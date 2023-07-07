Recreate Karol G’s Beachy Waves With These Tips From Her Hairstylist

Fierce

Karol G’s hair is representative of her musical eras, ushering in her latest album, “Mañana Será Bonito” with pastel peach-to-pink tresses this spring. The Colombian singer just attended the Jacquemus fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, and she gave us some serious hair envy.

While donning her sleek white gown by the French brand, she sported red accessories and a rosy makeup look to complement her hair at the Palace of Versailles. Since then, La Bichota has worn her wavy hair with a trendy hair bow for her record-breaking performance on the TODAY show.

Luckily, Karol’s incredible hairstylist, Cesar De Leon Ramirez, shared how to recreate her heatless summer waves to a T. Ramirez used products from Rizos Curls, a Latina-owned brand founded by Julissa Prado dedicated to curly-haired ladies everywhere. Keep reading to get Karol’s look for the summer season.

How to create Karol’s summer-ready waves

Whether you’re lounging poolside or going to an event, this versatile hairstyle will always look timeless. Ramirez recommends starting with a clean slate by using a Hydrating Shampoo and Deep Conditioner, then promptly parting your hair while it’s wet.

Once your hair is damp, apply a generous amount of Rizos Curls Light Hold Gel to help define your natural wave pattern. If you’re craving more of a curl, Ramirez suggests lightly finger-coiling some face-framing pieces with the product to add to the texture.



After that, let your hair air dry. Once it’s 100% dry, break the crunchy gel cast in your hair by applying some of their citrus and carrot seed Nourish Oil. This will help bring back the shine while minimizing any frizz. Finally, add volume at the root with some hair spray, and you’re ready to serve mermaidcore vibes for the summer, just like the “TQG” singer.

