He’s Won 3 Emmys, a Grammy, and Scored The Queen’s Gambit. Now Carlos Rafael Rivera Is Back

For Carlos Rafael Rivera, composing is about truth, not ego

Though Rivera’s music has been performed by orchestras and praised by critics, he approaches composition as a service job. “My mentor, the great Randy Newman, told me, ‘Serve the picture, not your ego.’ That’s the job,” he said.

Even when the score goes unnoticed, Rivera sees that as a sign he did his job well. “Your work is meant to be felt, not always noticed,” he explained. Still, this year’s Emmy nomination for Dept. Q is meaningful, not because it’s shiny, but because it’s proof that music rooted in honesty can still resonate in a noisy world.

From the Frost School to Hollywood, Carlos Rafael Rivera is demystifying the hustle

These days, Rivera splits his time between scoring films and leading the Media Scoring and Production program at the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami. “My job as a professor is to demystify the hustle,” he said. “It’s not about magic. It’s about craft and showing up.”

When his students ask about composing, he doesn’t just tell them; he shows them. During the Dept. In the Q process, he invited his class to watch a live orchestral session in Budapest via Zoom. “I want to pass on what I’ve learned,” Rivera said. “From my mentors like Randy Newman to my own wrong turns. All of it.”

He teaches his students that being talented isn’t enough. “Talent gets you in the door, but being reliable and a good collaborator is what keeps you in the room.”