‘In The Heights’ Makes Headlines For Leaving Behind Afro-Latinos But Some Are Already Hoping For A Sequel

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights is one of the biggest movies to hit the screen this year and it was also one of the most hyped. However, since it’s release last week the musical-turned-movie has been criticized for downplaying the Afro-Latino presence in the real Washington Heights and it has failed to hit all the right notes at the box office.

Miranda’s In The Heights was widely promoted as a long-overdue correction to the issue of underrepresentation of Latinos in Hollywood. But since the film’s release, the online chatter has largely trended towards its failure to accurately represent the community’s Afro-Latino residents. Despite all of this there is already talk for a potential sequel and the film’s superfans couldn’t be more happy.

In The Heights is making all sorts of headlines since its release last week.

Colorism is a problem amongst Latinos. Look at films & soap operas from Latin American countries and their leads are more likely light-skinned. As much as I support & enjoy In The Heights, I'm glad these questions were asked. We have plenty of work to do. https://t.co/VkXkmKpFvj — Rosa #LatinxLens (@rosasreviews) June 13, 2021

In The Heights didn’t quite make the box office splash that many had expected, having just generated $11.4 million from 3,456 U.S. theaters in its first four days of release, below earlier expectations suggesting the feel-good film would reach $20 million.

The film’s disappointing performance is puzzling given the hype behind the film. Not only did it receive excellent reviews from critics, but director Jon M. Chu and Lin Manuel Miranda devoted a great deal of energy into promoting the movie, which compensated for the fact that its cast was comprised of mostly unknown stars and emerging actors.

And now the film is being racked by accusations of colorism. Over the weekend, a segment from The Root went viral in which host and producer Felice León confronted director Jon M. Chu and actors Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace and Gregory Diaz IV over the film’s casting choices: “What would you say to folks who say that In the Heights privileges white-passing and light-skinned Latinx people?”

Miranda has spoken out and assured fans that he ‘is listening.’

On Monday afternoon, Miranda responded to the criticism. “I hear that without sufficient dark-skinned Afro-Latino representation, the work feels extractive of the community we wanted so much to represent with pride and joy,” he wrote in a message posted to Twitter. “I’m learning from the feedback, I thank you for raising it, and I’m listening.”

So, could there be an In The Heights sequel?

Melissa Barrera Is Already Thinking About an 'In the Heights' Sequel https://t.co/SUVu55Gdbm — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) June 11, 2021

As of now, there are no plans for a follow-up film, but according to star Leslie Grace, the cast has already started a petition for it. “There is nothing that we would want more in the world,” Melissa Barrera told Entertainment Tonight. “Even if it takes Lin another 20 years to write the sequel, we will all come back . . . If one day you wake up and they’re like, ‘I dreamed up the sequel,’ and Lin is inspired and writes the songs, I mean, we’re there.” Grace jokingly added, “We’ll be back as Abuela Nina and Abuela Vanessa.”

Meanwhile, director Jon M. Chu is also down for a sequel. “If Lin and Quiara [Alegría Hudes] wrote the next chapter, you bet your ass I’d be there!” he told ET. “I think the next chapter is that next generation, seeing how Sonny helps guide them into the new chapter of their lives and how they’re telling their stories. That would be fun!”

