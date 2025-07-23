HYBE is officially in the building—literally. The company behind BTS, ENHYPEN, and others just opened its first-ever immersive experience in the iconic “brick building” at Parque Bicentenario in CDMX. The HYBE Experience is more than a pop-up; it’s a full-on creative universe that introduces fans to Santos Bravos, HYBE Latin America’s brand-new boy band project.

Open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until October 31, the space is free to visit. Fans can RSVP via Weverse or experienciahybe.com.

What’s Inside the HYBE Experience?

At the heart of the experience is a journey that fuses fandom, cutting-edge technology, and artist development. The HYBE Experience offers fans behind-the-scenes access to HYBE Latin America’s creative process and its vision for Santos Bravos. It features interactive installations, photo zones that recreate iconic moments from HYBE artists, exclusive merchandise from previous pop-up events, and even a fan message wall where guests can leave words of encouragement for their favorite trainees.

It all begins with a personal touch. Visitors can print a custom ticket in their favorite color before entering a stunning art installation. From there, you are transported into a mock “conference room” where refreshments and Santos Bravos merchandise await. Walk through neon-lit doors, and you will discover a dreamy garden photo opportunity inspired by a HYBE music video, a dressing room set, and even mini recording stations where fans can record a track and send it to themselves.

Every corner is designed for connection. Guests can write personal messages on smile-star balloons, experience an emotional tribute titled “Un Cielo Que Nos Una,” or learn choreography from Marcelo Esquivel, the choreographer of Santos Bravos, via a screen.

Additionally, there are headphone stations playing video clips from each trainee, real studio replicas, and a futuristic virtual reality journey that allows fans to explore the Santos Bravos training grounds. To add a cultural layer, Colombian artist Joshua Vega presents a vibrant art installation that highlights Colombian creativity.

This space is not only for fans; it also serves as the official creative and training hub for Santos Bravos participants. The hybrid venue will host industry talks, live performances, and community events that evolve in tandem with the project, creating a dynamic, living space at the intersection of music, identity, and innovation.

Inside HYBE’s Latin America Vision

For Juan Arenas, COO of HYBE Latin America, the project focuses on connection and cultural storytelling. “We’re bringing the fans into the story from day one,” he explains. “Not only visually through the content, but also through an experience that we are launching today here, the HYBE Experience.”

He believes that fans will grow alongside the band—not only through performances but also through the authentic, behind-the-scenes moments. “We’ll see a lot of drama, some tension… but that story connects with them.” With top-tier producers, coaches, and resources behind the scenes, HYBE is committed to building stars for the long haul. “We are preparing these artists to be global superstars for the next 7 or 10 years.”

For Arenas, HYBE Latin America is part of a much larger vision: “I want Santos Bravos to be a global band.” Diversity is central to that mission. “I’m Colombian; I grew up in the United States… you’re neither from here nor there, right? That in itself is a culture that I think needs to be brought to light. And we’re doing it.” Members of Santos Bravos hail from the U.S., Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico, and even Spain, demonstrating HYBE’s commitment to representing the full spectrum of Latinidad.“This is not the only group,” Arenas adds. “We see opportunities for more.”

Jessica Kwon on Training the Next Generation

For Jessica Kwon, Head of Training and Development for HYBE Latin America, Santos Bravos is not about replicating K-pop; it is about creating something deeply rooted in Latin American identity. “We never are enforcing the Korean system into the other regions that we expand out to,” she says. “Katseye is not a K-pop group. We take the values of the system that HYBE has built, and we try to enhance the experience for artists here.”

Her approach emphasizes character over choreography. “Are you a good human being? That is the essence of this project,” she explains. Kwon shares one of her hopes for this project: “I just hope these young gentlemen that I train six days a week will end up becoming the role models for a lot of the young Latino generation.”

Meet Marcelo Esquivel: Choreographer & Creative Director

CREMA also spoke with renowned choreographer Marcelo Esquivel, one of the creative forces behind Santos Bravos. Recognized for his work with artists such as J Balvin, Ozuna, Camila Cabello, and Bad Bunny, Esquivel is instrumental in shaping the next generation of Latin pop stars.

When asked how he became involved in this project, Esquivel explains that he was on tour when he received a call from HYBE and was amazed to learn more. “A call from HYBE is what brought me in,” he tells CREMA. Throughout this project, he has witnessed the participants’ growth. “I’m treating them like professionals, always pushing them in a good way, like, come on. I know you can do it. I have a really close connection with each of the guys.”

Alongside his assistant, Daniel Muñoz, who has danced with Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, Esquivel leads intensive daily rehearsals that consist of two hours of dance class followed by two hours of performance coaching. “I’m really happy because I see their growth and how hard they are working every day. We have a lot of stars coming too, so just be ready for this; it’s going to be really huge.”

Choosing the Creative Mentors Behind Santos Bravos

During a recent press preview, CREMA participated in a panel Q&A with Juan Arenas, Jessica Kwon, and showrunner Jaime Escallón to gain insights into how the creative mentors were chosen for Santos Bravos.

When asked about the legendary choreographer Kenny Ortega, known for his work on “High School Musical” and “Descendants”, Arenas stated, “We approached him from the beginning, and he was excited to join. It goes to what HYBE is focused on and its high expectations. One way we meet those expectations is by bringing in world-class mentors like Kenny, like RAab Stevenson, and others.” He emphasized that everyone involved with the trainees is a professional dedicated to helping them surpass fan expectations. “We have other mentors coming, and they’re both from Korea, so keep a lookout.”

The Santos Bravos Journey Has Already Begun