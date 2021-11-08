Salma Hayek Admits Her London Mansion Was Haunted

Entertainment

If your house was teeming with actual ghosts that went bump in the night, or pianos randomly started playing by themselves, you’d likely find a new place to live as soon as possible, right? Well, apparently not the Hayek-Pinault family.

During a recent visit to “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” Salma Hayek (along with her daughter Valentina) explained they live in a presumedly haunted mansion, but that they’ve learned to live with it.

On Monday, Salma Hayek stopped by “The Ellen Degeneres Show” to promote her two latest projects.

The iconic Mexican actress was promoting her two new films, “House of Gucci” and “Eternals,” when the conversation shifted to the unusual life in her London home. During their chat, Hayek told Ellen that there are several ghosts who call her house home.

“Lights go on and off, or the doors and windows open and close. I’ve seen some of it,” she said, adding that sometimes the piano will even start randomly playing by itself. Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina was sitting in the crowd and confirmed to Ellen what her mom had just shared with the audience.

“Oh yeah, I get it the worst. I’ve seen the actual things, [the ghosts] twice,” she told Ellen.

“But a lot of people in the house have seen it,” added Salma, explaining: “My husband thinks it’s absolutely nonsense, I’m always the negotiator in the middle so I said, ‘I’m going to bring somebody, even if it’s not true, at least they might psychologically think it’s over.'”

Things got so bad that the family called in someone to do a sort of exorcism.

Knowing she had a problem — even if just an optics one — Salma called in ‘a guy’ to come and take care of the situation. She explained to Ellen, laying out very clearly she didn’t want him to bring any dead animals as part of the cleansing: “I said, ‘No chicken heads, no chicken legs, don’t bring dead animals to my house.’ He said, ‘No, no, I’m going to smoke this…'” said Hayek.

She continued: “He starts going through the room. ‘There’s an old lady here, and a child’ and this and that, and everyone is freaking out even more, it was worse, he found like 20 or 10 [ghosts], and the worst part is that at one point she [Valentina] says, because this one was close to her room, ‘Ok, but she is gone, right?’ he goes ‘no…'”

The real mystery is why they haven’t sold the home.

Aside from dealing with a haunted house, Hayek has been busy with two major films.

Hayek has been very busy with work this year. We recently got a look at her character in the upcoming film “House of Gucci,” where she stars alongside Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Al Pacino. Meanwhile, she’s also been busy with promoting the latest Marvel film, “Eternals.”

Her role in “Eternals” is one that is bringing representation when it matters most.

Admittedly, the reviews for Marvel’s latest installment haven’t been great. Several outlets have panned the film for poor acting and a flat plot line. But what these critics miss is the importance of representation — especially in this genre and in this moment.

Hayek herself spoke to this theme during an interview promoting the film, in which she was moved to tears explaining how important it was to her — and to all Latinos and brown-skinned boys and girls — to see someone like her as a superhero.

She even found time recently to prove that Mexicans can handle the heat.

We weren’t exaggerating when we said Hayak has been busy af. She even appeared on the YouTube series First We Feast – Hot Ones, where she put her upbringing in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico to the test. The “Eternals” star chowed down on an ever-increasing lineup of hot wings. Things started off easy enough.

“I love habanero!” the Oscar nominee exclaimed at one point. Going on to explain, “You have to remember that in Mexico, you grow up with candy… It’s sweet but it’s full of chili. There’s a lot of spicy candy the children eat. So you get used to it.”

Salma — who ended her three-month break from hot food — relied on ice water, lemon slices, and Fritos corn chips to cut the ever-increasing Scoville levels. By the time Hayek took a bite of the chicken wing soaked in Da Bomb Beyond Insanity Hot Sauce, she amusingly quipped it was ‘like a bad lover.’

“Oh my god, I am playing an Eternal, but my tongue is still human,” she exclaimed.

