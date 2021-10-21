Annette Taddeo Wants To Be Florida’s First Latina Governor And Her Entry To The Race Is Already Historic

Things That Matter

Florida will soon be seeing a race to unseat Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis, who is often considered a Trump acolyte and even a potential Republican challenger for the presidency in 2024. Although the election isn’t until November 2022, the primary season has already started and it’s already getting crowded on the Democratic side.

But the recent announcement of Annette Taddeo is reason to celebrate, as her candidacy would mark the first time in the state’s history (a state that’s more than 26% Latino) that a Latina would represent a major party in the run for governor.

Annette Taddeo is a Florida state senator from Miami, and she recently announced that she is running for governor in Florida. If she were to win the Democratic nomination, her candidacy would make history as she would be the first Latina in the state’s history to run for governor on a major party’s ticket. How it has taken this long for a Latina to run in a state that’s so heavily Latino is evidence that representation matters.

There are already two other Democratic candidates for the state’s top job: U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former governor, and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. But Taddeo, who was born in Colombia, is considered very popular – espeicallty in Miami – where the state’s center of population is.

Whoever wins the primary, will then have to face current Republican Governor Ron DeSantis next November. DeSantis has seen his profile rise in the wake of the pandemic and the ‘big lie’ about election integrity sweeping both Florida and the country.

Taddeo blames her frustration with DeSantis for deciding to enter the race.

Although Sen. Annette Taddeo admits that he had been contemplating a run for months, it was Gov. DeSantis’ ban on school mask mandates and threats to sanction school districts that defied him that convinced her to enter the race.

In an interview with NBC News, Taddeo said, “Threatening to remove people from office who are duly elected by the people, taking funds away from our taxpayer dollars for our kids’ education, this is the kind of thing we see Maduro in Venezuela do. It’s unacceptable in the United States of America, and I’m not going to stand on the sidelines and not fight for us to have a governor that can represent us all and a governor that will actually be worried about Floridians and not primary voters in Iowa.”

She hasn’t been holding back any punches against the current governor either. “We need a governor who will actually govern,” Taddeo told the Miami Herald in an interview last week. “We clearly have someone that is more concerned about being president than he is about running Florida, more worried about Republican primary voters in Iowa than he is about families here in Florida.”

Taddeo recently released a video introducing herself to those who might not know her yet.

In an attempt to introduce herself to a wider population across the state, Taddeo recently shared a video discussing her family history and cultural upbringing. The senator was born in Barrancabermeja, Colombia, and immigrated to the United States at age 17 to study business Spanish at the University of North Alabama. After moving to Miami, Taddeo became an entrepreneur with a translation business in 1995.

Taddeo has also sounded the alarm on sliding support for the Democratic party by Latino voters in Florida. Republicans did indeed perform better than expected in Florida in the 2020 election with Trump carrying the state and Republicans flipping two Democratic congressional seats.

Many pundits point to Latinos being the key to winning the Sunshine State, and with a candidate like Taddeo on the ticket, Democrats are hopeful they can win back the governor’s house.

