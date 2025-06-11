Armenta Has Spent Years Writing Hits for Others—Now He’s Singing for Himself

rmenta’s story starts in Los Mochis, Sinaloa and stretches through Tijuana’s border culture. He grew up surrounded by music, singing in his Catholic school choir and later learning how to blend genres on his own terms. That hybrid identity became his artistic DNA.
“Being born in Sinaloa and visiting my family’s land every year gave me a deep connection to tradition,” he said. “But living in Tijuana—right at the border—let me develop a unique style that mixes Mexican folklore with modern sounds like R&B and English-language music.”
The result is a sound that’s both rooted and rebellious, steeped in regional Mexican rhythms but wide open to evolution. His vocals might be softer than expected, his melodies more melodic than macho. But that’s the point. “It made us different, thank God.”
1Collaborating with giants like Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera, Oscar Maydon, and Manuel Turizo has shaped Armenta’s voice, but never drowned it out. Still, he admits it took time to find his footing.
“At first, it was hard to find myself in so much music. Coming from Tijuana, my sound leaned more pop, more urban. My voice is a little sweeter, a tone that isn’t super common in regional,” he said.
Yet sharing studio sessions with global stars taught him how to adapt without losing himself. What kept him grounded was the process of songwriting itself.
“I fell in love with the process. Every time I sent a song, every time I heard it back, I liked it more in my voice. The way I interpret it, the feeling—it’s something unique. That’s what helped me protect my sound.”
2If you follow Armenta on social media, you’ve seen his tagline: “Pórtate Bien.”
It’s more than a catchphrase. It’s a mission statement about honesty, loyalty, and showing up for others. But even he admits he doesn’t always live by it.
“Of course not,” he said with a laugh. “We’re human. Sometimes we make mistakes. But thanks to God, nothing serious, nothing too crazy. I always try to act with responsibility and think of my parents before anything.”
Then again, what’s life without a little rebellion?
“Every now and then, we have to give ourselves the chance to misbehave. Otherwise, what’s the point of life?”
3For Armenta, this moment is years in the making. He started recording music on his dad’s computer and once questioned whether anyone was really listening. Fast forward to 2024, and he performed at Mexico City’s ARRE Festival, delivering songs he helped write for Peso Pluma, Calle 24, and Tito Double P.
Now, he’s stepping out with his own voice, ready to headline the movement he’s helped shape.
“Fear isn’t an option,” he said. “Getting here takes courage. Maybe I wasn’t the best when I started, but I never stopped working. From recording on my dad’s computer to singing at ARRE—this journey shows that talent can be beaten by hard work.”
In his own words: “They say corridos aren’t made for cowards.”