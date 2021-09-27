Shakira Is Shaking Up The World Of NFTs With Futuristic Collection Aimed At Helping The World’s Forests

Entertainment

If you’re like me, your knowledge of the NFT world is likely limited (more on what it actually means later), but that hasn’t stopped some of the world’s biggest superstars to join in on the growing trend. In fact, Shakira became the latest celebrity to launch an NFT collection based on the fantasy world of Caloris, an intergalactic landscape run by a woman… and the images of this fantasy world, featuring an animated Shakira, are incredible!

Shakira partners with BossLogic on an NFT helping two important causes.

I had so much fun working on my first NFTs with @Bosslogic and trying out this new medium-and wanted to share it with my fans too, ahead of the drop at 3.30pm PT. Hope you enjoy!https://t.co/gNGSrZQlob pic.twitter.com/wdauEujgYA — Shakira (@shakira) September 21, 2021

Shakira has ventured into the world of digital art and blockchain technology with the creation of La Caldera, her unique collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The “Don’t Wait Up” singer announced the new collection on her Instagram and Twitter in collaboration with graphic designer BossLogic – who has also worked with the likes of Lionel Messi, Marvel Studios, and Disney.

“I had so much fun working on my first NFTs with @Bosslogic and trying out this new medium-and wanted to share it with my fans too, ahead of the drop at 3.30 pm PT. Hope you enjoy!” the singer announced on Twitter.

According to a summary on the Makersplace website, “La Caldera collection, a digital art collaboration by Shakira and BossLogic, depicts the fantastical world of Caloris, a place ruled by women in an intergalactic landscape as they grapple with the arrival of both friendly and unfriendly visitors.”

“The art will be accompanied by four original audio pieces produced by and featuring Shakira to accompany this vibrant adventure where mythological themes are played out in a delightfully colorful post-modern world,” the statement goes on to say.

It’s widely known that creating NFTs require a lot of energy and leaves behind giant carbon footprints. Therefore, Shakira is making it a point to ensure these NFTs are carbon neutral and proceeds will go to help forest conservation and environmental preservation, as well as to her Pies Descalzos Foundation.

NFTs have been all over the news recently – even if they may be kind of difficult to grasp.

life imitates art with disaster girl's contribution towards environmental damage through NFTs https://t.co/XFyS9Mn2Hl — cloudie @ KIRBY AND SPLATOON HYPE ✨💖 (@fluffysmolcloud) April 29, 2021

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popularity of NFTs as a form of digital currency skyrocketed. According to CNN En Español, recent celebrities that have put NFT art for sale include Eminem, Lindsay Lohan, Snoop Dogg, Shawn Mendes, Grimes, and others. To help all of us better understand what these new digital currencies exactly are, mitú recently released an explainer.

But a quick summary, NFTs are the latest craze in digital currency. But they’re quite unlike other forms of cryptocurrency (like Bitcoin) in that they are blockchain-based assets. People are able to exchange Bitcoins with other Bitcoins or equivalent amounts in other digital currencies. This is not the case for NFTs. NFTs are unique to themselves. This gives people the chance to own a specific token.

And Shakira isn’t the first Latina to launch an NFT collection.

🔥 ANNOUNCING the FIRST #DeFi powered Celebrity NFT IN HISTORY— @Chiquis626



💎 FIRST celebrity NFT to generate APY rewards!



💎 FIRST celebrity #NFT to be DeFi staked!



💎 Generating 300,000 APY!



Sale: Friday May 21 @ 3pm UTC



Read announcement HERE! https://t.co/0Lh0PAb62Q pic.twitter.com/YfeESRHztl — AnRKey X – $ANRX (@AnRKeyX) May 19, 2021

Many celebs have joined the NFT craze. In fact, Chiquis recently became the first female Latin artist to join the NFT market. Her NFT game card is inspired by her “Spiritual Gangsta” persona that she often mentions in her interviews and on social media. Her animated character is a part of AnRKey X’s NFT game Battle Wave 2323, which is inspired by the Marvel universe.

“Creating these NFTS has been so exciting!” Chiquis said in a statement. “I’m always looking for new ways to connect with my fans and also to stay at the forefront of what’s next in business and technology. I hope my fans and digital art collectors love them.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com