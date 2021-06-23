‘Hero Bartender’ Goes Viral After Saving Women From Harassment Using Fake Receipt

Things That Matter

It’s a situation many of us can relate to. We’re at a bar enjoying ourselves, having a drink with friends when a creepy guy tries coming on to you despite giving very clear signals you’re not interested. Well, thankfully, for two Florida women a quick-thinking bartender helped spare them from any further harassment by passing them a note disguised as a receipt.

This man was harrassssing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt ! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs pic.twitter.com/kGTGekNFgl — trinity👑✨ (@trinityallie) June 14, 2021

A Florida bartender saved two women from being hit on by a creepy customer by passing them a note disguised as a receipt – and went viral online for the quick-thinking move. The St Petersburg drink-slinger, Max Gutierrez, shot to internet fame, when a woman named Trinity Allie shared on Twitter how he helped her and a friend fend off the unwanted pick-up artist.

When the other customer repeatedly hit on the women, the Hawaiian shirt-wearing barkeep handed Allie a note that looked like a receipt, but read: “If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder, and I will have him removed. He’s giving me the creeps.”

Allie’s caption read, “This man was harassing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs.”

Of course, the quick-thinking bartender quickly went viral for his actions.

A Florida bartender has been praised for his quick-thinking when he saw two women being harassed by a male customer, and wrote instructions for them if they needed help. https://t.co/OdN4wMRowl — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 21, 2021

The tweet – and the photo of Gutierrez – quickly went viral. As of Tuesday, it has more than 217,000 likes and 45,000 retweets.

“Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear Hawaiian shirts,” one appreciative woman wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Trinity noted that Gutierrez had “to literally yell at the guy” to get him to leave. “He said ‘you need to get [the f**k] away from these girls who clearly are not interested’ & the dude said ‘that was a little aggressive’ and he said ‘well ur aggresssively hitting on them & you need to leave.'”

Four days after the tweet went viral, Gutierrez tweeted that the sleazy patron came back to the bar for a beer — but the barman refused to serve him.

So how did he get so good at thinking on his feet?

We need more people like this 👇🏻 https://t.co/fhMHcIycVa — Lisa Roman (@life_with_riley) June 22, 2021

In an interview with WFLA Fox8, Gutierrez said that after working so long in the business you just get good at reading people and their body language.

“This guy was giving off very weird vibes for quite a while, kept an eye on him, try to give him a chance, try to let the girls tell him no and leave it at that, but he didn’t take no for an answer and kept pestering them so eventually I kind of yelled at him and made him leave. Lol,” he continued.

“I honestly don’t like yelling at customers or embarrassing people, but I find it’s one of the best ways to handle creeps. Calling them out in front of people is usually enough to get them to turn tail and walk away.”

