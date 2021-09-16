It’s Official: Selena Arrives On TikTok With Iconic Scenes From Final Concert

Entertainment

Although the leyenda passed away more than 25 years ago – Selena has never left the hearts and minds of her adoring fans. And despite the time that’s passed since her death, she continues to inspire entirely new generations of fans who have learned about her through a never-ending series of projects: from her biopic Selena, to musicals, tribute concerts, limited-edition Selena makeup lines, a Netflix series, and more.

Now, the TikTok generation will have an entirely new way to pay homage to the Tejana singer as TikTok announced an official account with approval from the Quintanilla family.

Selena Quintanilla is officially on TikTok and already owning the social media platform.

TikTok made big news this weekend as the social media platform announced that one of the world’s most iconic singers had finally received an official TikTok account (@selenalaleyenda). With this new platform, the late singer will continue to inspire people around the world – and she’s doing just that. The account, though only a few days old, already has more than 160,000 followers and nearly half a million likes.

The project also has the blessing of the Quintanilla family. In a press release, Suzette Quintanilla said, “It’s exciting to officially have Selena on TikTok. I have been watching Selena’s fans celebrate her legacy here on TikTok and it’s about to get even better now with her official page.

Fans will have several new ways to engage with the Queen of Tejano Music’s account.

In their announcement, TikTok said they hope that users not only learn more about Selena and her legendary career, but also create engaging and original content that will help honor the singer’s music and legacy. The account is already sharing short clips from some of her most iconic music videos like “Amor Prohibido,” “La Carcacha” and “No Me Queda Más,” which are already big hits with TikTokers.

TikTok also announced that the app will host a live stream of some of her most iconic performances, including scenes from her last concert, during a special broadcast on September 23 at 5 PM PT, and 7 PM Mexico time.

There’s no denying that Selena continues to be an icon and a major figure in pop culture all over the world and her fans have made that evident with just a simple scroll through TikTok. There are content creators dedicated to recreating Selena makeup looks, memes, and video complications dedicated to the late singer.

La Reina del Tex Mex not only left a legacy in the music scene, she also became a fashion reference and a symbol of Latinx culture. Celebrities like America Ferrera and Kim Kardashian transform themselves into la reina de Tex-Mex and there are stan accounts that help document Selena’s life to new fans.

We can’t wait to see what TikTokers come up with and we’ll definitely be tuned into the special concert on September 23.

