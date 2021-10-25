Here’s What We Know Of The Nine People (Mostly POC) Who Were Found During The Search For Gabby Petito’s Remains

Things That Matter

Following the disappearance of Gabby Petito, law enforcement from across the country mobilized a massive search party to locate the young woman. This massive mobilization placed a spotlight on the huge disparity between media coverage and police efforts involving missing people of color, and sadly, it also resulted in the discovery of the 23-year-old’s remains.

Now, we’re learning that in addition to the discovery of Petito’s remains and those of Brian Laundrie, which were discovered on October 21, police also found the remains of nine other people unrelated to the Petito case, according to Newsweek.

At least nine bodies found during the nationwide search for Gabby Petito.

Shortly after Petito was reported missing on September 11, police mobilized a massive operation to find her and later uncovered her remains on September 19.

Following Brian Laundrie’s disappearance, police also searched for him throughout the eastern United States. This massive manhunt has sadly uncovered at least nine other tragic victims.

Lauren Cho was one of the fist victims found following the remains of Gabby Petito.

According to NBC, remains were found in the California desert on October 9, outside of nearby Yucca Valley. Police restarted the search for the missing 30-year-old Lauren Cho after public interest picked up when people began to recognize cases similar to Petito’s that were not receiving the same amount of national attention, specifically when involving women of color.

Cho was in Yucca Valley after moving there with her boyfriend Chris Orell from New Jersey. The area where the body was found is near where Cho was last seen before she became ‘upset and presumably walked away from the resort, leaving behind her personal belongings,’ her friends told Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, according to Insider.

Police found the body of Miya Marcano shortly after her family called out law enforcement for not prioritizing her case.

#MiyaMarcano’s loved ones celebrated her life tonight.



They shared their favorite pictures, told their most memorable stories.💙



Miya will be laid to rest tomorrow in Cooper City, FL.



Her casket is royal blue and has the most gorgeous picture of her on it. 🙏🏻@WFTV pic.twitter.com/nmyGJRUoK2 — Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoTV) October 14, 2021

Marcano was reported missing by her family on September 24, after she finished her shift at the Arden Villas apartment complex where she lived and missed her flight home to South Florida. The sole suspect in her death, Armando Caballero, was a maintenance worker at the apartment complex but was later found hung on September 27.

According to ABC News, Miya’s body was later found on October 2 in a wooded area near her apartment building with her mouth, arms and legs bound with duct tape. The cause of death has yet to be determined but her family has accused authorities of not treating Marcano’s case as a ‘high priority’ case which they believe could have saved their loved one’s life.

The body of Josue Calderon was found in North Carolina on October 16.

Authorities have released more details in the homicide of Josue Calderon, the man found dead along the Blue Ridge Parkway on Oct. 9. Calderon's family said they don't know how he ended up more than 800 miles from his home in Rhode Island. https://t.co/zOCAPXihsA — WLOS (@WLOS_13) October 18, 2021

According to NBC 5 in Asheville, one of the bodies found is that of Josue Calderon, 33, who was stabbed in Yadkin Valley Overlook in North Carolina. Calderon’s body was found in Blue Ridge Parkway along the Appalachian Trail. Before Calderon was identified, rumors began to circulate that the body may have belonged to Laundrie who the FBI had been searching for along the Appalachian Trail.

One of the most recently discovered victims is Emily Ferlazzo, with a case very similar Petito’s.

Emily Ferlazzo, 22, was shot and killed by her husband while camping in Vermont. Her mother said the husband had a history of being abusive. Access to a gun in a domestic violence situation makes it five times more likely a woman will be killed. https://t.co/hLgRSWbzXA — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 21, 2021

The latest victim to be found is 22-year-old Emily Ferlazzo, whose story is similar to Petito’s. Like Gabby, Emily was living in a small bus with her husband Joseph Ferlazzo that they had converted into a home. The pair had taken a trip to Vermont to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Her husband returned home to his parent’s house without her, claiming he hadn’t seen her in days. According to NBC 10 in Boston, Joseph admitted to shooting and dismembering Emily’s body.

Five other bodies were found all across the country during the search for Gabby and Brian, including Robert Lowery in Wyoming, Kyle Schulte and Crystal Turner in Utah, as well as an unnamed homeless man in Alabama.

Petito’s family recently founded the Gabby Petito Foundation to aid missing persons and domestic violence cases.

Here it is! Our very own paypal donate button! This is the first step and we will make it easier to donate in the future, but for now if you are interested in donating direct to us, here is the link. Thank you all so much! https://t.co/MtEfWrfwe8#gabbypetito — Gabby Petito Foundation (@gabbsfoundation) October 4, 2021

Gabby Petito’s family is hoping to turn their personal tragedy into a positive for others. The family wants to use the Gabby Petito Foundation “to address the needs of organizations that support locating missing persons and to provide aid to organizations that assist victims of domestic violence situations,” according to the foundation’s website.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com