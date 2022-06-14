GoFundMe Set Up for 10-Year-Old Paralyzed During Uvalde Shooting

Things That Matter

Daniela Cortes is almost halfway to her $50,000 goal on a GoFundMe that would pay for her young cousin’s medical expenses in the wake of the Robb Elementary massacre in Uvalde, Texas. The May 24 shooting left her cousin, identified as M. Gonzales in the post, almost certainly paralyzed.

Cortes describes her kid cousin as a lover of both karate and soccer, with aspirations to one day become a black belt fighter.

Gonzales’s wounds will most likely leave him paralyzed for the rest of his life. The money being raised through the GoFundMe will go directly to helping him and his mother cover medical expenses, as well as daily living expenses, while she takes time off work to tend to her son. The funds needed to care for Gonzales equate to almost three years’ worth of salary for Gonzales’ mother, who works as a housekeeper.

Courtesy of Daniela Cortes

Cortes assures potential donors that every penny will go directly to Gonzales and his mother, most of it for medical bills accrued after being hospitalized and the subsequent physical therapy he’ll need upon his release.

A June 3 update from Cortes acknowledged that Gonzales was in fact resting at home, but flashbacks and PTSD have forced him to receive virtual physical therapy from the safety and comfort of his room. Cortes also noted that she wanted to buy Gonzales a Nintendo Switch with some of the money to help keep him happy and occupied, and asked for game suggestions.

On June 11 however, her latest update took a dark turn as Cortes noted that many “pro-gun people” have been harassing her online, doxxed her and have even been signed her up for newsletters from gun manufacturers as some kind of sick joke.

Regardless of the cruel nature of people that have been harassing Cortes, the outpouring of generosity and love is an inspiring thing to see.

