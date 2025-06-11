Armenta Has Spent Years Writing Hits for Others—Now He’s Singing for Himself

A

rmenta’s story starts in Los Mochis, Sinaloa and stretches through Tijuana’s border culture. He grew up surrounded by music, singing in his Catholic school choir and later learning how to blend genres on his own terms. That hybrid identity became his artistic DNA.

“Being born in Sinaloa and visiting my family’s land every year gave me a deep connection to tradition,” he said. “But living in Tijuana—right at the border—let me develop a unique style that mixes Mexican folklore with modern sounds like R&B and English-language music.”

The result is a sound that’s both rooted and rebellious, steeped in regional Mexican rhythms but wide open to evolution. His vocals might be softer than expected, his melodies more melodic than macho. But that’s the point. “It made us different, thank God.”