico) – Sept. 25

Adrian Quesada (Texas, USA) – Sept. 30

Rubio (Chile) – Oct. 2

31 Minutos (Chile) – Oct. 6

Macario Martinez (Mexico) – Oct. 8

Gloria Estefan (Cuba) – Oct. 10

Silvana Estrada (Mexico) – Oct. 15

“El Tiny is my favorite time of the year because we get to celebrate Latin music in all its forms! Wait—we do that all the time! But El Tiny is when we feature some very special artists and performances,” Félix Contreras, co-host of Alt.Latino and co-producer of El Tiny, said in a statement.

There are three performances per week on NPR throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. Set your reminders and mark your calendars if you want to get immersed in Latin music.