Viral TikTok Of Elderly McDonald’s Worker Sparks Outrage And GoFundMe Campaign

Another TikToker is going viral after sharing a heartbreaking video of an elderly man – a McDonald’s employee – working outside in the heat. In the video he struggles to maintain his balance and get his job done amid the sweltering heat.

Many on social media bemoaned the fact that in this day and age, with so much global wealth, that an elderly man would have to go into work – for likely a minimum wage job no less – just to be able to survive. Thankfully, the community has sprung into action and setup a GoFundMe page for the man that raised money to help him retire.

TikToker uploads powerful video of elderly worker at McDonald’s that leaves viewers outraged.

Video of elderly man working in McDonalds sparks $40k fundraising drive for his retirement https://t.co/oGEsmHzFzD — The Independent (@Independent) July 1, 2021

Another TikTok video is going viral on the platform and even on the news and it’s sparking a lot of outrage and opinions. The video, filmed by TikToker @kandykaine92, shows a senior citizen cleaning trash under the scorching Connecticut sun in a McDonald’s parking lot, and clearly struggling with his task.

TikTok user @kandykaine92 who saw the worker, later identified as Gregorio, and immediately grew concerned given his age and the nature of physical labor he was doing. The user shared a video in which Gregorio can be seen sweeping the Connecticut fast-food restaurant’s grounds in the summer heat.

“I’m at the McDonald’s in Bloomfield, Connecticut,” she says, filming the working senior citizen in early June. “A young man took my order and my payment. A young woman served my food. Another young woman came outside to serve people that were doing pickup. I go to my car, and I see this man, outside, in this weather, sweeping this parking, while these three inside, in the AC.”

“This man has no water, no food, no one is out here watching him. He’s obviously elderly; he’s at least 70 years old. He can’t stand up straight. He’s struggling. You’re telling me people can’t have consideration and help this man? He deserves a fucking raise; he deserves a gold medal.”

And it is safe to say that the video has made a lot of people on the app upset.

One user wrote, “This is the world that we live in where elderly ppl like him have to work bc they probably don’t make enough from retirement to survive.” Another added, “He should be inside, not out in the heat like that; that is just wrong on so many levels”.

At the same time, there were some who doubted the TikToker’s video and her motives in the first place. “This woman put him on TikTok without asking him if she could film or if he was ok with what he was doing,” they wrote.

A GoFundMe was created to help raise money so that Gregorio could leave his job at McDonald’s.

Following the overhwleming amount of attention the TikTok received, it has more than 2.2 million views, @@kandykanie92 launched a GoFundMe campaign for Gregorio. In the caption we learn that Gregorio recently lost his life to COVID. “Sadly, his wife died due to COVID last year. This GoFundMe is to help him retire! Anything you can give help,” she wrote.

Although the goal of the fundraiser was $100,000, it’s so far raised more than $40,000 and all of that will be going to Gregorio so that he can leave his job at McDonald’s.

In a follow-up video, @kandykaine92 sat down with Gregorio and his niece and he thanked people in Spanish for their support.

