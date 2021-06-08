Suspects Are Charged In Road Rage Murder Of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos

Things That Matter

After a more than two-week long manhunt, Aiden Leos’ murderers have been arrested and booked on charges related to the 6-year-old boy’s death. Two suspects are currently being held on $1 million bonds and have already faced charges as of Tuesday, with one being directly charged for Aiden’s murder. Many in the community had been waiting weeks for this outcome following the deadly road rage attack. Many are grateful for the manhunt to have finally ended and for the boys murderers to soon be brought to justice.

Two suspects have been arrested and booked for the murder of 6-year-old Aiden Leos.

BREAKING: A boyfriend and girlfriend have been arrested in connection with the apparent road-rage shooting of 6 y/o Aiden Leos on the 55 Freeway in Orange, multiple law enforcement agencies say @ChipYost https://t.co/AS5omxu8wO — KTLA (@KTLA) June 7, 2021

Photos have been released of the suspects in the killing of Aiden Leos and they’ve been identified as Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23. They’re both expected to be charged in connection to Aiden’s murder, and, in fact, Eriz has been charged with murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Lee faces counts of being an accessory after the fact and illegally carrying a concealed firearm.

If convicted, Eriz could be sentenced to a maximum of 40 years to life in prison, while Lee may face up to three years in state prison plus one year in Orange County Jail, according to the DA’s office. “I do want to promise today … that we will get justice for him,” DA Todd Spitzer said at a Monday news conference. “We have to promise him that.”

Aiden’s murder shocked the LA area and left his family and community devastated.

#BREAKING Suspects arrested in Orange County freeway killing of 6-year-old Aiden Leos, sources tell ABC7https://t.co/NSMazVcaRz — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 7, 2021

Aiden was on his way to kindergarten, sitting in the back of his mom’s car when shots were fired into the car, hitting six-year-old Aiden. Aiden was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Orange County, where he was pronounced dead.

According to witness accounts and Aiden’s mother, another car cut her off, she responded with a hand gesture and the car slipped in behind her and someone inside fired a shot through the rear of her car. Authorities say there was a tremendous outpouring of support, and a flood of tips from the public on the case.

The Orange Country District Attorney pointed out that pretty much everyone in Southern California drives on these freeways and have been in similar situations in the past. He pointed out this as a reason why the case resonated so much with the community.

“It could’ve happened to any one of us,” Spitzer said during a news conference. “We all drive the freeways of Southern California. We’ve all gotten upset at other motorists. other motorists have gotten upset at us. I’ve thrown some gestures about myself.”

The manhunt for Aiden’s killers had grown into a nationwide search.

Six-year-old Aiden Leos was shot and killed in a road rage attack last month. His death has sparked anger and mourning.



On Sunday night, two arrests were made in the case.



Here's what we know: https://t.co/hYizhJgPEj — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 7, 2021

Following the shooting, a manhunt for the suspects grew into a nationwide search. A reward for information leading to the suspects arrest was offered at $450,000, made up of donations from anonymous donors, government officials and community members. Aiden’s family initially provided $50,000 as a reward, which was later matched by Orange County supervisors and local businesses.

“The senseless tragedy of Aiden Leos’ death has been felt by the entire community,” Mayor John Stephens said in a statement. “We want to do what’s necessary to bring Aiden’s killer to justice, to take him or her off our streets, and to deter others from engaging in this type of dangerous conduct.”

A GoFundMe in support of Aiden’s mother and family has raised over $300,000 as of Tuesday.

