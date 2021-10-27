Vin Diesel Shows That Family Is Everything in This Beautiful Moment With Paul Walker’s Daughter

Entertainment

It has been 20 years since the first “Fast & Furious” film hit the silver screen and since then – through nine films – we’ve learned just how important family is, and chosen family at that. In fact, it’s an iconic phrase uttered throughout the film franchise, “family comes first.”

Now, “Fast & Furious” star Vin Diesel is showing the world how much he has in common with his movie character Dom Toretto as it relates to family duties – and is proving himself the ultimate compadre in the process.

Diesel brought the phrase “family comes first” to life recently when he attended Meadow Walker’s — daughter of the late Paul Walker — wedding as she married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

As an important member of Walker’s chosen family, Diesel did the honor of walking the bride down the aisle in a truly beautiful moment.

This was a fitting tribute to Paul Walker because Vin Diesel has been Meadow’s godfather and actual father figure since her dad passed away. He’s also helped guide Meadow through the entertainment industry, leading her to the successful career she now has as an actress and model.

For Paul Walker, family too was everything. He also knew how important family was to the film’s success, once telling The Guardian, “People really connect with the whole family dynamic, the loyalty and the bonds. The simple themes.”

Meadow shared images of the intimate celebration to Instagram.

The wedding was a small family ceremony, but despite its size, the memory of Paul Walker loomed large. And Diesel wasn’t the only chosen family in attendance. Actress Jordana Brewster, who played Mia Toretto, Brian O’Conner’s (Paul Walker) partner in the film, was also there to celebrate Meadow’s wedding.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Meadow Walker said that the COVID-19 pandemic had affected her plans –like those of so many other people – since her husband’s family had not been able to attend the ceremony.

Paul Walker passed away in 2013 at the height of the franchise’s success.

The actor died in a car accident in November 2013, shortly before filming for “Fast & Furious 7″ had ended. At the time of his death, he left behind his daughter Meadow who was just 15-years-old. After all of these years, Meadow has kept her father’s memory alive, remaining close with the group of people who value and love him to this very day. Seeing Diesel walk Meadow down the aisle at her wedding reminds us how the bonds of family are far deeper than we often realize.

Last year, Diesel revealed that the upcoming tenth installment of the franchise will fulfill a promise he made to his late co-star.

“He was always excited about the idea of us moving on. He was always so excited and so proud that his brother was thinking about these movies before the studio itself, before anyone knew another and another was coming, and that the stories had been made for him. He would be proud of that,” Diesel told Vanity Fair.

