Camila Fernández Honors Her Roots While Redefining Música Mexicana for Women

Songs like “No Puedo Dormir Sin Ti” and “Se Cancela La Llorada,” once standouts of Camila Fernández’s live shows, now have a permanent home on her latest album, La Fernández.
The daughter of Alejandro Fernández and granddaughter of Vicente Fernández carries a rich musical heritage. But she is equally determined to carve her own path.
With this project, Camila honors her family’s legacy while asserting her independence, ushering in a new era of música mexicana.
At the heart of La Fernández is a message of women’s empowerment and independence. Fernández highlights the importance of showing that through her music. “For me, empowering women is the most important thing because I’m the mother of a little girl who will one day become a woman, and I want to be an example for her and for all the girls of her generation and future generations,” she told CREMA.
Her music encourages women to embrace strength while acknowledging that vulnerability is also part of the process. “It’s important to remain strong, to be that example for them, but also to allow ourselves moments to feel our emotions, because we’re not robots. We’re women, we’re very sentimental, but there comes a point where we have to stop, move forward, and overcome challenges, just like every woman does.”
Creating La Fernández took time, but Camila was determined to release an album that felt true to her essence. “I needed every song to express exactly what I wanted to share and transmit to the people who listen to my music,” she explained.
Throughout her career, her father has set an example of discipline and work ethic. “For us, it’s always been important to deliver quality in everything we do so that the audience never receives just ‘anything.’” That ethic shines through on her latest album.
While the music honors her family’s legacy, it also reflects her own journey of self-discovery in the ten years she has been working in the industry. “Like anything else in life, you have to work hard to find what you want and to get what you need,” Camila said. “Whatever you’re fighting for or working toward, it’s always going to take effort.”
But also gratitude. Camila is aware of the privilege and blessing her career represents. “Not everyone gets to work in this industry. I’m happy to be here, to be part of this industry, and to have the audience I have. Their reaction means so much, because not everyone is received like that either.”
And when it comes to music, she says it is simply in her DNA. “It’s in my veins; it’s what I grew up with; it’s always been in my home, in my heart, and in my family’s heart.” With La Fernández, she feels she’s created the album that defines her most; one tied deeply to her emotions and experiences.
Dedicated to “all Mexican women who fight with passion for their dreams,” Fernández worked on the album during a songwriting camp made entirely of women composers. The experience was new for her, but deeply impactful. “I’m also really happy that most of the songwriters on this album are women, and together we built this incredible sisterhood. I feel like it was therapeutic for all of us to come together, talk about our struggles, realize how we all connect through the same feelings, and then be able to put that into one soul, one being, one song.”
Her daughter inspired the project, as did the women who surround her daily, including her team. “Marianita, Dinora, Marcie, Vicky, Marta, and Paola, all of them who have been with me throughout my career. I’m so grateful to each of them for working hand in hand with me and making this possible.”
This collaborative process underscores the spirit of sisterhood and empowerment that runs throughout the album.
As a new generation embraces mariachi, Fernández is determined to bring her own essence to the genre. “I have my own rhythm and this essence of being a strong woman. Honestly, it’s way cooler to go to one of my concerts than to go to therapy. It’s cheaper, and you leave much happier. You go with a couple of tequilas, with a group of friends, and you have an amazing time. I highly recommend it.”
Crema attended her event with Don Julio and Fono Presents in late June, where Fernández proved that point, performing “Se Cancela La Llorada” and a cover of Selena’s “No Me Queda Más” with tequila flowing as part of the celebration.
On stage, she honors not only her family but also the women who came before her. “I pay tribute to the women who have paved the way in the music industry with their voices. Of course, my dad and my grandfather have been a huge influence, but so have Jenny Rivera, Selena, and Lucha Villa. It’s about recognizing the path these women carved out before me so that I could have a place in this industry.”
For Fernández, her concerts are also about intimacy and connection. “That’s the most important thing: this connection with the public that I’ve been building through all my concerts.”
Through La Fernández, Camila Fernández demonstrates her artistry in música mexicana. The album honors her legendary family, uplifts Mexican women, and sets the stage for a new chapter in mariachi defined by her own sound.