We’re Just Finding Out About This Rare Beauty Inclusive Packaging Feature

Fierce

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez has taken the world by storm since its launch in 2020. The Allure Best of Beauty-winning brand dedicates itself to “breaking down unrealistic standards of perfection,” which is a crucial message in a growing social media world.

Part of Rare Beauty’s universal appeal is its inclusivity. We see it in the extensive shade ranges, media campaigns, and more. However, not many makeup brands take physical ability into account when designing products. At Rare Beauty, ease of use is a top priority.

Is Rare Beauty designed to be disability-friendly?

On Rare Beauty’s base products, liquid highlighters and blushes, you’ll notice the sphere on top of the applicator. This simple addition makes it accessible for disabled people to open and apply the product. Similarly, the packaging for most of their other products has unique shapes to help with grip. Their lipsticks and lip balms have a flat side so they don’t roll off a vanity.

While the packaging wasn’t exactly made for people with dexterity issues, it fortuitously eases their makeup routines. That’s a win in our book!

“Each Rare Beauty product was designed to Selena’s personal preferences to emphasize ease of use,” said the brand in their frequently asked questions. “While we’re thrilled to hear that some individuals with dexterity challenges find the design helps them open and use our products more easily, we have not conducted official testing on the packaging for these claims.”

How does the products’ packaging help?

As the founder and chairwoman of Rare Beauty, Gomez worked with her team to create and curate the brand. Since she has lupus — an autoimmune disease that affects joints and other organs — flare ups and medication can affect her mobility.

People with joint and muscle weakness have limits in the everyday activities they can do on their own, so any little adjustment makes all the difference.

“I can’t tell you how many times I bought makeup, got it home, and then couldn’t open it,” said TikTok user @lifewithshortarms. “So when I bought this one, I was like, ‘Oh, wow! Look at this little circle thing here, cool!’ And my little hand that has no strength in it, was able to turn it.”

Earlier this year, when Gomez posted a TikTok detailing her nighttime skincare routine, fans noticed her hands shaking as she applied product onto a cotton ball. She replied to a comment explaining that the tremors are a side effect of her lupus medication. So, it makes sense that her own brand has to work for her.

According to Rare Beauty, they are “continuing to test and explore” more accessibility options for the future. Props to them for wanting to create intentional designs that will help makeup wearers everywhere!

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com