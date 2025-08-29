Adrián Martinez Is Designing the Future of Latin Music, One Stage at a Time

Adrián Martinez on the Coachella moment no one saw coming

When asked about a creative decision that meant everything to him but slipped under the radar, Martinez immediately pointed to Peso Pluma’s Coachella 2023 finale.

“We started talking about creating this 3D tunnel that kinda went into infinity and allowed for all of these different people to be honored. So, you know, we had the likes of [Valentín] Elizalde and [Chalino] Sánchez and so many more,” Martinez recalled.

It was a decision made on instinct. The original plan didn’t land in rehearsal, so Martinez and his team pivoted. The result was a moment that looked like it took months of planning but was, in reality, an act of improvisation under pressure. “That was a really quick creative decision, and we had to make some very fast moves to figure out how to even make that happen,” he said.

From journalism school to stage architect

Adrián Martinez didn’t set out to work in music. “I went to school for journalism. I never thought I’d work in such a heavy visual medium,” he explained. After graduation, he moved back to Los Angeles and began working on music videos with friends. That “accident” set him on a path that turned into a career.

“I love writing, but I think if I had to be honest with myself, I’m nowhere near the writer that a lot of my peers are. I found a lot of strength in the videos that I was making, the photos that I was making. It fired me up in a different way,” Martinez said.

Twelve years later, he’s directed music videos, worked across global tours, and become a go-to name for artists looking to tell stories that are bigger than their sound. “I’ve been able to wear multiple hats on different tours,” he said. “It’s been a happy accident. For sure.”