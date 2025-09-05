Camila Fernández Honors Her Roots While Redefining Música Mexicana for Women

Building an Album True to Herself

Creating La Fernández took time, but Camila was determined to release an album that felt true to her essence. “I needed every song to express exactly what I wanted to share and transmit to the people who listen to my music,” she explained.

Throughout her career, her father has set an example of discipline and work ethic. “For us, it’s always been important to deliver quality in everything we do so that the audience never receives just ‘anything.’” That ethic shines through on her latest album.

While the music honors her family’s legacy, it also reflects her own journey of self-discovery in the ten years she has been working in the industry. “Like anything else in life, you have to work hard to find what you want and to get what you need,” Camila said. “Whatever you’re fighting for or working toward, it’s always going to take effort.”

But also gratitude. Camila is aware of the privilege and blessing her career represents. “Not everyone gets to work in this industry. I’m happy to be here, to be part of this industry, and to have the audience I have. Their reaction means so much, because not everyone is received like that either.”

And when it comes to music, she says it is simply in her DNA. “It’s in my veins; it’s what I grew up with; it’s always been in my home, in my heart, and in my family’s heart.” With La Fernández, she feels she’s created the album that defines her most; one tied deeply to her emotions and experiences.